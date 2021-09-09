PREP FOOTBALL: Week 3 area capsules

Columbus (1-1) at Wapello (1-1)
Last week: Columbus lost 48-20 to Highland; Wapello blanked Louisa-Muscatine 45-0.
Outlook: Columbus was humbled last Friday after starting the season with an overtime win over Louisa-Muscatine, but the Wildcats have a productive trio on offense in running backs Andrew Gonzales and Kaden Amigon as well as quarterback Jeff Hoback. The sophomore QB has 130 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns in 2021. While the senior Gonzalez has been kept out of the end zone, he leads the team with 208 yards on the ground (37 carries). Amigon, a sophomore, is above five yards per carry on the year with 97 yards on 19 carries while adding five receptions from Hoback that have gone for 70 yards and a score. Wapello got its offense going a week ago, to the tune of nearly 400 total yards, after succumbing to Mediapolis in Week 1, 44-22. The Indians have a dynamic trio of skill position players in quarterback Tade Parsons (44 of 59 passing for 593 yards and four touchdowns), senior Maddox Griffin (16 receptions, 224 yards, one touchdown) and junior Jake Gustison, who's pitched in with team-high 133 rushing yards on 23 carries and 182 receiving yards on 16 grabs for four total touchdowns.
Highland (1-1) at Wilton (2-0)
Last week: Highland beat Columbus 48-20; Wilton escaped with a 32-26 overtime win over Northeast
Outlook: Highland put up big numbers last week, especially in the first half, out-scoring Columbus 28-0 over the first two quarters. The Huskies have a pair of ball-carries that are over or close to averaging 10 yards per carry in Connor Grinstead (24 carries, 222 yards, one touchdown) and Brenton Bonebrake (22 carries, 260 yards, four touchdowns). Grinstead is a dual-threat quarterback who has also thrown for 233 yards and four touchdowns, needing only 17 attempts to get there. Wilton has gotten off to an undefeated start and will look to end its homecoming week in winning fashion behind a stout defense and efficient running by Jackson Hull and quarterback Mason Ormsby. Hull has 193 yards and six scores on 35 totes while Ormsby has a pair of touchdowns and 240 rushing yards on 54 carries. Wideout Caden Kirkman has also supplied the Beavers with 67 yards on just four catches.
Northeast (0-2) at Durant (0-2)
Last week: Northeast was defeated 32-26 by Wilton in overtime; Durant fell to Cascade 32-16
Outlook: Though both teams are looking to break into the win column for the first time this season, both have proven to have capable offenses. Northeast freshman quarterback Gavin Kramer has only completed 13 of 33 passes but is averaging over 11 yards on those completions. Northeast has also went for nearly five yards per carry behind Kramer (43 rushing attempts, 219 yards) and senior Caleb Gruhn (29 carries, 142 yards) so far this season. Durant's all-state junior Nolan DeLong has found success on the ground (26 carries, 287 yards, three touchdowns) but the Wildcats' key for a homecoming win may be to get more from a supporting cast led by quarterback Tysen McKinley and wideout Ethan Gast.
Louisa-Muscatine (0-2) at Van Buren County (1-1)
Last week: Louisa-Muscatine was beat by Wapello 45-0; Van Buren County was on the short end of a 29-8 score against Davis County
Outlook: Louisa-Muscatine has perhaps found a bit of a bright spot offensively with a passing game that has completed over 50% of its passes for 237 yards thus far in 2021. However, the Falcons have only rushed for 83 yards as a team. Regardless, in order for L-M to capture its first win, the defense will need a better showing than last week, when Wapello scored 38 points in the first half. Van Buren County may test that unit, as the Warriors have rushed for 553 yards this season and thrown for almost 200 more. Sam Warth leads that group with 31 carries going for 222 yards and a pair of scores.
West Liberty (0-2) at Class 3A No. 9 Independence (2-0)
Last week: West Liberty was bested by Regina Catholic 34-6; Independence doubled up Clear Creek-Amana 28-14
Outlook: West Liberty should have all-state two-way threat Jahsiah Galvan back in full force after he missed time to start the season. If so, the Comets will look significantly different than the team that has only scored six points over the first two weeks, as Galvan, a senior, has shown an ability to score from anywhere, any time. The West Liberty schedule has been relentless, too, as each of the Comets' first three opponents appear in the first set of official state AP rankings. Independence has its own highly productive back in Marcus Beatty, who's went for 513 yards on 66 carries this season to go with six touchdowns.