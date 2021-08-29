Prep football roundup: Muskies take one on chin; Columbus, Wilton start with win

MARION — The Muscatine football season got off to a rough start with a 63-14 road loss to the Linn-Mar Lions last Friday night.

Linn-Mar (1-0) controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, rushing for almost 400 yards on offense and throwing for over 100 more. Muscatine was held to 79 total yards.

Though the final score grew more and more in favor of Linn-Mar as the game wore on, it might have been a different contest had a second quarter pass from Linn-Mar's McKade Jelinek that was momentarily in the arms of a Muskie defender not bounced into the waiting arms of Jack Robertson for a 43-yard Linn-Mar touchdown.

An interception — or even if the Lions were held to a punt on that possession — Muscatine could have had the ball with an opportunity to make it a one-score game instead of falling behind 28-7.

Right before the Robertson score, Muskie junior quarterback Landon Battey connected with senior Nolan Recker from seven yards out after Daniel Adams intercepted a Jelinek pass.

Recker finished with 47 yards receiving on seven catches. Battey went 8 for 15 for 59 yards with the score to Recker and the interception.

Mason Crabtree added a third quarter kick return that went 97 yards for a Muscatine touchdown.