PREP FOOTBALL: Week 2 area game capsules

Wapello (0-1) at Louisa-Muscatine (0-1)
Last week: Louisa-Muscatine suffered a 9-6 overtime loss to Columbus; Wapello was doubled up 44-22 by Mediapolis
Outlook: Louisa-Muscatine's six second-quarter points weren't enough in Week 1 as Columbus rallied to tie the game in the fourth quarter to force overtime, and a Wildcat field goal handed L-M the loss. Offensively, Louisa-Muscatine's 224 total yards in Week 1 were evenly split between the ground and air, which was a good sign, but L-M had a costly turnover while giving up 258 yards rushing to Columbus. Wapello quarterback Tade Parsons threw for almost 400 yards and added a pair of touchdowns in the Indians' loss to Mediapolis, though the Indians found little success on the ground, rushing for 34 yards on 19 tries. Mediapolis, on the other hand, carved up the Wapello run defense with 386 yards on the ground.
Highland (0-1) at Columbus (1-0)
Last week: Columbus beat Louisa-Muscatine 9-6 in overtime; Highland lost to East Buchanan 24-12
Outlook: Columbus beat Louisa-Muscatine in its season opener for the second consecutive season. The most recent time took overtime for the Wildcats to edge the Falcons. While a field goal by Columbus' Yahir Ayala in the extra session was the difference, the Wildcats had an impressive performance from Andrew Gonzalez, who had 146 yards on 23 carries, and from Cole Storm, who registered 8½ tackles and an interception. Though Highland stayed within two scores of East Buchanan, the Huskies were out-gained 374 yards to 268 in Week 1. Highland showed some vulnerability in stopping the run, allowing 351 rushing yards in Week 1's loss.
Durant (0-1) at Cascade (0-1)
Last week: Durant fell to Sigourney-Keota 23-20; Cascade was defeated by Monticello 42-27
Outlook: Durant is looking to bounce back after allowing Sigourney-Keota to score 10 unanswered fourth quarter points in its season-opening loss. Nolan DeLong rushed 22 times for the Wildcats, going for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Though Tysen McKinley found the end zone as well, the Wildcats couldn't find much offensive success outside of DeLong as the Wildcats had just eight rushing yards aside from DeLong's effort and 45 passing yards, five of which went to their star junior. Cascade came up short in Week 1 despite rushing for 307 yards and throwing for 119 more. The Cougars couldn't match offensive wits with the Huskies, who went for around 250 yards both through the air and on the ground to finish with 508 total yards.
Northeast (0-1) at Wilton (1-0)
Last week: Wilton won 21-6 over Tipton; Northeast lost to Bellevue 19-12
Outlook: Wilton gained over 100 yards passing and rushing each in its first win of the season, which included a pair of touchdowns from running back Jackson Hull and another from quarterback Mason Ormsby. But the Beavers defense was the story in Week 1. Wilton allowed just 108 total yards against Tipton last Friday. Northeast out-gained Bellevue in Week 1 214 to 211, but came up short on the scoreboard in a game in which there were only points scored in the first and third quarters, with Bellevue gaining the advantage in each.
Iowa City Regina (1-0) at West Liberty (0-1)
Last week: West Liberty was trounced by Solon 63-0; Regina Catholic squeaked by Williamsburg 16-14
Outlook: West Liberty has a tough row to hoe if the Comets hope to even their season record at 1-1 with a win against Regina, which won the Class A state title a season ago but is now playing in 1A. The Comets were without their best playmaker, senior Jahsiah Galvan, in Week 1, which really put the onus on the rest of the West Liberty roster. In Galvan's absense, the Comets managed just 107 yards of total offense. Regina did most of its damage on the ground in its opening win. But the Regal defense will be the biggest test for West Liberty in Week 2, especially if Galvan misses more time. The Regina unit allowed only 95 yards passing and 36 yards rushing to Williamsburg, although it amounted to just a two-point Regal win.
— Compiled by Ryan Timmerman