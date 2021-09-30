Prep football: Week 6 area game capsules

Class A District 5
Wapello (3-2) at Highland (2-3)
Last week: Wapello lost to Lisbon 28-14; Highland came up short against Alburnett 26-21
Outlook: The Indians have been a bit of a different offense the last two weeks as teams have looked to take away the passing attack. Quarterback Tade Parsons has nearly 1,000 yards passing this season, but has just over 100 yards combined over the last two games as Wapello has gone 1-1. Parsons has proven to be a dual-threat, though, as he's rushed for 138 yards over that span. The Arrows' top threat continues to be Jake Gustison, who has just under 300 rushing yards on a team-high 42 carries and 412 receiving yards on 26 catches, all team highs. Gustison has 10 total touchdowns. Highland's dynamic duo of quarterback Connor Grinstead and running back Logan Bonebrake will attempt to hand Wapello consecutive losses. Grinstead is 18 of 47 passing for 423 yards and three interceptions and has 478 rushing yards on 74 carries, with 13 total touchdowns. Bonebrake, who has scored 10 touchdowns, leads the team in carries (75), rushing yards (543), receptions (13) and receiving yards (324).
Columbus (2-3) at North Mahaska (0-5)
Last week: Columbus poured it on Pekin for a 42-14 win; North Mahaska was trounced by Belle Plaine 48-12
Outlook: The Wildcats enjoyed a huge game from running back Kaden Amigon in Week 5. The sophomore went for 245 yards on just 20 carries, three of which went for touchdowns. Columbus didn't need much else against Pekin, but Triston Miller added 57 rushing yards plus a score and Andrew Gonzalez also reached the end zone as the Wildcats ended with 368 yards rushing. North Mahaska's offense will put the Columbus secondary to the test. Quarterback Sam Terpstra has thrown for 860 yards thus far this season on 65 of 117 passing. However, the Warhawks have thrown six interceptions vs. five touchdowns to go with 314 rushing yards as a team.
Class 3A District 5
Northeast (3-2) at West Liberty (1-4)
Last week: Northeast dominated Tipton 38-6; West Liberty outlasted Monticello 41-35
Outlook: Northeast presents a pretty balanced offensive attack that revolves around quarterback Gavin Kramer, who has thrown for over 900 yards with no interceptions while the Rebels also have over 600 yards rushing as a team, led by Kramer's 374 yards. The freshman has 16 total touchdowns. Cade Hughes and Carter Pataska lead the receiving corps, combining for 50 receptions, 716 yards and six scores. West Liberty got a huge game from Jahsiah Galvan last Friday. The senior had an 80-yard kick return for a touchdown to go with a 16-yard passing score to Joshua Zeman and a game-high 202 rushing yards on 26 carries plus two more scores. West Liberty has also progressed defensively, as Galvan, Zeman, Drake Collins and JD Seering were all in on seven or more tackles in the win over Monticello. Collins and Seeing combined for three sacks.
Class 1A District 5
Wilton (4-1) at Mediapolis (3-2)
Last week: Wilton suffered its first defeat, losing to Regina Catholic 35-7; Mediapolis missed a potential game-tying field goal to fall short against West Branch 24-21
Outlook: A late Jackson Hull touchdown saved the Beavers from being shut out against fourth-ranked Regina last Friday. Hull has reached the end zone in every Wilton game this season and sits at a 13 touchdowns for his season total. The senior has 562 yards on 90 rushing attempts while Mason Ormsby has added 336 yards on the ground and three scores. Aidan Walker leads the Beaver passing game with 369 yards while completing nearly 60% of his 63 attempts. As a team, however, Wilton has thrown eight interceptions to two touchdowns. Mediapolis has hit a two-game skid after losses to West Branch and Regina. If the Beavers are to hand the Bulldogs a third straight loss, concentrating on limiting yards gained by Anthony Isley would be the place to start. Isley has 867 rushing yards and 10 scores on 79 totes.
Durant (1-4) at West Branch (4-1)
Last week: Durant scored its first win, beating Louisa-Muscatine 43-6; West Branch held off Mediapolis for a 24-21 win
Outlook: After going for 188 rushing yards in last week's win, Durant junior Nolan DeLong sits 70 yards short of surpassing the 1,000-yard mark on the ground for the third straight season. Still, the Wildcats haven't had much success in the passing game, with eight interceptions against three touchdowns, though the team has completed over half of its 56 passing attempts. Durant faces a tough test in its effort for win No. 2. West Branch sits just outside the AP state rankings and sports a stout defense that has allowed just 10 points per game in 2021. Featured back Andy Henson leads the offense with 614 yards and nine touchdowns while the team has 808 rushing yards total.
Note: Class 1A fourth-ranked Regina Catholic was scheduled to play a varsity game against Louisa-Muscatine in Letts, but the game has been canceled. Regina Catholic will receive a win via forfeit, meaning Regina moves to 6-0 and Louisa-Muscatine drops to 0-6. A junior varsity game will be played in the scheduled varsity time slot, Friday at 7 p.m. at Louisa-Muscatine High School.
— Compiled by Ryan Timmerman