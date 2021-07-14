PREP REPORT: All-RVC baseball, softball announced

Softball
Beavers, Comets dominate RVC squads: With a record of 28-3 heading into its appearance at the Class 2A state tournament next week, Wilton had five players selected to the conference's Elite Team and four to the South Team.
West Liberty (23-7), is also headed to state to compete in the 3A bracket. Three Comets were given Elite Team status while three more from West Liberty made the South Team.
The three Hall sisters -- Sailor, Pearson and Finley -- were named to the Elite Team. Sailor as a pitcher, Finley as a catcher and Pearson as an infielder.
Wilton Pitcher Mila Johnson, infielder Taylor Drayfahl and outfielder Chloe Wells were joined by teammates Payton Souhrada and Peyton Ganzer as elite selections.
Ganzer, Souhrada and Wells are all among the conference's top hitters as all are hitting over .500. Those three and Finley Hall also rank among the RVC's best in home runs, all with five or more.
Sailor and Finley Hall, each with over 30 RBIs, are among the best in that category. while Sailor also has a conference-best 1.78 ERA.
Souhrada and Ganzer were named as utility players.
On the South Team, Wilton had infielders Alexis Walker, catcher Hayley Madlock selected as well as Grace Madlock and Madelyn Wade as utility.
West Liberty's South Team selections consisted of: pitcher Janey Gingerich, infielder Isabel Morrison and outfielder Brooklyn Buysse.
Durant (16-20) had three make the South Team in infielder Ally Happ, utility players Abbey Rhoades and Halle Collier.
Kylie Struck was an honorable mention for West Liberty, as was Emily Coss for Wilton and Kennedy Jehle of Durant.
Coach of the year went to West Liberty's Chad Libby.
Baseball
Three Wildcats named to Elite Team: Pitcher Nate Dierickx was joined by infielder Ben Orr and outfielder Nolan DeLong on the River Valley Conference Elite Team.
West Liberty's Caleb Wulf was also named to the squad as a pitcher.
Wulf hit .520, a few points better than Orr (.507) for the best in the conference. Wulf also led the conference in strikeouts (73).
DeLong was among the best RVC base-stealers with 16 while Dierickx led the RVC South in wins on the mound with six.
Wilton had four appear on the South Team.
Jackson Hull, Karson Willey, Gage Hagen and Colby Sawvell were all recognized for the Beavers.
Durant had Keagen Head, Aydin Flockhart and Ethan Gast named to the South.