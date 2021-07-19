PREP REPORT: 12 players, two area coaches named all-district softball

A dozen area softball players were named to all-district teams on Tuesday along with two area coaches.

Wilton's Kortney Denkman and Muscatine's Steve Hopkins were each selected as their respective district's coach of the year.

Both the Beavers and Muskies ended the season ranked No. 1 in their respective classes.

Besides the Muskie head coach, seniors Rylie Moss and Avarie Eagle along with sophomore pitcher Maura Chalupa were named to the Class 5A East team after Muscatine finished the season with a 35-4 record.

Moss and Eagle each finished the season with batting averages over .500. Moss scored 61 runs and also stole 36 bases while Eagle hit 10 home runs en route to driving in 67 RBIs. Chalupa went 16-1 in the circle with a 1.21 ERA, striking out 125 batters in 340 hitters faced.

Along with Denkman, the Beavers had three players (senior Chloe Wells plus juniors Peyton Souhrada and Payton Ganzer) named to the Class 2 Southeast district team. Louisa-Muscatine has two as well in senior Kylee Sanders and junior McKenna Hohenadel.

Wilton (29-3) will play Wednesday in the state semifinals against Earlham.