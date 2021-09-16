Prep football: Week 4 area game capsules

Columbus (1-2) at Lisbon (2-1)

Outlook: Columbus’ Kaden Amigon gained almost nearly 200 yards rushing on 24 carries, but the Wildcats lost big to the Arrows. The sophomore leads the Wildcats with 290 yards on the ground and has two touchdowns, but Jeff Hoback (26 carries, 176 yards, three touchdowns) and Andrew Gonzalez (28 carries, 209 yards) have proven to be viable ball-carriers for Columbus. Hoback, a junior quarterback, has also completed 12 of 17 passes for 134 yards and a pair of scores. Lisbon will put the Columbus run defense to test, as the Lions have amassed 592 yards, led by Max Kohl’s 203 on 31 carries. Although Kohl has racked up the yards, he’s only found the end zone once. Quarterback Cohen Kamaus leads Lisbon in scoring. He’s thrown for a pair of scores and ran in four more. Through the air, Kamaus has 208 yards (13 completions on 23 attempts) against no interceptions.

Class 2A District 5

West Liberty (0-3) at Camanche (1-2)

Outlook: While West Liberty gets a little bit of a reprieve from the first three weeks of its gauntlet of a schedule, Camanche is no slouch at 1-2. The Comets are led out of the backfield by senior Jahsiah Galvan, who is averaging almost five yards per carry on his first 32 carries of the season. Galvan gives hope to a Comet offense that will hope to get going after scoring only six points through three weeks. But the West Liberty has woes on defense as well, where the 34 points allowed to Regina Catholic in Week 2 have been the fewest allowed so far. Camanche quarterback Mike Delzell provides a big test for the Comets, as the senior has completed 38 of 68 passes for 566 yards and four touchdowns. Tucker Dickherber has been on the receiving end of two of those. He has 23 catches for 368 yards on the season.