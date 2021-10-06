Prep football: Week 7 area game capsules

Class A District 5
Alburnett (3-3, 3-1 district) at Wapello (4-2, 3-1)
Last week: Wapello was victorious over Highland 34-21; Alburnett thumped North Cedar 28-12
Outlook: Though a loss wouldn't knock either side out of the playoff chase, the victor will be in sole possession of second place in District 5 behind Lisbon (5-1, 5-0). Alburnett quarterback Connor Rock has over 700 yards passing with a near 60% completion rate on 117 attempts, but he's also thrown six interceptions to four touchdowns. Carson Klostermann is the Pirates' lead back, as the junior has accumulated 449 yards on 128 carries with three scores. The teams enter looking to establish opposite tempos. Aside from the 38-0 loss Alburnett suffered to North Linn in Week 1, no team has scored over 30 points in a game the Pirates have played in. Wapello, conversely, will look to utilize its potent offense to go up and down the field. The Indians have scored at least 34 points in four of their six contests. Quarterback Tade Parsons threw for over 300 yards passing last week and three touchdowns. Receiver Maddox Griffin turned nine receptions into 217 yards and was on the other end of two of Parsons' passing scores. Macuen West reached the end zone twice in Week 6, as the Indians were without dual-threat Jake Gustison, who has a team-high 297 rushing yards and 412 receiving on 68 touches with 10 scores. Caleb Ealey leads the defense with 49 tackles (seven for loss, three sacks).
Twitter: @ryantimmerman3
North Cedar (1-5, 1-3 district) at Columbus (2-4, 1-3)
Last week: North Cedar was beaten by Alburnett 28-12; Columbus was outlasted by North Mahaska 12-10
Outlook: Despite having only one win, North Cedar sports a pretty balanced offense behind quarterback Jaxon Sander (56 of 109, 886 yards) and his eight passing touchdowns against four interceptions. Hunter Lohman leads the Knights' running game with 558 yards on 98 carries and five scores. However, there would appear to be holes in the North Cedar defense, as the Knights have given up at least 28 points in every game except Week 3's 26-9 win over Pekin. Columbus' Kaden Amigon has gone over 100 yards rushing in each of the last two games, highlighted by a 245-yard performance in Week 5, when the Wildcats beat Pekin. Amigon is up to 777 yards on the ground on just over 100 carries with six total scores. Amigon also leads the defense, along with the likes of Logan Bright, Cael Phillips and Cole Storm.
Class 1A District 5
Mediapolis (4-2, 1-2) at Durant (1-5, 1-2)
Last week: Mediapolis poured it on Wilton in a 49-0 win; Durant was defeated by West Branch 28-14
Outlook: Expect a lot of running plays to be called during this one. Mediapolis enters with nearly 1,700 yards gained on the ground as a team, led by 944 from Anthony Isley, who has reached the end zone 11 times. Teammate Kadin Salek has 313 as well, as the two have combined for well over 100 carries. Quarterback Ben Egan has 435 yards passing (28 of 67 attempts) and 253 running (48 carries) with nine total touchdowns. Durant's Nolan DeLong went over 1,000 yards for the third time in as many years. However, the junior running back netted most of his 126 yards against West Branch on an 82-yard score. DeLong also leads the team in tackles with 41, with Ethan Gast (25 ½) and Ben Orr (20 ½) next.
Note: Louisa-Muscatine at Wilton's varsity Class 1A District 5 game has been canceled. Wilton will receive a win via forfeit. With the win, Wilton improves to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in district play. Louisa-Muscatine drops to 0-7 overall and 0-4 in District 5. Wilton is slated to take on West Branch on the road next week for the regular season finale. This is the second game in a row that L-M has been involved in that has gotten called off, after last week's scheduled game against Regina Catholic was replaced with a junior varsity game. The Falcons' schedule includes a Week 8 game against Mediapolis.
Class 2A District 5
West Liberty (1-5, 1-2) at Tipton (0-6, 0-3)
Last week: West Liberty's comeback attempt against Northeast came up on the short end of a 20-17 final; Tipton came close to a win, but lost to Anamosa, 16-14.
Outlook: Tipton has struggled on both sides of the ball this season as West Liberty will be looking to get its second win of the season against Tipton, a team that has under 400 offensive yards gained on the season. Conversely, Comet running back Jahsiah Galvan is right at 800 rushing yards on 102 carries with nine touchdowns in 2021. Entering last week, the Tigers had gained just 120 yards passing and 268 yards rushing as a team. Kaleb Nerem has proved to be a two-way threat for the Tigers, with 125 rushing yards on 37 attempts while recording 40 ½ tackles on defense, both team bests through five weeks. Despite last week's loss, West Liberty's defense has played better as the season has gone on, led by Galvan (45 tackles, five for loss), Felipe Molina (36 tackles, 6 TFL) and Drake Collins (35 tackles, 7 ½ TFL). Joshua Zeman has also contributed over 25 tackles and has a team-best 235 receiving yards on a dozen catches, two finishing in the end zone.