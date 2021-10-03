Prep football roundup: Wapello produces only winner from Friday

With three games remaining on the schedule, the Muscatine High School football team has plenty to play for despite a 0-6 mark.

Although the Muskies suffered a 55-14 loss to Dubuque Hempstead on Friday night at Dubuque's Dalzell Field in Class 5A Group 3 play, the team saw sophomore wide receiver Darnell Thompson haul in three receptions and turn those into a pair of scores for just over 40 yards out, both coming from quarterback Landon Battey.

Battey a junior, threw for over 130 yards, but was intercepted three times.

The first of the scores from Battey to Thompson came on the third play from scrimmage to give Muscatine a 7-0 lead.

But the Muscatine (0-6, 0-2 Group 3) lead would quickly evaporate. Dontrell Harris would take the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a Hempstead (3-3, 2-0) score to tie it at seven.

By the time Battey and Thompson hooked up again for a Muskie score, Hempstead had already piled on six touchdowns after the kick return score. Harris would add a second touchdown for the Mustangs, as would Luc Montocchio and Kyrie Tate.

Jayden Siegert had two receiving touchodwns for Hempstead.

Noah Pettinger ended with 162 yards passing (10 of 22) and 69 yards on the ground.