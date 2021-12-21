Prep report: Beavers drop duals, but Brisker and Shirk sharp

MOUNT VERNON — The Wilton High School wrestling team dropped a pair of duals against tough competition Monday night at Mount Vernon High School, but Brody Brisker and Kaden Shirk found victory twice for the Beavers.
Wilton fell 55-20 to Lisbon and 45-32 to Mount Vernon at a triangular featuring three sides that state-ranked dual teams by IAwrestle.com.
Lisbon ranks second in Class 1A — three spots ahead of Wilton — while Mount Vernon checks in just outside the top 20 in 2A.
Brisker, ranked No. 2 in 1A at the 113-pound class, stayed undefeated for the season by getting two technical falls against his counterparts from Lisbon and Mount Vernon. The 113-pound sophomore moved to 14-0 by beating Lisbon's Teague Krob 18-3 and Mount Vernon's Jake Haugse 19-3. Neither match made it past the second period.
At 170, Shirk (10-3) pinned both Mount Vernon's Watson Krob and Lisbon's Jacob Walerius in the first period.
Wilton's Tyrell Hughes (11-2), ranked 12th at 220, picked up a 3-1 decision over Indy Ferguson of Lisbon but was pinned by Clark Younggreen in the Beavers' other dual of the night.
Austin Etzel wrestled at 120 for Wilton and won his varsity debut by picking up a third-period pin over Kaleb Coon of Mount Vernon.
Owen Adlfinger (106 pounds, 9-2) and Jordan Dusenberry (126, 13-2) also had wins for Wilton between the two duals.
Bowling
Muscatine girls victorious, boys fall short against North Scott: The Muscatine Muskie girls bowling team got its second win in five tries in Mississippi Athletic Conference dual meet competition by beating the North Scott Lancers 2,393-1,812. The Muskie boys, however, lost to the Lancers, 3,094-2,932.
The loss moves the boys team to 0-5 against MAC competition.
The girls team, led by sophomore Genna Evans and junior Abigail Everett, won the second meet of the season against Davenport West. Evans and Everett both carry game averages at or over 180.
Both Muskie teams are off until after the holidays. Muscatine's next competition comes Jan. 10 against Pleasant Valley at Big River Bowling in Davenport.