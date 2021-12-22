Prep report: Beavers sweep Anamosa boys, girls

WILTON — Wilton sails past winless Anamosa: The Wilton Beavers induced a running clock in a big, 83-37 home win against the 0-10 Anamosa Blue Raiders.
The Beavers jumped out to a 19-6 lead at the end of the first quarter before doubling up Anamosa 44-22 at the half.
Wilton (6-2) resumes its season on Jan. 4 at Mid-Prairie.
Sabers cruise past Muskies: Freshman Lauren Walker scored 17 points a game after setting a career-high with 19 as the Central DeWitt Sabers beat the Muscatine Muskies to the tune of a 71-38 final score in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.
Allison Meadows scored 12 and Taylor Veach 10 for the Sabers in the win.
Grace Bode paced the Muskies with 11.
Muscatine (3-7, 2-5 MAC) is at Bettendorf on the other side of the holiday break on Jan. 4.
Cold second quarter costly for West Liberty: The Class 3A No. 8 West Liberty Comets' shot stopped falling during a second period in which West Liberty was out-scored 15-3, during a game that ultimately went in favor of the visiting Cascade Cougars.
Macy Daufeldt's 16 points were the high mark for the Comets, who led by six after one quarter of play.
The Comets (6-2) are at West Branch on Jan. 4 when the season resumes.
Monticello rides Kuper to victory over Wildcats: Freshman Jayden Kuper's 21 points and 10 rebounds powered the Monticello Panthers to a 47-38 defeat of the Durant Wildcats at Monticello High School.
Durant held 9-7 lead after one quarter of play. But by the end of the third, that flipped to a 36-24 Monticello advantage.
The Wildcats (2-6) are home for Tipton after the holidays. That game is scheduled for Jan. 4.
Columbus edged by Lone Tree: A second quarter that saw the Lone Tree Lady Lions out-score the Columbus Wildcats 15-8 proved to be of significant consequence as Lone Tree went on to a 41-40 at Columbus High School in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North play.
Lily Coil led Columbus with 14 points while Libby White added 10.
The other three quarters either broke in favor of the Wildcats (2-8, 1-6 SEISC North) or held even. But because of the second-quarter output, Lone Tree took a 22-18 advantage into the halftime locker room.
Columbus' season resumes on Jan. 4 at Winfield-Mount Union.
WMU first to get the best of L-M: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons suffered its first loss of the season, surrendering to the Winfield-Mount Union Wolves 43-29, at Louisa-Muscatine High School in Southeast Iowa Super Conference play.
The Wolves did so by utilizing some balanced scoring and stout defense to hold L-M to its season-low point output. All five WMU starters scored eight or more points, and three different players scored nine apiece.
Louisa-Muscatine (6-1, 5-1 SEISC North) will try to start a new winning streak against another high-quality opponent on the other side of the holiday break as the Falcons are at undefeated Mediapolis on Jan. 4.
Mohr leads Mediapolis past Arrows: Hallie Mohr scored 28 points for the Mediapolis Bulldogs in a 54-31 win over the Wapello Arrows in Southeast Iowa Super Conference action at Wapello High School.
The victory moves the Bulldogs to 8-0 overall and 7-0 in the SEISC North. Wapello had two players score in double figures in Lindsy Massner, who had 12 points and Quinn Veach, who added 10.
When play picks up on Jan. 4, Wapello (5-5, 4-4 SEISC North) is at Holy Trinity Catholic.
Boys basketball
Wilton wins big over Anamosa: Caden Kirkman and Landyn Putman each scored 15 points for the Wilton Beavers in a 69-47 win over the Anamosa Blue Raiders at Wilton High School.
Jackson Hull also reached double figures for the Beavers, he had 12.
Wilton (7-1) plays at Mid-Prairie on Jan. 4.
Central DeWitt's Gilbert leads Sabers past Muskies: Shawn Gilbert had 29 points and 15 rebounds in Central DeWitt's 68-47 clobbering of Muscatine in Mississippi Athletic Conference play at Central DeWitt High School.
Jaime Martinez led the Muskies with 17 on 6 for 9 shooting. Central DeWitt's Paul Kuehn added 13 points in the win.
Muscatine (0-6, 0-5 MAC) will resume action on Jan. 4 for a home game against Bettendorf.
Cascade doubles up West Liberty: The Cascade Cougars were met with little resistance against the West Liberty Comets as Cascade racked up a 68-34 win over the Comets at West Liberty High School.
Cole McDermott had 31 points on 14 of 16 shooting to lead the Cougars while teammates Justin Roling and Cass Hoffman also scored in double figures. Roling scored 15 while Hoffman added 11.
West Liberty is home for Louisa-Muscatine on Jan. 3 then on the road at West Branch on the 4th.
Monticello's big first leads Panthers past Wildcats: The Monticello Panthers scored 22 points in the first quarter to the Durant Wildcats' nine in a game at Monticello High School that ended in favor of the Panthers, 69-42.
Tate Petersen led Monticello with 23 points. Trey Kuper added 14 and Preston Ries 13 for the winning side. Ries notched a double-double in also grabbing 10 rebounds.
Durant (1-6) will pick up the season when the calendar flips to 2022 with a home game against Tipton on Jan. 4.
Wolves topple Falcons: The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves scored early and often to race out to a 21-10 lead after the first eight minutes of play in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play at Louisa-Muscatine High School against the home Falcons.
WMU ended up winning by a 65-31 final.
After scoring 10 in the first, L-M was held to single-digit point totals in the remaining three frames.
L-M (0-7, 0-6 SEISC North) is on the road to take on West Liberty when teams resume action after the holidays on Jan. 3, with a game at Mediapolis the following day.
Wapello falls point shy of Mediapolis: Maddox Griffin and Tade Parsons scored 19 of the Wapello Indians' team total of 29, but were unable to slip past Mediapolis, who escaped with a 30-29 win in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play at Wapello High School.
Mediapolis was led by Ryan Ensminger's 11 points.
On the other side of the holiday break, the Indians (4-6, 4-3 SEISC North) at Holy Trinity Catholic at Jan. 4.
Wrestling
Wilton racks up dual wins: The Wilton Beavers beat five opponents at the BGM Holiday Duals. BGM came up short against the Beavers, 69-12 while Wilton also beat Moravia 69-9, Tripoli 76-6, Collins-Maxwell 84-0 and WACO 56-0.
The Beavers only lost nine contested matches over the course of the event.
Wilton's season resumes on Jan. 3 with a girls tournament at Anamosa and a River Valley Conference quadrangular at home on Jan. 6 against Iowa City Regina, West Branch and Anamosa.
Wapello splits pair of duals: The Wapello Indians defeated Pekin 54-18 at Burlington-Notre Dame High School, but lost to West Branch, 34-30.
The Indians won nine of 14 weight classes against Pekin, but 120-pounder Zach Harbison and heavyweight Dakota Boline were the only Wapello winners against West Branch.
Wapello's next meet comes on Jan. 8 at BGM High School for the Cokry Stuart Invitational.