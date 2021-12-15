Prep report: Assumption denies Muskie boys, girls

Muscatine had Davenport Assumption on the ropes with under three minutes left, but couldn't finish the job, as the Knights took the Mississippi Athletic Conference contest by a 65-54 final.

Dante Lee scored several straight baskets as the Muskies made their move in the third to tighten the game up significantly after Assumption held a 40-20 lead in the third quarter.

That was trimmed down to 56-52 in the fourth, but free throws down the stretch would put the Knights out front for good.

Lee finished nine points, but the Muskies enjoyed a breakout game from Diamond Krayee, who scored 18. Luke Wieskamp added 15 and Braden Hufford 10.

Assumption's J.J. Stratman led the scoring with 19 points while Noah Mack chipped in 15 and Rico Byrd scored 14.

Muscatine (0-4, 0-3 MAC) takes on Davenport North on Friday as the MAC slate carries on.

West Liberty falls short of win again: Ty Jones led the West Liberty Comets with 21 points on 6 of 14 shooting as the Comets tried to come back against the Tipton Tigers after trailing 16-6 at the end of the first quarter.