PREP REPORT: Area hoops teams shutout Monday night

WILTON — Caden Kirkman’s game-high 25 points and 12 rebounds weren’t enough to keep the Wilton High School boys basketball team in front of Pella Christian for the duration of the non-conference game at Wilton High School on Monday night.

Pella Christian prevailed over the Class 2A seventh-ranked Beavers, 61-56.

The Eagles’ Tysen De Vries scored 16 of his team-high 20 points in the second half as Wilton (5-1) surrendered its 28-22 halftime lead.

Kirkman made 11 of 19 shot attempts and added six blocked shots. But Pella Christian (4-2) made 12 of 14 free throw attempts as a team to seal it.

Wilton’s Landyn Putman made his last three shot attempts, two from 3-point range, to finish with 11 points and Aidan Walker added 10.

Columbus suffers road loss: The Wildcats couldn’t muster enough offense to hang with Central Lee in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover, losing to the Hawks on their home court, 68-46.

Columbus (1-8) hung in it through three quarters of play. The sides were even after one quarter, the Wildcats trailed by two at halftime and the Central Lee (2-7) lead was three at the end of the third.

But the Hawks busted out in the fourth, putting together a 28-9 run over the final eight minutes to ice the victory.

Indians win streak comes to halt: Wapello’s two-game win streak was discontinued by Mediapolis in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover game at Wapello High School.

The Bulldogs won, 52-27.

Wapello (2-5) was led in scoring by Carson Belzer, who had 10 points. Jackson Lanz added nine points. Mediapolis (4-3) only had one scorer in double figures as well, but that came from Cole Lipper, who had a game-high 20 to go with nine rebounds.

The teams have now split the last six meetings.

Girls basketball

Wildcats can’t climb back in it: Columbus failed to make a dent in a 23-8 deficit it faced after the opening eight minutes at Central Lee High School.

The Wildcats fell to the home Hawks, 68-32, in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover game.

Sara Vela had 10 points to lead Columbus (4-5). Ariana Vergara had eight points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats and Aracely Garza finished with 11 rebounds and four points.

Central Lee (4-4) not only got off to the hot start but won the second half, 27-11.

Arrows come up short against Mediapolis: Wapello faced a double-digit deficit after one quarter of play and couldn’t recover, falling to Class 2A No. 14 Mediapolis in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover game at home, 64-33.

Tatum Wolford scored nearly half of the points for Wapello (2-5). She ended with 15 points on 5 of 13 shooting while also contributing five rebounds. Jacie Hoeg chipped in six points, five assists and three rebounds.

Mediapolis (6-1) got a game-high 18 points from Hanna Wagenbach with eight rebounds. Payton Bush added 15 and Haley Steffener had 12.