PREP REPORT: Arrows top Wildcats as conference play starts

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The Columbus Wildcats tried to scratch and claw their way back into Thursday night’s Southeast Iowa Super Conference opener, but the Wapello High School volleyball team’s attack proved too much.

Junior Emily Hemphill led the Arrows with 19 kills and junior setter Jacie Hoeg went for 31 assists as SEISC North defending champion Wapello took the road match against the Wildcats in straight sets (25-15, 25-21, 25-21).

Senior Quinn Veach added seven kills for the winning Arrows (7-7, 1-0 SEISC North). Veach also added a dozen digs for the Wapello team high. As a team, the Arrows went for six ace serves, half of which were tallied by senior Livia Fuller.

Columbus (1-6, 0-1 SEISC North) senior Victoria Howell went for eight kills and seven digs while senior setter Sara Vela had 20 assists. Senior libero Isabelle Lagunas had nine digs.

Wapello is set for a Saturday tournament at Burlington Notre Dame before returning to conference play at home on Tuesday against Highland. Columbus is at Winfield-Mount Union on Thursday in SEISC action.

Wilton gets back on winning track: After taking their first loss of the season, the Wilton Beavers recovered to beat Iowa City Regina in River Valley Conference South Division play in four sets (20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20).

Wilton junior setter Kaylee Coss had 46 assists in the win, many of which contributed to the team-high kill total posted by sophomore Kinsey Drake, who ended with 13. Senior Jozalynn Zaiser finished with a dozen. Sophomore Kaydence Boorn chipped in nine.

Senior Taylor Drayfahl anchored the Beavers’ back line with 42 digs.

Regina freshman Reese Naeve had the match-high kill total with 19, though it came on 43 attempts, over a third of the Regals’ team total.

Wilton had seven team serving aces, led by four from freshman Emersyn Guyer.

Though the Beavers lost to Holy Trinity during Tuesday’s invite at Wapello High School, Wilton made its debut this week in the Class 2A rankings, checking in at No. 13.

Wilton got off to a 7-1 start before besting Regina (4-4, 0-1 RVC South) in the teams’ RVC opener. Wilton’s RVC slate picks up on Thursday with a home match against Tipton.

Comets’ Buysse combo too much to Tipton: Class 3A third-ranked West Liberty needed the minimum number of sets to get the River Valley Conference slate started with a victory (25-7, 25-19, 25-23).

Senior setter Brooklyn Buysse ended the RVC South match with 32 assists, many of which went to younger sister Sophie, a sophomore, who finished with a match-high 17 kills. Tipton, conversely, ended with 19 as a team.

The Buysse sisters also went for two aces each with just one serving error on 25 combined attempts. Senior McKinzie Akers was successful on all 17 serves, including six that went for aces.

Senior libero Monica Morales posted a high mark for the contest with 32 digs for the Comets (6-2, 1-0 RVC South). Senior Rylee Goodale went for 16 digs, Sophie Buysse had 14 and Akers eight.

Ava Morrison, Brooklyn Buysse and Rilee Han all had six kills for the Comets while Maelyn Wainwright chipped in five, with all four registering block assists against Tipton (4-1, 0-1 RVC South).

The Comets play in the Muscatine Invitational on Saturday before going back into conference play on Thursday at home versus Mid-Prairie.

Lone Tree denies L-M: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons were defeated in four sets in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play at Lone Tree (16-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-17).

In taking the first set, Louisa-Muscatine did get its first set win of the young season behind the play of setters Brooklyn Skidmore and McKenzie Kissell along with senior outside hitter Emma Rosenboom. Skidmore, a junior, and the senior Kissell entered conference play with six assists each and Rosenboom had the team-high in kills with six.

It was the SEISC opener for both sides. The loss dropped L-M to 0-4 on the season while Lone Tree improved to 1-3.

L-M is home for WACO on Thursday for its next match.