Prep report: Assumption denies Muskie boys, girls

Muscatine had Davenport Assumption on the ropes with under three minutes left, but couldn't finish the job, as the Knights took the Mississippi Athletic Conference contest by a 65-54 final.
Dante Lee scored several straight baskets as the Muskies made their move in the third to tighten the game up significantly after Assumption held a 40-20 lead in the third quarter.
That was trimmed down to 56-52 in the fourth, but free throws down the stretch would put the Knights out front for good.
Lee finished nine points, but the Muskies enjoyed a breakout game from Diamond Krayee, who scored 18. Luke Wieskamp added 15 and Braden Hufford 10.
Assumption's J.J. Stratman led the scoring with 19 points while Noah Mack chipped in 15 and Rico Byrd scored 14.
Muscatine (0-4, 0-3 MAC) takes on Davenport North on Friday as the MAC slate carries on.
West Liberty falls short of win again: Ty Jones led the West Liberty Comets with 21 points on 6 of 14 shooting as the Comets tried to come back against the Tipton Tigers after trailing 16-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Tipton ended up winning the River Valley Conference South Division game, 58-51.
Cody Bohlmann and Davis Webb each had 11 for the Tigers.
For West Liberty (0-5, 0-3 RVC North), Caleb Wulf added 12 points and Jayce McHugh 11.
Up next for the Comets is a road game against Anamosa on Friday.
Wilton dominates West Branch: Caden Kirkman had 25 points, missing only eight of his 19 shot attempts, and 15 rebounds, as the Wilton Beavers turned a 13-11 first quarter deficit into a 63-34 victory in River Valley Conference South Division play at Wilton High School.
The Beavers shot over 50% as a team on the game (26-51) while Aidan Walker scored 14 points and Jackson Hull chipped in 10.
Wilton is on the road for its next RVC South game, which comes Friday at North Cedar.
Columbus routed by Pekin: There wasn't much doubt in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division contest between the Pekin Panthers and Columbus Wildcats.
Pekin held a 15-4 lead after one quarter of play and went on to win 57-22.
Grant Watson led the Wildcat effort with five points.
Columbus is at Highland on Friday in SEISC North play.
Wapello notches 11-point win over Lone Tree: After starting the season 1-3 overall, the Wapello Indians have recovered to win three of four games, most recently beating Southeast Iowa Super Conference opponent Lone Tree, 48-37, at Wapello High School.
Maddox Griffin led all scorers with 26 points and Tade Parsons had 11.
Wapello (4-3, 4-1 SEISC North) is at Winfield-Mount Union on Friday in conference play.
Durant can't hang with Regina: As the final buzzer sounded, the Regina Catholic Regals held a 10-point advantage over the Durant Wildcats, 75-65, at Regina High School in Iowa City.
It was one of the bigger leads of the game as the Regals led by six after one quarter and by four as the second and third periods closed. Regina ended up the winner, nonetheless, in the River Valley Conference South Division game.
Carter Leick had 25 points for the Regals while Michael Martin added 17.
Durant (1-4, 1-3 RVC South) plays at Camanche on Friday.
Highland versus L-M game called off: Tuesday night's scheduled boys varsity basketball game at Louisa-Muscatine between the home Falcons and Highland Huskies was postponed.
The game has been rescheduled to Jan. 11 at L-M.
Girls basketball
Muskies fall short of upset win: The Muscatine Muskies held a lead late in the fourth quarter against Class 3A No. 13 Davenport Assumption, but the Knights prevailed, 41-38, in the Mississippi Athletic Conference game.
The second quarter proved costly, as the Lady Knights out-scored the Muskies 15-10, the biggest discrepancy of any of the four periods.
Muscatine's comeback, though, hinged on out-scoring Assumption by four in the third before both sides scored 10 in the fourth.
Muscatine (3-4, 2-3 MAC) is home for Davenport North on Friday.
West Liberty wallops Tipton: The Class 3A No. 9 West Liberty Comets continued its trend of big wins, winning at West Liberty High School against Tipton by a 70-28 final in River Valley Conference South Division play.
West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt nearly out-scored Tipton herself, scoring 26 points in the win.
The Comets lost to Class 5A No. 11 Valley back on Dec. 4, but the season has otherwise been all double-digit victories for West Liberty.
The Comets (5-1, 3-0 RVC South) play at Anamosa on Friday.
West Branch wins at Wilton: The West Branch Bears remained undefeated through six games by beating the Wilton Beavers 44-31 at Wilton High School in River Valley Conference South Division play.
The sides went into halftime tied at 17, but the Bears won the final quarter by scoring 17 points over the final eight minutes to Wilton's eight.
August Palmer had 13 points for West Branch and Kylie Pickett added 11.
Wilton (4-2, 3-2) is at North Cedar on Friday as RVC South play continues.
Columbus unsuccessful against Pekin: The Columbus Wildcats kept within striking distance for a while against the Pekin Panthers, but in the end, the Panthers took the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division contest, 41-27, at Columbus Community High School.
Pekin held just a four-point advantage after eight minutes of play at 10-6, but the Wildcats would only score double-digit points in a quarter once with 10 in the third, while Pekin's five-point fourth was the only frame it didn't score 10 or more points in a quarter.
Sera Vela led Columbus (2-6, 1-5) with nine points
The Wildcats are at Highland on Friday.
L-M edges Pekin: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons nearly dropped its first game of the season, as winless Pekin held a 36-35 lead heading into the first quarter. But the Falcons found a path to victory and picked up a 40-38 win over the Panthers at Louisa-Muscatine High School in Southeast Iowa Super Conference play.
Kaylee Corbin had 23 points and Destiny Miller added 10 for the Falcons.
The season continues on Friday for the Falcons (6-0, 5-0 SEISC North) at Lone Tree.
Wapello wins big over Lone Tree: With three players scoring in double figures, led by 23 points from Lindsy Massner, the Wapello Arrows came away with a convincing 52-24 defeat of the Lone Tree Lions at Wapello High School for a win within the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division.
Serah Shafer and Tatum Wolford each had 10 for the Arrows as well, in addition to Massner, who recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Wapello (4-3, 4-2) is at Winfield-Mount Union on Friday in SEISC North play.
Durant drops one to Regina big: The Regals dominated the Wildcats in the River Valley Conference South Division game, winning 61-19 at Regina High School in Iowa City.
Morgan Miller led the Regals with 19 points.
The Wildcats' (1-5, 0-5 RVC South) next game comes at Camanche on Friday.
Wrestling
Beavers pick up wins at quadragular: Wilton beat Collins-Maxwell 72-12 and Iowa Valley 33, with no result in from the dual against host Lynnville Sully.
Against Iowa Valley, the Beavers racked up eight pins.
The three lightweights from the 106-pound weight class to 120 (Owen Adlfinger, Brody Brisker and Jordan Dusenberry) all had pins, as well as three middle weights from 132 to 145 (Lucas Dora, Owen Milder and Garrett Burkle) along with Gavin Schnepper at 182 and Tyrrell Hughes at 220.
Wilton used a variety of different wrestlers against Collins-Maxwell, where Kale McQuillen (106), Lucas Dora (126), Hannah Rogers (132), Damian Prestle (152), Maxwell Yohe (152) and Kaden Shirk (170) all pinned their opponents.