PREP REPORT: All-RVC baseball, softball announced

Softball

Beavers, Comets dominate RVC squads: With a record of 28-3 heading into its appearance at the Class 2A state tournament next week, Wilton had five players selected to the conference's Elite Team and four to the South Team.

West Liberty (23-7), is also headed to state to compete in the 3A bracket. Three Comets were given Elite Team status while three more from West Liberty made the South Team.

The three Hall sisters -- Sailor, Pearson and Finley -- were named to the Elite Team. Sailor as a pitcher, Finley as a catcher and Pearson as an infielder.

Wilton Pitcher Mila Johnson, infielder Taylor Drayfahl and outfielder Chloe Wells were joined by teammates Payton Souhrada and Peyton Ganzer as elite selections.

Ganzer, Souhrada and Wells are all among the conference's top hitters as all are hitting over .500. Those three and Finley Hall also rank among the RVC's best in home runs, all with five or more.

Sailor and Finley Hall, each with over 30 RBIs, are among the best in that category. while Sailor also has a conference-best 1.78 ERA.

Souhrada and Ganzer were named as utility players.