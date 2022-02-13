Prep report: Area sends 14 to state wrestling; Muscatine swimmers done in prelims

ELDRIDGE — Four state-qualifiers led the Muscatine High School wrestling team to a third-place finish at the Class 3A District 8 tournament on Saturday, held at The Pit inside North Scott High School.

Muscatine finished third as a team with 128 points, behind winner North Scott with 279.5 and Dubuque Hempstead’s 193.

Sophomores Lincoln Brookhart and Evan Franke made it through to the state tournament, that begins Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, as did seniors Jett Fridley and Nathan Beatty.

Brookhart (21-17) and Fridley (29-10) made it to the championship matches in their weight divisions and lost, but qualified as runners-up. Fridley won a ride-out in the semifinals against Davenport Central’s Cortez Goodwin to reach the finals.

Franke (30-10), ranked 11th, lost in the title bout at 220 pounds, but unlike Brookhart at 132 and Fridley at 170, he had to earn his spot via wrestleback.

Beatty (25-15) lost in the semifinals to North Scott’s Ryan Campbell but was given a chance to redeem himself with a wrestleback, which he took by 3-2 decision over Davenport Central’s Alonzo Duarte.

Comets advance five; Scorpil get through for Wildcats: The West Liberty Comets qualified five for the Class 2A state wrestling tournament at the District 8 meet in Williamsburg.

West Liberty took third as a team with 75 points. West Burlington-Notre Dame won with a score of 154.5 and Mount Vernon was runner-up at 80.5. Columbus-Winfield Mount Union took seventh in the 11-team field with 39 points.

The Wildcats had a qualifier in third-ranked 120-pounder Lane Scorpil (42-0), who pinned his way through two matches for his berth.

At 106, West Liberty’s third-ranked Colin Casady (40-5) needed overtime to beat Carter West of WB-ND, 7-5, for a district title while third-ranked 170-pounder Drake Collins(42-3) needed a pin of Mid-Prairie’s Kaden Meader in the first round before receiving a medical forfeit in the championshp round.

Comet Joshua Zeman (34-12) took second at 145, as did 182-pounder Felipe Molina (36-12) and sixth-ranked 195-pounder Jahsiah Galvan (34-7).

Wilton sends three, wins team district title; Durant’s Gast punches ticket: The Wilton Beavers solidified itself as one of Class 2A’s most well-rounded teams not only by punching a ticket to the team dual meet on Wednesday, but by winning the team competition at the District 1 meet while qualifying three individuals for state.

The Beavers, ranked as the No. 7 dual team, tallied 86 points to edge Alburnett, who lost to Wilton in the reginal dual finals, as the Pirates put up 85 points. Beckman Catholic (82) was third. Durant took 11th out of 13 teams with 13.

Fourth-ranked Brody Brisker (45-1) won a 113-pound title for Wilton, setting the table to seventh-ranked Jordan Dusenberry(38-7) to finish atop the field at 126. Those efforts were matched at 170 by 12th-ranked Kaden Shirk (39-6). Brisker and Shirk used pin falls to clinch berths in the championship round while Dusenberry used a 13-7 decision over Alburnett’s Preston Klostermann to advance.

Durant 126-pounder eighth-ranked Ethan Gast also advanced as a runner-up.

L-M, Wapello come up empty at districts: Neither the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons nor the Wapello Indians were able to advance wrestlers to the Class 1A state tournament at District 7 meet at Wapello High School.

Louisa-Muscatine finished seventh among the 14 teams in attendance with 27 points while host Wapello (20) took 10th.

Skyler Beck (23-19) was one of three Falcons that took third for L-M. Beck wrestled at 106, while 160-pound teammate Kendal Pugh (33-10) was third at 160, just as heavyweight Spencer Kessel (28-11)

Wapello had a pair take third in120-pounder Zach Harbison (35-14) and Garrett Dickey (24-18) at 126.

Boys swimming

Muskie duo doesn't make it out of preliminary round: The two representatives of the Muscatine High School boys swim team had their seasons end at Friday's prelims at the University of Iowa Health and Wellness Center in Iowa City.

Dakota Dahlke nearly qualified for the finals in the 500-yard freestyle. He improved on his seed time of 4 minutes, 55.67 seconds, which ranked 23rd ahead of state, but ended up taking 19th with a time of 4:53.32. That was two spots away (4:51.33 the cut off) from advancing to Saturday's B-cut finals.

Dahlke, who qualified in two events, entered the 200 IM seeded 30th, but finished 26th with a time of 2:01.3 seconds, over a full second better than his previous season best.

Colin Millage qualified in the 100 backstroke seeded 27th with a time of 55.87 seconds ahead of state and swam a 55.50 to finish in 27th.

