Prep football roundup: Muskies fall to 0-5; Galvan leads Comets to first victory

Although the Muscatine Muskie football team produced a season-best yardage output offensively, it proved not nearly enough to to scare Class 5A seventh-ranked Cedar Falls.
While the rain cleared as the game went on, Cedar Falls dampened the Muskies' homecoming game at Muscatine High School, running away with a 42-7 final in the 5A Group 3 contest.
Muscatine (0-5) running back Ty Cozad produced the Muskie score, that coming on a 61-yard run in which the sophomore broke a couple would-be Tiger tackles before streaking home the home sideline to the end zone. Cozad ended with just over 100 yards rushing on 15 carries.
Paul Henry caught seven passes for 57 yards for the Muskies, his best game of the season.
However, after a Sophie Thomas point after conversion, the Muskies still trailed 35-7. The Tigers (4-1) would add a Jacob Michael ground score from 87 yards out before the end of the game.
Jacob Kieler scored three times and Carter Ernst once for Cedar Falls, whose staff includes former Muscatine head coach Jake Mueller.
Tiger quarterback Hunter Jacobson also connected on a 47-yard scoring strike to Aiden Sorenson, part of a 21-point Cedar Falls first quarter.
While head coach of the Muskies, Mueller was responsible for getting the ball rolling on fundraising efforts for the recent stadium renovations at Muscatine High School.
"It's great that he (got) too see the fruits of his labor for that," Muscatine head coach DJ Hawkins said.
Muscatine begins back-to-back trips to Dubuque in Week 5, that begins next Friday against Hempstead (1-3).
West Liberty hold off Monticello comeback bid: Jahsiah Galvan had 195 rushing yards on 25 carries, a 15-yard passing touchdown plus an 87-yard kickoff return for a score, as the West Liberty Comets beat Class 3A ninth-ranked Monticello, 41-35, at West Liberty High School.
The Panthers scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, but that proved not enough, as Galvan’s scoring pass to Joshua Zeman put the Comets (1-4) ahead 41-28 with under three minutes remaining in the game.
West Liberty's Caleb Wulf scored the game's first touchdown, returning a blocked Monticello punt for a score.
Drake Collins also had a 9-yard touchdown run. Collins ended with over 100 yards rushing on 16 attempts.
Monticello (3-2) got a Rylan Cooper score on a three-yard run to open the scoring in the first, but West Liberty catapulted ahead with 20 unanswered points.
Cooper ended with two scores for the Panthers. Monticello’s Preston Ries connected Tate Petersen for another touchdown, that came midway in the second quarter to make it 27-14, but the senior Galvan returned the ensuing kick for the Comet response. Ries, who completed 16 of 29 passes for 259 yards and an interception, added a late touchdown run and Caleb Sauser also scored for Monticello.
West Liberty is home for Northeast (3-2) Week 6 to continue 2A District 5 play.
Regina hands Wilton first loss: The Wilton Beavers couldn't recover after allowing Class 2A third-ranked Regina Catholic to score 14 points in each of the first two quarters.
The Beavers scored a lone touchdown late and drop it first game of the season by a 35-7 final at Wilton High School.
Jackson Hull ran in the Wilton score from a yard out in the fourth.
Wilton (4-1) was held to 77 yards passing and 54 yards rushing as a team.
For the Regals (5-1), Levi Daniel ended with 132 rushing yards on 15 attempts and three touchdowns. Regina quarterback Jack Tierney also threw for over 200 yards, completing 11 of 21 passes in the process and adding a pair of passing scores.
Both scoring receptions were hauled in by Carsen Jensen.
Wilton travels to Mediapolis (3-2) in Week 6 in a 1A District 5 contest.
Columbus ends losing streak to Pekin: For the first time since 1994 — and for the first time at Columbus High School since 1988 — the Columbus Wildcats scored a victory over the Pekin Panthers in Class A District 5.
Columbus rode a 21-0 halftime lead into 42-14 victory.
The Wildcats (2-3) went scoreless in the third, but secured the win with 21 points in the fourth.
Columbus (2-3) only attempted one pass, but sophomore Kaden Amigon rushed 20 times for 245 yards and three touchdowns supplied more than enough offense. Amigon's night included a score from 65 yards out.
Triston Miller (eight carries, 57 yards) scored twice for the Wildcats and Andrew Gonzalez (three carries, 35 yards) added one.
Both Pekin (0-5) scores came from Colton Comstock, who finished just under 100 yards rushing.
Columbus visits North Mahaska (0-5) in Week 6 to continue district play.
Durant picks up win over L-M: The Durant Wildcats didn't need to do much in the second half against the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons en route to a 43-6 Class 1A District 5 win at Louisa-Muscatine High School.
The Wildcats' first two scores both came on 17-yard scoring runs plus included two-point conversions on each. The third Wildcat score came on a 64-yard run before two more runs from inside 10 yards reached the end zone as Durant (1-4) took a 37-0 lead into halftime.
Chris Day added an 88-yard touchdown run for the L-M (0-5) score in the fourth, he ended with 113 yards on seven carries.
Both teams continue District 5 play next week. Durant visits West Branch (4-1) while Louisa-Muscatine is home for No. 3 Regina Catholic (5-0)
Wapello falls to Lisbon: Behind an impressive defensive effort, Lisbon doubled up the Wapello Indians, 28-14, in a Class A District contest.
Lisbon, ranked 10th, held Wapello to under 100 yards rushing and just 23 yards passing.
Wapello (3-2) trailed by six to start the fourth, but Lisbon's Gavin Wollum scored from a yard out for the only score of the fourth, his second touchdown of the game as the senior finished with 147 yards rushing on 23 carries and 82 yards passing on 7 of 11 attempts.
The Indians' scored the game's first touchdown on a 29-yard Jake Gustison run. Tade Parsons added the other Wapello score, reaching the end zone from 49 yards out.
Kaden Caspers and Aiden Hansen also scored for Lisbon (4-1).
Wapello continues district play next week on the road against Highland (2-3).