Prep report: Beavers drop duals, but Brisker and Shirk sharp

MOUNT VERNON — The Wilton High School wrestling team dropped a pair of duals against tough competition Monday night at Mount Vernon High School, but Brody Brisker and Kaden Shirk found victory twice for the Beavers.

Wilton fell 55-20 to Lisbon and 45-32 to Mount Vernon at a triangular featuring three sides that state-ranked dual teams by IAwrestle.com.

Lisbon ranks second in Class 1A — three spots ahead of Wilton — while Mount Vernon checks in just outside the top 20 in 2A.

Brisker, ranked No. 2 in 1A at the 113-pound class, stayed undefeated for the season by getting two technical falls against his counterparts from Lisbon and Mount Vernon. The 113-pound sophomore moved to 14-0 by beating Lisbon's Teague Krob 18-3 and Mount Vernon's Jake Haugse 19-3. Neither match made it past the second period.

At 170, Shirk (10-3) pinned both Mount Vernon's Watson Krob and Lisbon's Jacob Walerius in the first period.

Wilton's Tyrell Hughes (11-2), ranked 12th at 220, picked up a 3-1 decision over Indy Ferguson of Lisbon but was pinned by Clark Younggreen in the Beavers' other dual of the night.