Prep football roundup: Wapello produces only winner from Friday

With three games remaining on the schedule, the Muscatine High School football team has plenty to play for despite a 0-6 mark.
Although the Muskies suffered a 55-14 loss to Dubuque Hempstead on Friday night at Dubuque's Dalzell Field in Class 5A Group 3 play, the team saw sophomore wide receiver Darnell Thompson haul in three receptions and turn those into a pair of scores for just over 40 yards out, both coming from quarterback Landon Battey.
Battey a junior, threw for over 130 yards, but was intercepted three times.
The first of the scores from Battey to Thompson came on the third play from scrimmage to give Muscatine a 7-0 lead.
But the Muscatine (0-6, 0-2 Group 3) lead would quickly evaporate. Dontrell Harris would take the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a Hempstead (3-3, 2-0) score to tie it at seven.
By the time Battey and Thompson hooked up again for a Muskie score, Hempstead had already piled on six touchdowns after the kick return score. Harris would add a second touchdown for the Mustangs, as would Luc Montocchio and Kyrie Tate.
Jayden Siegert had two receiving touchodwns for Hempstead.
Noah Pettinger ended with 162 yards passing (10 of 22) and 69 yards on the ground.
Ty Cozad, Muscatine's sophomore to-go running back, finished with 89 yards on 14 attempts.
Muscatine continues Group 3 play in Week 7 with a return trip to Dalzell Field, this time to take on Dubuque Senior (4-2, 1-1).
Class 2A
West Liberty unable to complete comeback: Trailing 20-7 entering the fourth quarter, West Liberty attempted to snatch victory away from Northeast, but the third quarter deficit proved too much to overcome.
The Comets (1-5, 1-3 District 5) were able to get a safety with just under nine minutes remaining in the fourth and later a Jahsiah Galvan 58-yard rushing score would pull West Liberty to within three, but 20-17 would stand as a the final in favor of Northeast.
The Rebels (4-2, 3-0) locked up a playoff berth with the win, led by 201 rushing yards and 99 passing from freshman quarterback Gavin Kramer, who had two scores on the ground. Cade Hughes was the only other Rebel to reach the end zone.
Galvan ended with a team-high 82 rushing yards on 13 totes while also taking one reception 58 yards as West Liberty will travel to winless Tipton in Week 7.
Class 1A
Wilton shutout against Mediapolis: By the time Mediapolis quarterback Anthony Isley connected with Kadin Salek for a 25-yard touchdown pass before halftime against Wilton, each had already recorded a rushing score.
Those came as part of a 35-point first half that paced the Bulldogs to a 49-0 home win at Mediapolis High School in Class 1A District 5 play.
While Wilton (4-2, 1-2 District 5) was shut out of the end zone as a team, the game also marked the first game all season that Beaver running back Jackson Hull didn't cross the goal line with the ball. Hull finished with 59 yards on 16 carries.
Mediapolis (4-2, 1-2) had only 60 passing yards to Wilton's 10, but the Bulldogs ended with a rushing advantage of 292 yards to 125.
Wilton plays host to winless Louisa-Muscatine in a Week 7 district contest.
Durant doubled up by West Branch: A 21-point outburst in the second quarter proved enough for the West Branch Bears to get a homecoming win over visiting Durant, 28-14.
Nolan DeLong led the Wildcat offense with 128 yards, but a majority of those came on an 84-yard scoring run in the opening period. He also had a 47-yard pass completion.
Durant (1-5, 1-2 District 5) surrendered 226 rushing yards to running back Andy Henson of West Branch (5-1, 3-0). The Bears also saw quarterback Carver Boelk throw for over 100 yards and three scores. Henson also scored.
Regina receives win over Louisa-Muscatine: Friday’s Class 1A District 5 varsity game scheduled to be played in Letts was canceled. Regina Catholic (6-0, 4-0 District 5) received a win by forfeit.
Louisa-Muscatine (0-6, 0-3) is slated to play a road district game at Wilton in Week 7.
Class A
Wapello returns to winning ways: After dropping a Week 5 contest against Lisbon, the Indians rode 305 passing yards from quarterback Tade Parsons to a 34-21 victory in District 5 play over Highland to spoil the Huskies’ homecoming.
Wapello (4-2, 3-1 District 5) scored in each of the first three quarters, including a 21-point second period.
The senior Parsons connected with classmate Maddox Griffin nine times, which Griffin turned into 217 yards and two of Parsons’ three scores through the air. Parsons completed 15 of 25 attempts, was intercepted once, but he also notched an interception of Highland quarterback Connor Grinstead.
Grinstead ended with 222 yards rushing and three total scores for the Huskies (2-4, 2-2), but was held to 21 yards passing on 3 of 10 attempts. Wapello’s Casey Short also picked off Grinstead.
The Indians were led defensively by Macuen West, who had seven tackles. West also had a team-high 77 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Columbus comes up short: After rushing for 245 yards in a Week 5 win, Columbus running back Kaden Amigon again topped the 100-yard mark as the sophomore had 144 yards on 21 carries Friday night at North Mahaska High School, but the Wildcats dropped the non-district contest, 12-10.
Amigon, a sophomore, added four tackles on defense, but the team high went to Tucker Bright, who had 5 ½ to go with an interception. Triston Miller scored the Wildcat touchdown coming in the second quarter and Yahir Ayala added a 29-yard field goal.
Columbus (2-4) went for 248 team rushing yards, but North Mahaska (1-5) held the Wildcats to just seven yards passing on three completions (six attempts).
The Wildcats return to district play next week when North Cedar (1-5) visits Columbus Junction.