Prep football: Week 4 area game capsules

Class 1A District 5
Wilton (3-0) at Durant (0-3)
Last week: Wilton was victorious versus Highland 39-14; Durant lost to Northeast 42-28
Outlook: Wilton’s Aidan Walker completed 20 of 24 passes for over 200 yards and a score in Week 3. Jackson Hull has proved to have a nose for the end zone this season as he has nine total scores (eight rushing) on 50 carries and four receptions. Those touches have been turned into almost 400 all-purpose yards. The senior also has an interception for the stout Wilton defense. Mason Ormsby has also proven to be a weapon, going for 289 rushing yards gained on 62 carries. Durant hasn’t found the win column, but will try to take down the area’s only remaining undefeated team behind Nolan DeLong, who has six touchdowns. The junior running back has 538 of the Wildcats’ 589 rushing yards. Durant has tried two quarterbacks to this point in Tysen McKinley and Charlie Huesmann. Though the pair has completed almost 60% of their passes (23 of 39), Durant has thrown six interceptions to two touchdowns, both of which have gone to Ethan Gast.
Louisa-Muscatine (0-3) at West Branch (2-1)
Last week: Louisa-Muscatine was unsuccessful against Van Buren County 57-12; West Branch shut out Maquoketa Valley 52-0
Outlook: Though L-M does have 295 passing yards this season, most have come in failed comeback bids for the winless Falcons. The team hasn’t found much success as four players (Bryar Runnells, Ty Northrup, Finnegan Cline and Xander Bieri) have combined to go 28 of 58 through the air with two touchdowns and six interceptions. Kendal Pugh (99 rushing yards on 19 carries) and Chris Day (127 yards on 15 touches) have been the most productive Falcons on offense. The junior Day has also gained 190 yards on kick returns, one of which went for a score.
Class A District 5
Wapello (2-1) at Pekin (0-3)
Last week: Wapello clobbered Columbus 52-21; Pekin was defeated by North Cedar 26-9
Outlook: Wapello has out-scored opponents 97-21 over the last two weeks, as both have been turned into wins after a Week 1 loss to Mediapolis. The Indians have a proven high-level passing attack with Tade Parsons completing 77% of his passes (58 of 75) for nearly 900 yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions. Jake Gustison, a junior dual-threat back, has 545 total offensive yards from scrimmage on 24 carries and 22 catches. Wapello has also put down the clamps on defense, forcing three turnovers and recording six sacks thus far. Pekin's margin of defeat has shrunk as the season has progressed, but the potent Indian offense will be looking for more success against a Panther defense that hasn't held an opponent below 26 points while remaining winless. Colton Comstock is Pekin's primary weapon on offense with 275 yards passing and 165 yards rushing.
Columbus (1-2) at Lisbon (2-1)
Last week: Columbus was beat by Wapello 52-21; Lisbon was an 18-6 winner against Alburnett
Outlook: Columbus’ Kaden Amigon gained almost nearly 200 yards rushing on 24 carries, but the Wildcats lost big to the Arrows. The sophomore leads the Wildcats with 290 yards on the ground and has two touchdowns, but Jeff Hoback (26 carries, 176 yards, three touchdowns) and Andrew Gonzalez (28 carries, 209 yards) have proven to be viable ball-carriers for Columbus. Hoback, a junior quarterback, has also completed 12 of 17 passes for 134 yards and a pair of scores. Lisbon will put the Columbus run defense to test, as the Lions have amassed 592 yards, led by Max Kohl’s 203 on 31 carries. Although Kohl has racked up the yards, he’s only found the end zone once. Quarterback Cohen Kamaus leads Lisbon in scoring. He’s thrown for a pair of scores and ran in four more. Through the air, Kamaus has 208 yards (13 completions on 23 attempts) against no interceptions.
Class 2A District 5
West Liberty (0-3) at Camanche (1-2)
Last week: West Liberty came up empty versus Class 3A No. 6 Independence 45-0; Camanche was doubled up by Maquoketa 30-15
Outlook: While West Liberty gets a little bit of a reprieve from the first three weeks of its gauntlet of a schedule, Camanche is no slouch at 1-2. The Comets are led out of the backfield by senior Jahsiah Galvan, who is averaging almost five yards per carry on his first 32 carries of the season. Galvan gives hope to a Comet offense that will hope to get going after scoring only six points through three weeks. But the West Liberty has woes on defense as well, where the 34 points allowed to Regina Catholic in Week 2 have been the fewest allowed so far. Camanche quarterback Mike Delzell provides a big test for the Comets, as the senior has completed 38 of 68 passes for 566 yards and four touchdowns. Tucker Dickherber has been on the receiving end of two of those. He has 23 catches for 368 yards on the season.