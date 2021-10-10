Prep football roundup: Wapello punches postseason ticket as others stay alive

Columbus sees its regular season wrap up Friday at Alburnett. Entering the final week, Columbus is clinging to fourth place in District 5, which, if that holds, it would put the Wildcats into the playoffs.

Class 2A District 5

West Liberty gets four Galvan TDs in second en route to victory: West Liberty's Jahsiah Galvan scored four times in the second period to pace the Comets to a 35-14 win over Tipton in Class 2A District 5 play.

West Liberty (2-5, 2-2 District 5) took an early 7-0 lead on a 10-yard scoring run from Drake Collins and it was all Galvan from there. Galvan, who committed to play football at the University of Northern Iowa over the weekend, scored from a yard out just five seconds into the second quarter and closed out the first half with a one-yard score with under three minutes left to give the Comets a 35-0 lead at the break.

The senior's second score was set up by a 34-yard reception by Caleb Wulf on the other end of a Galvan pass.

Tipton (0-7, 0-4 District 5) could only come up with a pair of late scores.