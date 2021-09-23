Prep football: Week 5 area game capsules

Class 1A District 5

No. 3 Regina Catholic (4-0) at Wilton (4-0)

Outlook: Regina's season stats may be a bit deceiving because the Regals are 4-0 but have only played three games because of a forfeit by Mid-Prairie due to injuries and COVID-19 impacting the team. However, Regina has still managed to account for over 350 yards passing and over 700 rushing. Running back Levi Daniel has done most of the heavy lifting, with 461 yards on 81 carries and six touchdowns, while the stout Regina defense has only allowed 20 points total this season. Wilton, meanwhile, has scored 44 fourth-quarter points on the season, 16 of which came a week ago in the dramatic win over Durant. Running back Jackson Hull has went for at least 95 rushing yards or more with at least two scores in every game thus far in 2021.

Durant (0-4) at Louisa-Muscatine (0-4)

Outlook: While both are looking for win No. 1 this season, Louisa-Muscatine may not be looking forward to going up against Durant running back Nolan DeLong. Last season, these two teams played twice, both Durant wins, with DeLong going for a combined 652 yards on 38 carries and 10 touchdowns over those two games. Both ended in victories for the Wildcats, as Durant outscored L-M 104 to 21, with all of the Falcon points coming in a defeat in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs a season ago. DeLong has 751 yards on 110 carries so far this season while Charlie Huesmann has come on as quarterback to throw for over 200 yards on 30 attempts while completing over 50% of his passes. The Falcons have been out-scored 162 to 24 through four games in 2021. Morgan Nowak has 124 yards rushing to lead L-M while Chris Day has accumulated 110 receiving yards.