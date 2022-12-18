PREP REPORT: Area trio win titles at Wilton girls wrestling tourney

WILTON — Three area wrestlers finished atop their weight divisions at the Wilton girls wrestling tournament on Saturday.

Wilton wrestlers Hannah Rogers and Kiley Langley also won titles on their home mat inside the Wilton Elementary School gym.

Rogers, a state champion at last winter’s IWCOA state tournament and ranked fourth by IAwrestle, won the 125 division, recording two pins in 2:28 after a first-round bye.

Langley scored a 17-1 tech fall over Louisa-Muscatine’s Jasmine Negron in the first round before a pair of pins won her a first-place finish. She beat Muscatine’s Ella Schroeder by fall in the championship round.

Wapello 140-pounder Tatum Wolford, ranked fifth, wrestled two contested matches. She won on a 45-second pin and then got Mid-Prairie’s Grace Conway on her back in the title bout in 1:26. Kenadee Helscher took second at 100 pounds for the Arrows.

Comets led by three winners: West Liberty had a trio of wrestlers end the day with titles at the Saber Invitational at Central DeWitt High School on Friday.

Seventh-ranked 130-pounder Ava Morrison won first place, as did Dionni Garvia-Vasquez at 145 and Mercedes Brockert at 145B.

Durant also had a winner in lightweight Lainey Shelangoski and a third-place effort from Mia Berry at 125B.

Muscatine’s Ella Schroeder took third at 130. Kaylynn Huot was second at 140B.

West Liberty’s second-place efforts came from Alyssa Lenz at 145C, Katherine Barten at 120B. Taking third for the Comets was Alissa Sanchez at 115, Silvia Garcia Vasquez at 120, Nellie Stagg (140).

Wrestling

Kessel leads area effort in Fort Madison: Louisa-Muscatine’s Spencer Kessel won the heavyweight title at the two-day Fort Madison Invitational by going for six pins in as many matches to improve to 16-1 on the season.

Kessel’s teammate, 170-pounder Kendal Pugh, was runner-up at 170.

For Muscatine, Andy and Evan Franke placed third in their respective weight classes. Andy did so at 182 and Evan, ranked eighth in 3A, at 220.

Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union’s Ty Scorpil took third at 120.

Dickey leads Wapello effort at Regina: The Indians competed in the Regina Invitational and scored 69 team points to place ninth out of 15 teams at Iowa City Regina High School on Saturday.

Wapello’s Garet Dickey took second at 132. The team also had a trio of wrestlers take fourth. That group included lightweight Codder Malcom, 138-pounder Zach Harbison and 182-pounder Kason Dopler.

MFL-MarMac won the team title with a score of 196. Knoxville was second at 186 and Sigourney-Keota was third (168.5).

Durant duo takes tittles: Wyatt Cole won a title at 132 and Nicholas Poston did the same at 195 for the Wildcats at the Doug Guilford Tournament at Starmont High School.

At 170-pounds, Kamdyn Kraklio was second at 170 and 152-pounder Kadyn Kraklio was third at 152,

Durant finished fifth in the team scores with 106.5 points. Jesup posted the winning score of 200 among the 12 teams there.

Boys swimming

Muskies finish in top five: Muscatine recorded a team score of 140.5 to take fourth at the River Kings Holiday Invitational at Clinton High School on Saturday.

The Muskies’ Colin Millage tied with Senior’s William Fry for the top time in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 57.08 seconds was runner-up in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 12.86 seconds. Teammate Dakota Dahlke took second in the 500 freestyle, posting a time of 5:14.41.

Dubuque Hempstead won with a score of 418. Sterling (Ill.) was second (187) and Dubuque Senior third (161.5).

Millage and Dahlke combined with Ben Lear and Nate Larsen to take third in the 400 free relay (3:40.10).

Bowling

L-M slides into top 10 at Prairie, Durant just outside: The Louisa-Muscatine boys bowling team took ninth out of 21 teams at the Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational on Saturday with a team score of 2734.

Durant was 12th at 2667.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy edged North Scott for the team win. Kennedy shot a 4419 while the Lancers checked in at 4416. Cedar Falls (4278) was third.