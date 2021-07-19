PREP REPORT: 12 players, two area coaches named all-district softball

A dozen area softball players were named to all-district teams on Tuesday along with two area coaches.
Wilton's Kortney Denkman and Muscatine's Steve Hopkins were each selected as their respective district's coach of the year.
Both the Beavers and Muskies ended the season ranked No. 1 in their respective classes.
Besides the Muskie head coach, seniors Rylie Moss and Avarie Eagle along with sophomore pitcher Maura Chalupa were named to the Class 5A East team after Muscatine finished the season with a 35-4 record.
Moss and Eagle each finished the season with batting averages over .500. Moss scored 61 runs and also stole 36 bases while Eagle hit 10 home runs en route to driving in 67 RBIs. Chalupa went 16-1 in the circle with a 1.21 ERA, striking out 125 batters in 340 hitters faced.
Along with Denkman, the Beavers had three players (senior Chloe Wells plus juniors Peyton Souhrada and Payton Ganzer) named to the Class 2 Southeast district team. Louisa-Muscatine has two as well in senior Kylee Sanders and junior McKenna Hohenadel.
Wilton (29-3) will play Wednesday in the state semifinals against Earlham.
Ganzer's batting average sits at .538 with Souhrada (.505) and Wells (.500) right behind. Wells and Souhrada have driven in 36 and 35 runs, respectively, while Ganzer has scored 32 times with 22 RBIs.
Sanders ended the season with a .630 batting average with 48 runs scored for Louisa-Muscatine (19-9) while also going 8-5 with a 0.94 ERA in the circle. Hohenadel hit .465 with 28 runs scored and 27 RBIs.
Wapello (18-7) also had a pair named to the team: junior Serah Shafer and senior Aliyah Lolling.
Shafer hit .434 for the Arrows while scoring 35 runs and driving in 23 while Lolling helped Wapello in both hitting and pitching, finishing the season with the same batting average as Shafer while earning a 12-4 record in the circle to go with a 2.49 ERA.
On the 3A Southeast team, West Liberty's junior Sailor Hall and sophomore Finley Hall were honored.
Sailor was among the Comets' most prolific hitters and pitchers with a .392 average, 37 RBIs and 28 runs scored on offense and a 13-6 record to go with a 2.07 ERA in the circle. Finley, who switched from third base to catcher this season, hit .379, driving in 35 runs and scoring 27.
Zach Dunlavy, head coach of Davis County, was the region's coach of the year.
The Comets (22-8) will be in action at the state tournament Tuesday morning at 11:30 against Williamsburg in the 3A quarterfinals.