PREP FOOTBALL: Week 2 area game capsules

Iowa City Regina (1-0) at West Liberty (0-1)

Outlook: West Liberty has a tough row to hoe if the Comets hope to even their season record at 1-1 with a win against Regina, which won the Class A state title a season ago but is now playing in 1A. The Comets were without their best playmaker, senior Jahsiah Galvan, in Week 1, which really put the onus on the rest of the West Liberty roster. In Galvan's absense, the Comets managed just 107 yards of total offense. Regina did most of its damage on the ground in its opening win. But the Regal defense will be the biggest test for West Liberty in Week 2, especially if Galvan misses more time. The Regina unit allowed only 95 yards passing and 36 yards rushing to Williamsburg, although it amounted to just a two-point Regal win.