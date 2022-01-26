Prep of the Week: Wapello's Wolford excels on mat and on court

WAPELLO — Tatum Wolford doesn’t waste time.
Whatever the Wapello sophomore involves herself in, it gets her full attention and effort.
And so far, that has yielded an impeccable start to her prep career.
Though soft-spoken, Wolford's competitive drive is second to none amongst her peers.
A straight-A student, she has not only excelled in the classroom and in athletics, but has been a pioneer of the Arrows' girls wrestling program by taking second place at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls state tournament at the 145-pound weight class.
In over 15 matches this season, the 6-3 decision awarded to Dubuque Wahlert's Alana Duggan in the championship was just the second loss for Wolford for the season.
"I'm not really even sure that she knew she was ranked (sixth) before we went to state," said Wapello wrestling coach Stephen Kruse, "I think she was a little nervous because she told me she slept better going into Saturday then she did going into Friday. She really just wanted to be on the podium and she didn't care where."
However, those modest expectations heading into the state tournament this year were about as over-matched as many of her opponents were this season once the competitive juices kicked in and sparked her to the runner-up performance.
"I didn't think that I would get close to the finals," Wolford said. "But the atmosphere was so great, there were so many people there supporting girls wrestling, I never thought there would be anything like that ... I started wrestling in first-grade, and there were probably people that didn't think I should be wrestling against guys.
As if keeping up with school and one sport wasn't enough, Wolford has excelled in two sports this winter season as she's in her second year as a starter on the girls basketball team.
"It's been a little tough (doing both)," the sophomore said. "Wrestling has given me mental toughness, and I take that to basketball. I love both sports. I can't thank the school and community enough for not only allowing me to do both, but also being so supportive of it."
While her ability to make the most of her opportunities has done her well as far as season accomplishments, it all starts with that mentality on a day-to-day level.
Perhaps the game most emblematic of her efficiency Wolford came in a 46-29 victory over Pekin back on Dec. 7, where she turned in a performance that, statistically, bordered on implausible.
Wolford, who went 9 for 9 from the free throw line that game, scored 18 points on just five field goal attempts. Two were 3-pointers, and she missed just one shot for the game — her first attempt of the game — while also chipping in three steals, two rebounds and two assists.
"If you went back and watched the film, that one shot she missed, it rattled in and out. She means a lot to us statistically, but she means just as much in what she brings to us every single day" said girls basketball coach Brandon Brown. "She goes about her business in a pretty quiet manner, but if there is anyone that can pull off doing both sports at the same time, it's her."
Along with Mediapolis' Payton Bush, Wolford is one of two players in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference's North Division to have more than 70 attempts from 3-point range this season while shooting over 37% on those attempts. The 5-foot-4 Arrows guard is 28 of 75 from deep in 2021-22 for a 9-8 Wapello team that may be playing its best basketball heading into the stretch run.
"My role is to be the shooter on our team," she said. "We have rebounders, people that pass the ball really well and get assists. My job, most of the time, is to hit 3-pointers."
Wolford sports the team's best scoring average at 10.8 points per game while sniping from range while the Arrows also feature seniors Lindsy Massner and Serah Shafer, who both average more than nine points a contest.
Balancing the two sports has not only taken commitment and focus on her part, but the school's as well, as activities director Michelle Wade in addition to Kruse and Brown, who formulated a plan for the season that met everyone's needs.
The sophomore had a say in the matter, too, of course.
There was even a day she did both.
"She plans well," said Brown. "She wanted to make it work this season. One day she ended up wrestling on a Saturday at Wilton and we had a home game at six, so we didn't think we'd have her, but there weren't many girls at the wrestling tournament, so she made it back to play in our game against Northeast. She pinned two people wrestling and then came in and led us in scoring with 19 points to lead us to a (57-52) win."
However, for as much as she's accomplished on the wrestling mat and on the hardwood, her best sport may be softball, where she stars on her club team, Iowa Premier.
Though Wolford hasn't made any concrete plans for the next level, she plans on pursuing an education or criminal justice major in college, and envisions wearing a softball uniform for whichever school she ultimately chooses.
"You won't find a more humble athlete in Southeast Iowa, I really mean that," said Brown. "Even as a sophomore, you're not going to find too many kids that are that humble. It takes her a little time to warm up to people, that's the way she is, but she's just so gracious and humble and doesn't take anything for granted.
"Its one thing to be a two-sport athlete, but she does that at the same time and is like a five-sport athlete all together. She can flip a switch between all them and is able to lock in on whatever she's doing."
Regardless of what institution that ends up being, Wolford is already grateful for the people that have contributed to her success thus far.
"They all mean a lot to me," Wolford said. "My youth coach, Joe Dopler, has been hugely supportive of me. He wanted me in the wrestling room even on days I didn't want to and kept me going. When I didn't know how well I would do, he knew and would push me to get there."