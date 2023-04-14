DAVENPORT — Warm weather produced some electric results for the Muscatine High School boys and girls track & field teams Thursday at the Jesse Day Relays.

Led by victories from Daniel Adams in the 110-high hurdles and Ella Schroeder in the 400 hurdles, Muscatine collected a handful of top-five finishes in the 12-team event at Brady Street Stadium.

On the boys side, Muscatine finished in seventh place with 51 points, just two out of a fifth place.

Besides a personal best of 15.06 seconds in winning the hurdles, Adams also was fifth in the long jump, anchored the fifth place 1,600 relay and ran on the fifth place shuttle hurdle relay.

Paul Henry was runner-up in the 400 hurdles in 56.76 seconds, just three-hundredths of a second behind Clinton's Jeremy Galloway. Henry, a senior, was fifth in the 400 in 52.81 and ran a leg on Muscatine's third place sprint medley relay.

Jimelle Forkpa recorded a personal best of 11.53 seconds to take fifth in the 100 meters.

The Muscatine girls placed eighth with 47 points.

Schroeder, a senior, posted a time of 1:09.93 to capture the 400 hurdles by nearly three tenths of a second over Mount Vernon freshman Kiersten Swart.

Sprinter Avery Schroeder was fourth in the 100 (13.29) and sixth in the 200 (27.56). Taya Melendez placed fifth in the 3,000 (12:48.32) and the Muskies were fourth in the 1,600 relay with the Schroeders, Haley Thomas and Olivia Kopf. Muscatine also took fourth in the shuttle hurdle relay.

North Scott won the boys meet and Mount Vernon took first in the girls.

Columbus boys roll at Central City: Columbus Community rolled up a dozen event victories and lapped the field at Central City on Thursday night.

Led by three individual wins from Kaden Amigon and two from Triston Miller, the Wildcats compiled 231 points. Easton Valley was second with 98.

Amigon won the 100 (11.10), 200 (22.32) and long jump (20-6). Miller, meanwhile, claimed the 110 hurdles (14.89) and high jump (6-2).

Lauro Avendano-Santiago (3,200) and Bryce Grimm (discus) also had individual wins for the Wildcats.

Columbus claimed first place in five relays — 400, 1,600, 3,200, shuttle hurdle and distance medley.

On the girls side, Midland clipped Columbus for the team title, 160-142.

The Wildcats received wins from Naveiah Garza (400 and high jump), Ariana Vergara (800 and 1,500), Audrey Hoback (400 hurdles, shot put and discus).

Girls soccer

North Scott nips Muscatine: In a battle of top-10 programs, Class 2A second-ranked North Scott scored a pair of goals in the second half to beat 3A ninth-ranked Muscatine on Thursday night at the Muscatine Soccer Complex, 3-2.

Muscatine (2-2, 2-1) led 2-1 at intermission, but couldn't make the lead hold up. Kendall Knisley, Delaney Fitzgibbon and Reese Hilsenbeck had goals for the Lancers, who improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the MAC.

Girls golf

PV wins four-team event at Geneva: Led by medalist and returning all-stater Maura Peters, the Pleasant Valley girls' golf team won Thursday's quadrangular at Geneva Golf & Country Club.

Peters turned in a 75 as the Spartans finished with a 337 total. Bettendorf was second at 400, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 516 and Muscatine 523.

Junior Annie Zillig was Muscatine's top performer with a 113. Sophomore Anna Boyer turned in a 125.

Boys golf

Durant fifth at Tipton Invite: Led by medalist Tristin Sorgenfrey's 72, Tipton won its home invitational on Thursday with a 322 total.

West Branch was second at 336, followed by Mount Vernon and Maquoketa (each 355) and Durant (358). Wilton was seventh at 374.

Junior Rylan Teel led the Beavers with an 83.

Girls tennis

Clinton blanks Muscatine: The Clinton High School girls' tennis team had too much firepower for Muscatine on Thursday in a conference dual meet, 9-0.

The River Queens won all nine matches in straight sets.

Muscatine's No. 6 singles player, Jenna Lovestad, had the most competitive performance. She dropped a 6-2, 6-4 decision.