Prep of the Week: Wapello's Wolford excels on mat and on court

"I didn't think that I would get close to the finals," Wolford said. "But the atmosphere was so great, there were so many people there supporting girls wrestling, I never thought there would be anything like that ... I started wrestling in first-grade, and there were probably people that didn't think I should be wrestling against guys.

As if keeping up with school and one sport wasn't enough, Wolford has excelled in two sports this winter season as she's in her second year as a starter on the girls basketball team.

"It's been a little tough (doing both)," the sophomore said. "Wrestling has given me mental toughness, and I take that to basketball. I love both sports. I can't thank the school and community enough for not only allowing me to do both, but also being so supportive of it."

While her ability to make the most of her opportunities has done her well as far as season accomplishments, it all starts with that mentality on a day-to-day level.

Perhaps the game most emblematic of her efficiency Wolford came in a 46-29 victory over Pekin back on Dec. 7, where she turned in a performance that, statistically, bordered on implausible.