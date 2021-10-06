Prep football: Week 7 area game capsules

Class A District 5

Alburnett (3-3, 3-1 district) at Wapello (4-2, 3-1)

Outlook: Though a loss wouldn't knock either side out of the playoff chase, the victor will be in sole possession of second place in District 5 behind Lisbon (5-1, 5-0). Alburnett quarterback Connor Rock has over 700 yards passing with a near 60% completion rate on 117 attempts, but he's also thrown six interceptions to four touchdowns. Carson Klostermann is the Pirates' lead back, as the junior has accumulated 449 yards on 128 carries with three scores. The teams enter looking to establish opposite tempos. Aside from the 38-0 loss Alburnett suffered to North Linn in Week 1, no team has scored over 30 points in a game the Pirates have played in. Wapello, conversely, will look to utilize its potent offense to go up and down the field. The Indians have scored at least 34 points in four of their six contests. Quarterback Tade Parsons threw for over 300 yards passing last week and three touchdowns. Receiver Maddox Griffin turned nine receptions into 217 yards and was on the other end of two of Parsons' passing scores. Macuen West reached the end zone twice in Week 6, as the Indians were without dual-threat Jake Gustison, who has a team-high 297 rushing yards and 412 receiving on 68 touches with 10 scores. Caleb Ealey leads the defense with 49 tackles (seven for loss, three sacks).