PREP FOOTBALL: Week 3 area capsules

Columbus (1-1) at Wapello (1-1)

Outlook: Columbus was humbled last Friday after starting the season with an overtime win over Louisa-Muscatine, but the Wildcats have a productive trio on offense in running backs Andrew Gonzales and Kaden Amigon as well as quarterback Jeff Hoback. The sophomore QB has 130 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns in 2021. While the senior Gonzalez has been kept out of the end zone, he leads the team with 208 yards on the ground (37 carries). Amigon, a sophomore, is above five yards per carry on the year with 97 yards on 19 carries while adding five receptions from Hoback that have gone for 70 yards and a score. Wapello got its offense going a week ago, to the tune of nearly 400 total yards, after succumbing to Mediapolis in Week 1, 44-22. The Indians have a dynamic trio of skill position players in quarterback Tade Parsons (44 of 59 passing for 593 yards and four touchdowns), senior Maddox Griffin (16 receptions, 224 yards, one touchdown) and junior Jake Gustison, who's pitched in with team-high 133 rushing yards on 23 carries and 182 receiving yards on 16 grabs for four total touchdowns.