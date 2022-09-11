PREP REPORT: Beavers, Comets take tournaments; MHS swimmers in action

WILTON — The Class 2A No. 13 Wilton Beavers won its home invitational on Saturday by going 5-0, needing only one set over the minimum to do so.

Burlington was the only opponent to take a set on Wilton (14-1). The Grayhounds won the first set of the match, 21-13, but recovered to take the next two, 21-12, 15-10. The Beavers’ other wins included: Prince of Peace (21-7, 23-21), Mount Pleasant (21-12, 21-16) and Mediapolis (24-22, 21-14).

Wilton setter Kaylee Coss dished out a total of 112 assists on the day, including efforts of 29 against Burlington and 30 against Mediapolis. Coss distributed to a handful of Beaver hitters, led by Kinsey Drake’s total of 33 kills. Jozalynn Zaiser tallied 26 kills, Olivia Oveson 24, Kaydence Boorn23 and Kiley Langley chipped in 21.

Taylor Drayfahl led the defensive effort with 43 digs while Drake added 39. Wilton went for nine aces against Prince of Peace, four of which came from Drake. Emersyn Guyer had four scoring serves against Mount Pleasant as the Beavers recorded seven as a team.

West Liberty wins Williamsburg tournament: The Class 3A fourth-ranked West Liberty Comets went 4-1 en route to winning the Williamsburg Invitational on Saturday.

The Comets (15-3) lost to 2A No. 15 Dyersville Beckman in pool play, but avenged the loss in the championship match (18-21, 21-17, 15-13). West Liberty’s loss to Beckman was by scores of 21-11-21, 15-21 and 15-11. The Comets tallied victories over Central Lee (21-11, 21-16), Fairfield (21-6, 21-10) and West Burlington (21-8, 24-22) on their way to the tournament title.

Columbus also competed at the invite. The Wildcats went 0-5 in total, as the squad dropped its two contests in pool play to host Williamsburg (21-8, 21-14), West Burlington (21-7, 21-6) and Centerville (21-10, 21-14).

In bracket play, the Wildcats were beaten by Central Lee (21-13, 21-8) and Centerville for the second time (21-18, 21-16). Columbus has been riddled with injuries in 2022 and now has a season record of 1-13 and currently on an 11-match losing skid.

In West Liberty’s victory in the title match, Brooklyn Buysse had 26 assists and Sophie Buysse had 12 kills while Monica Morales led the defense with 19 digs.

Altogether, Brooklyn Buysse went for 108 assists on the day while Sophie Buysse had 37 kills, 37 digs and five aces. Morales tallied 79 digs between the five matches.

In all but the match against Fairfield, the Comets had any combination between two of Maelyn Wainwright, Ava Morrison, Rilee Han go for five or more kills.

Girls swimming

Muskies take fifth at Clinton Invite: The Muscatine Muskies scored 157 team points at Saturday’s Clinton Invitational to finish in fifth place.

Davenport Central won going away with a score of 324. Cedar Rapids Kennedy was second with 252 points and Pekin (Ill.) third at 188.

The 400-yard freestyle relay gave Muscatine its best finish, taking third. The team of Kaelen Tjebkes, Madeline Fisher, Sarah Butzen and Hadley Hilbrant swam a time of 4 minutes, 5.83 seconds. CR Kennedy’s time of 3:48.17 won the event.

Hilbrant and Fisher teamed with Kamryn Tjebkes and Isabel Simpson to take fifth in the 200 medley relay (2:06.14).

Kaelen Tjebkes gave MHS a pair of individual fourth-place finishes in the 200 free (2:10.18) and the 500 free (5:45.02). Hilbrant was also fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:35.16) while Kamryn Tjebkes was sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.73).