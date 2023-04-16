IOWA CITY — Muscatine's Daniel Adams and Paul Henry each won a hurdle event Saturday at the Eastern Iowa Track & Field Festival hosted by Iowa City West.

After running a personal-best 15.06 seconds in the 110 hurdles Thursday at the Jesse Day Relays, Adams prevailed in 15.28. He clipped Iowa City's Austin Rindels by a hundredth of a second.

Henry edged Bellevue's Riley Carrier for the title in the 400 hurdles, 56.09-56.17.

Muscatine's Jimelle Forkpa, Brayden Lane, Jrakke Johnson and Henry finished runner-up in the 800 sprint medley relay.

Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco hit the Drake Relays Blue Standard in winning the 400 hurdles in 1:05.50. She also picked up a win in the 100 hurdles in 15.61.

Girls soccer

Waukee 2, Muscatine 0: Allie McCoy and Anjelena Carder each tallied a goal as unranked Waukee beat Muscatine on Friday night at Muscatine Community Stadium.

The Warriors (4-1) scored a goal in each half and keeper Lauren Nidey recorded three saves.

Muscatine (2-3) plays Central DeWitt at the Muscatine Soccer Complex on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The Muskies will try and snap a two-game losing skid.

West Liberty 2, Bellevue 1: Sophie Buysse and McKinzie Akers each found the back of the net as West Liberty picked up its second win of the season Friday night against Bellevue at home.

West Liberty, which scored both of its goals in the first half, travels to Northeast for a 5 p.m. match Monday.

Boys soccer

West Liberty 10, Bellevue 0: Class 1A 12th-ranked West Liberty scored seven goals in the opening half and faced little resistance from Bellevue in a River Valley Conference victory Friday night at home.

Javier Andrade, Mateo Simon and Joshua Zeman had two goals each for the Comets while Juan Mateo, Diego Hernandez, Bruce Songa and Will Seele also converted for the Comets (5-1). Mateo had a pair of assists.

West Liberty plays Clinton Prince of Peace in Goose Lake at 6:30 p.m. Monday.