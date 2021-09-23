Prep football: Week 5 area game capsules

Class 1A District 5
No. 3 Regina Catholic (4-0) at Wilton (4-0)
Last week: Regina Catholic shut out Mediapolis 34-0; Wilton escaped as a 24-22 winner against Durant
Outlook: Regina's season stats may be a bit deceiving because the Regals are 4-0 but have only played three games because of a forfeit by Mid-Prairie due to injuries and COVID-19 impacting the team. However, Regina has still managed to account for over 350 yards passing and over 700 rushing. Running back Levi Daniel has done most of the heavy lifting, with 461 yards on 81 carries and six touchdowns, while the stout Regina defense has only allowed 20 points total this season. Wilton, meanwhile, has scored 44 fourth-quarter points on the season, 16 of which came a week ago in the dramatic win over Durant. Running back Jackson Hull has went for at least 95 rushing yards or more with at least two scores in every game thus far in 2021.
Durant (0-4) at Louisa-Muscatine (0-4)
Last week: Durant was edged by Wilton 24-22; Louisa-Muscatine was beaten 51-6 by West Branch
Outlook: While both are looking for win No. 1 this season, Louisa-Muscatine may not be looking forward to going up against Durant running back Nolan DeLong. Last season, these two teams played twice, both Durant wins, with DeLong going for a combined 652 yards on 38 carries and 10 touchdowns over those two games. Both ended in victories for the Wildcats, as Durant outscored L-M 104 to 21, with all of the Falcon points coming in a defeat in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs a season ago. DeLong has 751 yards on 110 carries so far this season while Charlie Huesmann has come on as quarterback to throw for over 200 yards on 30 attempts while completing over 50% of his passes. The Falcons have been out-scored 162 to 24 through four games in 2021. Morgan Nowak has 124 yards rushing to lead L-M while Chris Day has accumulated 110 receiving yards.
Class A District 5
No. 9 Lisbon (3-1) at Wapello (3-1)
Last week: Lisbon scored a lopsided win over Columbus 40-0; Wapello beat up on Pekin 35-0 for its third straight victory
Outlook: This is an intriguing match-up between a team (Lisbon) just inside the Class A top 10 rankings and another (Wapello) just outside, but among the top vote-getters of remaining teams. Though Wapello's offense has really been clicking over the past three weeks since the Indians' season-opening loss to Mediapolis, the defense has held up its end as well. Over the last three weeks, Wapello has out-scored opponents by a margin of 132 to 21. Wapello quarterback Tade Parsons has thrown for nearly 600 yards over that span, while it's the Lisbon ground game that should be the Arrows' primary concern defensively. The Lions have two running backs who have over 200 yards on the season in Max Kohl (31 carries, 203 yards) and Jamien Moore (37 carries, 364 yards, two touchdowns) as well as two more (Gavin Wollum and Kaden Caspers) who have gone over 100 rushing yards.
Pekin (0-4) at Columbus (1-3)
Last week: Pekin was held scoreless against Wapello 35-0; Columbus was held to zero against Lisbon 40-0
Outlook: Columbus has hit a three-game skid since Week 1's 9-6 overtime win over Louisa-Muscatine. The Wildcats could get their second win against winless Pekin if things go in Columbus' favor. Andrew Gonzalez led Columbus to the win in Week 1 with 146 yards rushing, but since, the Wildcats have seen Kaden Amigon and Jeff Hoback handle most of the offensive load. Amigon has 388 yards on 61 carries while Hoback has 172 on 29 rushing attempts while also going 13 of 21 for 136 yards as quarterback. Pekin is led by quarterback Colton Comstock, who has completed 16 of 36 passes for 275 yards and a team-best 215 yards on the ground on 64 tries. Between passing and rushing, Comstock has been a part of four of the Panthers' six touchdowns.
Class 2A District 5
No. 9 Monticello (3-1) at West Liberty (0-4)
Last week: Monticello had little trouble with Tipton, winning 44-0; West Liberty came up short against Camanche 44-36
Outlook: Despite coming up short last week, West Liberty got a huge game from two-way threat Jahsiah Galvan. The senior averaged almost 12 yards a carry on 30 tries, leading to a 350-yard, four touchdown effort while also manning the Comets' defensive backfield. West Liberty's schedule hasn't done the team any favors. Counting Monticello, opponents of the Comets thus far this season have a combined record of 17-3. Of those, only Camanche is not ranked. Monticello's Preston Ries has proven to be a handful. The sophomore dual-threat quarterback has thrown for over 1,000 yards on 95 attempts with a 55% completion rate as well as 530 rushing yards on 80 attempts. In total, he has 15 touchdowns, but has thrown seven interceptions.
— Compiled by Ryan Timmerman