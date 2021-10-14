Prep football: Week 8 area game capsules

Class 2A District 5
Anamosa at West Liberty
Last week: Anamosa lost a defensive struggle to Monticello 14-8; West Liberty throttled Tipton 35-14
Outlook: This game will have a major impact on the last playoff spot up for grabs in District 5. After an 0-4 start, albeit several of those outside of district play, the Comets have played themselves back into playoff contention by winning two of the last three. West Liberty sits in fourth place in district with Anamosa in fifth. Between the sides is the cutoff for the playoffs. Anamosa's offense largely revolves around dual-threat quarterback Grahm Humpal. The Blue Raider signal-caller has over 800 yards passing as well as over 970 rushing. No other player on the roster has attempted a pass nor has over 170 yards rushing for the season. Humpal's primary target has been junior Devin Brophy, who has 39 receptions for 443 yards. West Liberty is powered by Jahsiah Galvan, who is 10 rushing yards short of 1,000 for the year on 119 attempts. He's also a defensive threat. Fresh off committing to Northern Iowa, Galvan leads the defense with over 45 tackles while Drake Collins and Joshua Zeman have emerged as two-way weapons as well for the Comets.
Class A District 5
Wapello (5-2, 4-1 district) at North Cedar (1-6, 1-4)
Last week: Wapello dominated Alburnett 48-12; North Cedar dropped a 35-16 outcome to Columbus
Outlook: With a win over Alburnett last week, Wapello solidified itself as a playoff team, but the Indians would nonetheless like to add another win before the season closes out. Wapello received a huge performance from Jake Gustison a week ago. The junior went for five touchdowns and amassed over 270 yards of total offense. The Indians also boast one of the area's best quarterbacks in senior Tade Parsons, who has over 1,400 yards passing on the season while completing nearly 70% of his attempts. North Cedar has struggled in 2021 but presented a balanced offense that has produced 942 passing yards from Jaxon Sander as well as 844 rushing yards as a team. That effort is led by Tyler Jackson's 752 yards on the ground on 127 totes, six of which have been taken into the end zone for touchdowns.
Columbus (3-4, 2-3) at Alburnett (3-4, 3-2)
Last week: Columbus pulled out a convincing 35-16 win over North Cedar; Alburnett was on the short end of a 48-12 Wapello victory
Outlook: Columbus must win in order to maintain any hopes for a postseason berth. The Wildcats boast a multi-faceted weapon in Kaden Amigon. The sophomore went over the 1,000-yard mark last in last week's win. He's done so on 126 carries and has found the end zone 10 times as he's also caught eight passes for 81 yards. Amigon also leads the team in tackles with 42 ½ while the Columbus defense features another solid stopper in Logan Bright, who has 33 ½ tackles. Despite last week's loss, Alburnett is still squarely in the playoff picture. Pirate quarterback Connor Rock had to be replaced last week in Wapello due to injury, but returned late and should be in line to return to action this week. Rock has thrown for nearly 900 yards on the year while completing 74 of 130 passes. Carson Klostermann is the go-to running back, he accumulated 489 yards on the ground on 143 tries with four scores.
Class 1A District 5
Durant (2-5, 2-2) at No. 3 Regina Catholic (7-0, 4-0)
Last week: Durant scrapped together an 18-7 victory over Mediapolis; Regina Catholic outlasted West Branch 26-8
Outlook: Durant is currently in fourth place in the district, meaning it's holding onto the last available playoff spot. Though an upset win over the third-ranked team in 1A may prove not totally necessary for the Wildcats to get into the postseason, it certainly wouldn't hurt. Nolan DeLong keeps churning out huge games for Durant. The junior is less than 80 yards away from going over the 4,000-yard mark for his career. He's over 1,300 yards on 173 carries this season with 16 scores while also accumulating a team-high 53 tackles on defense. Regina features a run-heavy attack of its own, led by junior Levi Daniel's 779 yards on 117 carries. Daniel has also reached the end zone a dozen times. But the staunch Regal defense will test DeLong and the Wildcats. Regina hasn't given up more than 14 points in any game in 2021.
Wilton (5-2, 2-2) at West Branch (5-2, 3-1)
Last week: Wilton received a forfeit win in a non-contested matchup against Louisa-Muscatine; West Branch fell victim to Regina Catholic by a 28-6 final
Outlook: Wilton got its first win in its last three tries after starting the campaign 4-0. The Beavers are currently on the outside looking in regarding the district's playoff picture. In fifth place, Wilton needs a victory and possibly even help beyond that as the +/- tie-break has proved unkind to the Beavers thus far as Durant's score through seven weeks is +3.00 while Wilton is at -3.50 on the 17-point scale. Nonetheless, Wilton has gotten a stellar season from senior Jackson Hull, who has over 600 rushing yards on 106 attempts to go with a 13 touchdowns. West Branch will look to get back on the winning track and do serious damage to the Beavers' playoff hopes with a win. Prior to last week, the Bears hadn't lost since Week 2 and will look to hang onto the second-place spot in District 5 behind Regina Catholic. Andy Henson is West Branch's key player as the junior has 872 yards on 133 carries and 10 touchdowns. But the West Branch defense has provided more than enough help in most weeks. The Bears' defense has produced nine fumble recoveries and seven interceptions.