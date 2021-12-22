Prep report: Beavers sweep Anamosa boys, girls

The Comets (6-2) are at West Branch on Jan. 4 when the season resumes.

Monticello rides Kuper to victory over Wildcats: Freshman Jayden Kuper's 21 points and 10 rebounds powered the Monticello Panthers to a 47-38 defeat of the Durant Wildcats at Monticello High School.

Durant held 9-7 lead after one quarter of play. But by the end of the third, that flipped to a 36-24 Monticello advantage.

The Wildcats (2-6) are home for Tipton after the holidays. That game is scheduled for Jan. 4.

Columbus edged by Lone Tree: A second quarter that saw the Lone Tree Lady Lions out-score the Columbus Wildcats 15-8 proved to be of significant consequence as Lone Tree went on to a 41-40 at Columbus High School in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North play.

Lily Coil led Columbus with 14 points while Libby White added 10.

The other three quarters either broke in favor of the Wildcats (2-8, 1-6 SEISC North) or held even. But because of the second-quarter output, Lone Tree took a 22-18 advantage into the halftime locker room.

Columbus' season resumes on Jan. 4 at Winfield-Mount Union.