Prep football roundup: Muskies fall to 0-5; Galvan leads Comets to first victory

"It's great that he (got) too see the fruits of his labor for that," Muscatine head coach DJ Hawkins said.

Muscatine begins back-to-back trips to Dubuque in Week 5, that begins next Friday against Hempstead (1-3).

West Liberty hold off Monticello comeback bid: Jahsiah Galvan had 195 rushing yards on 25 carries, a 15-yard passing touchdown plus an 87-yard kickoff return for a score, as the West Liberty Comets beat Class 3A ninth-ranked Monticello, 41-35, at West Liberty High School.

The Panthers scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, but that proved not enough, as Galvan’s scoring pass to Joshua Zeman put the Comets (1-4) ahead 41-28 with under three minutes remaining in the game.

West Liberty's Caleb Wulf scored the game's first touchdown, returning a blocked Monticello punt for a score.

Drake Collins also had a 9-yard touchdown run. Collins ended with over 100 yards rushing on 16 attempts.

Monticello (3-2) got a Rylan Cooper score on a three-yard run to open the scoring in the first, but West Liberty catapulted ahead with 20 unanswered points.