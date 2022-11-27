PREP REPORT: 3A No. 6 Comets fall to 1A No. 2 Newell-Fonda

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Class 3A No. 6 West Liberty Comets girls basketball team dropped its season opener at Kirkwood Community College's Rivalry Saturday to 1A second-ranked Newell-Fonda, 79-57.

West Liberty's Kelsey Joens finished with 33 points, one point short of trying former North Scott star Grace Bofelli's tournament record.

The Comet senior did set a Rivalry Saturday record in made free throws by sinking 15 of 19 attempts.

Newell-Fonda (2-0) presented the Comets with a tough opening test as West Liberty gets acclimated to first-year head coach Courtney Joens and Kelsey Joens, who transferred from Iowa City High over the summer.

The Mustangs have won four state championships in 1A since the start of the 2014-15 season and have won three since 2018-19.

The second and fourth quarters proved costly for the Comets (0-1) as Newell-Fonda won the second frame, 21-13, and the fourth, 25-13.

Kinzee Hinders came off the Newell-Fonda bench to score 18 points on 6 of 10 shooting from the field. Kierra Jungers pitched in 15 and Mary Walker had 13 for the winning side.

Monica Morales made 4 of 7 shots for eight West Liberty points. Finley Hall added seven points and Sophie Buysse had six for the Comets.

Football

Comets' Collins plays for Team Iowa in River Battle Bowl: West Liberty senior Drake Collins suited up for Team Iowa in the Iowa-Nebraska River Battle Bowl, held at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Team Iowa won, 10-7 in overtime, on the last-second field goal.

Collins was named defensive MVP of Class 2A District 5 this season and was a dual-threat quarterback as he threw for nearly 930 yards while completing 109 of 205 attempts (53.2%) and rushed for 527 yards with nine total touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

On defense, he made 70 ½ tackles, with 53 solo, 13 ½ going behind the line of scrimmage and two sacks.