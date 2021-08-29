Prep football roundup: Muskies take one on chin; Columbus, Wilton start with win

MARION — The Muscatine football season got off to a rough start with a 63-14 road loss to the Linn-Mar Lions last Friday night.
Linn-Mar (1-0) controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, rushing for almost 400 yards on offense and throwing for over 100 more. Muscatine was held to 79 total yards.
Though the final score grew more and more in favor of Linn-Mar as the game wore on, it might have been a different contest had a second quarter pass from Linn-Mar's McKade Jelinek that was momentarily in the arms of a Muskie defender not bounced into the waiting arms of Jack Robertson for a 43-yard Linn-Mar touchdown.
An interception — or even if the Lions were held to a punt on that possession — Muscatine could have had the ball with an opportunity to make it a one-score game instead of falling behind 28-7.
Right before the Robertson score, Muskie junior quarterback Landon Battey connected with senior Nolan Recker from seven yards out after Daniel Adams intercepted a Jelinek pass.
Recker finished with 47 yards receiving on seven catches. Battey went 8 for 15 for 59 yards with the score to Recker and the interception.
Mason Crabtree added a third quarter kick return that went 97 yards for a Muscatine touchdown.
In 2020, the Muskies suffered a 26-0 loss to eventual Class 3A champions North Scott. Now in the newly-created Class 5A in football, Muscatine again finds itself at 0-1 to open the season.
Last season, head coach DJ Hawkins was able to mix and match some pieces to what eventual became a pretty potent Muscatine offense that ran almost 200 yards per game, which ranked inside the top 15 in 4A.
The Muskies (0-1) will be at home to face Iowa City West (0-1) on Friday to open their newly renovated stadium.
Columbus outlasts Louisa-Muscatine for 9-6 overtime win: Senior Andrew Gonzalez accumulated 146 of Columbus’ team total of 258 rushing yards, as the Wildcats edged Louisa-Muscatine 9-6 in overtime on Friday night at Columbus Community High School.
Senior Yahir Ayala kicked the all-important field goal in the extra session for the Wildcats.
Gonzalez was the Wildcats’ leading ball carrier with 23 totes, but it was junior Jeff Hoback who ran in the Wildcats’ only touchdown. That came in the fourth quarter, after Louisa-Muscatine took a 6-0 lead into halftime. Hoback had eight carries for 23 yards.
Sophomore Kaden Amigon also played a big part in Columbus’ offense, turning eight carries into 38 yards while also going for 7 ½ tackles on defense. Senior Cole Storm had 8 ½ tackles to lead Columbus. Storm also had an interception.
Columbus is home again in Week 2 against Highland (0-1). Louisa-Muscatine will host Wapello (0-1).
Wilton cruises past Tipton: The Beavers took a 13-0 lead into the halftime locker room en route to a 21-6 road win against the Tipton Tigers.
Tipton's Conner Christian was able to score a fourth-quarter touchdown, but it wasn't nearly enough to overcome the lead built by the Beavers.
The Beavers defense held the Tigers (0-1) to just 108 yards of total offense, with 98 of those coming from the running game, which on 35 carries managed a mere 2.7 yards per carry against a stout Wilton defense.
Wilton (1-0) is already half way to last season's win total, when the team finished 2-6. The Beavers will be at home for the first time in 2021 in Week 2 and is set to host Northeast.
Durant on wrong end of Sigourney-Keota comeback: Despite taking a 20-13 lead into the final quarter, the Wildcats were unable to secure a win against Sigourney-Keota, who edged the home Wildcats 23-20.
Junior Nolan DeLong was able to turn 22 carries into 144 yards and two touchdowns for Durant (0-1). He also had a catch for five yards and led the team on defense with 7 ½ tackles, two for loss.
Neither team went to air much, as the Cobras were 3 for 6 passing for 42 yards while Durant was 4 of 7 for 45 yards, though a 40-yard scoring strike from Sigourney-Keota (1-0) quarterback Cade Molyneux to Levi Crawford proved to be one of the game’s biggest plays. Molyneux also had a rushing score.
Colten Clarahan was perfect on three field goal attempts for the Cobras.
Durant is away at Cascade (0-1) in Week 2.
Mediapolis out-duels Wapello: The Indians were unable to start the season with a home win in Wapello, and were ultimately doubled-up on the scoreboard, 44-22.
Wapello (0-1) raced out to a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Mediapolis, however, answered with 16 in the second while Wapello wasn't able to score again until the fourth, which ended in a was as both sides scored eight in the final frame.
Running back Anthony Isley led the Bulldogs (1-0) with 233 rushing yards on 16 carries while quarterback Ben Egan added 92 yards on 10 carries. Both Isley and Egan scored three touchdowns each.
Wapello senior quarterback threw for 391 yards, going 28 of 36 on pass attempts. Senior Maddox Griffin turned 18 of those completions into 168 yards and a score while junior Jake Gustison and nine receptions for 67 yards to go with 17 yards rushing with one of those going for a first quarter score.
Macuen West started the scoring on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Parsons.
Wapello is home for Louisa-Muscatine (0-1) for Week 2.
Solon romps West Liberty: The Spartans proved to be comfortable at home, as Solon scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters to start a 63-0 route of the Comets.
West Liberty (0-1) managed 106 yards of total offense to 556 yards gained by the Spartans (1-0).
Senior quarterback Caleb Wulf completed 10 of 25 passes for 78 yards. The Spartans also induced a Wulf interception.
Solon's duo of Blake Timmons and Sean Stahle made the most of their time toting the ball. Each had four carries that were turned into a combined 233 yards. Mac McCarty also had four carries, his going for 47 yards.
The Comets will be in West Liberty in Week 2 to host Regina Catholic (1-0).