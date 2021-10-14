Prep football: Week 8 area game capsules

Class 1A District 5

Durant (2-5, 2-2) at No. 3 Regina Catholic (7-0, 4-0)

Outlook: Durant is currently in fourth place in the district, meaning it's holding onto the last available playoff spot. Though an upset win over the third-ranked team in 1A may prove not totally necessary for the Wildcats to get into the postseason, it certainly wouldn't hurt. Nolan DeLong keeps churning out huge games for Durant. The junior is less than 80 yards away from going over the 4,000-yard mark for his career. He's over 1,300 yards on 173 carries this season with 16 scores while also accumulating a team-high 53 tackles on defense. Regina features a run-heavy attack of its own, led by junior Levi Daniel's 779 yards on 117 carries. Daniel has also reached the end zone a dozen times. But the staunch Regal defense will test DeLong and the Wildcats. Regina hasn't given up more than 14 points in any game in 2021.

Wilton (5-2, 2-2) at West Branch (5-2, 3-1)

Outlook: Wilton got its first win in its last three tries after starting the campaign 4-0. The Beavers are currently on the outside looking in regarding the district's playoff picture. In fifth place, Wilton needs a victory and possibly even help beyond that as the +/- tie-break has proved unkind to the Beavers thus far as Durant's score through seven weeks is +3.00 while Wilton is at -3.50 on the 17-point scale. Nonetheless, Wilton has gotten a stellar season from senior Jackson Hull, who has over 600 rushing yards on 106 attempts to go with a 13 touchdowns. West Branch will look to get back on the winning track and do serious damage to the Beavers' playoff hopes with a win. Prior to last week, the Bears hadn't lost since Week 2 and will look to hang onto the second-place spot in District 5 behind Regina Catholic. Andy Henson is West Branch's key player as the junior has 872 yards on 133 carries and 10 touchdowns. But the West Branch defense has provided more than enough help in most weeks. The Bears' defense has produced nine fumble recoveries and seven interceptions.