Prep football roundup: Wapello punches postseason ticket as others stay alive

WAPELLO — With a 48-12 victory over Alburnett on Friday night, the Wapello Indians earned a guaranteed a spot in the Class A football playoffs.
Wapello did so by seeing junior running back Jake Gustison go for over 270 yards of total offense, including five touchdowns.
Tade Parsons completed 13 of 16 passes for 145 yards and added another Indian score by finding Maddox Griffin in the back corner of the end zone to make it 28-6 with just under four minutes left before halftime.
Caleb Ealey and Owen Houseman added interceptions to set Wapello up with a short field. Ealey also chipped in with tackles for loss on defense and long kickoff returns for Wapello.
Wapello wraps up regular season play Friday when it visits Doug Jackson Field at North Cedar High School against the one-win Knights.
Amigon leads Columbus past North Cedar: Columbus only attempted one pass -- an incompletion -- but had more than enough offense provided by Kaden Amigon to produce a 35-16 victory over North Cedar in Columbus Friday night.
Amigon carried 24 times for 237 yards and four touchdowns in the Wildcat win and also added a fumble returned 90-plus yards for a score.
Triston Miller and Andrew Gonzalez combined for 11 carries for 39 yards as Columbus’ next most productive offensive threats.
Columbus sees its regular season wrap up Friday at Alburnett. Entering the final week, Columbus is clinging to fourth place in District 5, which, if that holds, it would put the Wildcats into the playoffs.
Class 2A District 5
West Liberty gets four Galvan TDs in second en route to victory: West Liberty's Jahsiah Galvan scored four times in the second period to pace the Comets to a 35-14 win over Tipton in Class 2A District 5 play.
West Liberty (2-5, 2-2 District 5) took an early 7-0 lead on a 10-yard scoring run from Drake Collins and it was all Galvan from there. Galvan, who committed to play football at the University of Northern Iowa over the weekend, scored from a yard out just five seconds into the second quarter and closed out the first half with a one-yard score with under three minutes left to give the Comets a 35-0 lead at the break.
The senior's second score was set up by a 34-yard reception by Caleb Wulf on the other end of a Galvan pass.
Tipton (0-7, 0-4 District 5) could only come up with a pair of late scores.
West Liberty is home in Week 8 for Anamosa in what could turn out to be for the final playoff spot out of District 5. The Comets are currently in fourth behind Monticello, Camanche and Northeast. Anamosa is fifth as the top four will advance out of the regular season.
Class 5A Group 3
Muscatine avoids shutout against Dubuque Senior: Muscatine's Nolan Recker ran into the end zone from 19 yards out with just over eight minutes left in Muscatine's Class 5A Group 3 road game against Dubuque Senior to puts points on the scoreboard for the Muskies, but Senior still ran away with the win, 48-6, at Dalzell Field in Dubuque.
Muscatine (0-7, 0-3 Group 3) trailed 34-0 at halftime.
Jack Gilligan threw for 196 yards and four touchdowns for Senior (5-2, 2-1 Group 3), two of those going to Walker Tart. Hayden Francois and Landon Sauser added on apiece. Jack Aitchison had eight carries for 49 yards, but two of those ended in the end zone as well for the Rams.
Recker ended with 75 yards rushing on the game for Muscatine. As a team, the Muskies gained 220 yards of total offense.
Muscatine has a pair of home games remaining, starting with Davenport North on Friday and a Week 9 game against Davenport West.
Class 1A District 5
Durant rides DeLong to district win over Mediapolis: The Durant Wildcats gave a big boost to its playoff hopes by beating Class 1A District 5 adversary Mediapolis, 18-6, at Durant High School in Week 6 action.
Junior running back Nolan DeLong carried 35 times for 260 yards for the Wildcats (2-5, 2-2 District 5). DeLong reached the end zone for two of the three Durant scores. Charlie Huesmann scored the other, that coming from six yards out on Durant's opening possession of the game.
The second score from DeLong was a 92-yard run that came immediately following a Wildcat fumble recovery after Mediapolis put the ball on the ground deep in Durant territory.
The Wildcats' six points in each of the first three quarters proved enough as the Bulldogs (4-3, 1-3 District 5) could only muster a third-quarter touchdown from Anthony Isley.
Durant is on the road in Week 8, visiting undefeated No. 3 Iowa City Regina.
Wilton picks up win via L-M forfeit: The scheduled Week 7 contest between Class 1A District 5 opponents Wilton and Louisa-Muscatine was not contested due to a forfeit by Louisa-Muscatine.
The win improves Wilton to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in District 5, which is behind No. 4 Iowa City Regina (7-0, 4-0) and West Branch (5-2, 3-1). Louisa-Muscatine is winless on the season (0-7, 0-4).
Wilton is on the road at West Branch in Week 8. L-M's schedule concludes with a home game against Mediapolis, though that game may likely be called off as well, as the Falcons' last two games have not been played.