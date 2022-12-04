PREP REPORT: Beavers win 10 of 14 weights at Willard Howell Invite

Wrestling

Wilton dominates Willard Howell Invitational: Wilton more than doubled up second place in the team score en route to capturing titles at 10 of 14 weight classes at the 58th annual Willard Howell Invitational at Wapello High School on Saturday.

The Beavers scored 290.5 team points. Sigourney-Keota was second at 131.5 and the home Indians were third (97). Louisa-Muscatine (74) was fifth and Durant (63) checked in sixth of 11 teams.

Wilton's wrestlers at or below 138 are all undefeated thus far in the season.

That group includes: lightweight Mason Shirk (5-0), Owen Adlfinger (4-0) at 113, Gabriel Brisker (5-0) at 120, 126-pounder Class 1A third-ranked Brody Brisker (6-0), fourth-ranked 132-pounder Jordan Dusenberry (5-0) and Trae Hagen (5-0) at 138.

Garrett Burkle (4-0) also took first for Wilton at 152, as did 160-pounder 10th-ranked Owen Milder (6-0), seventh-ranked Kaden Shirk (5-0) at 152 and Aiden Hewitt (4-1) at 220

Louisa-Muscatine heavyweight 11th-ranked Spencer Kessel (2-0) won a title.

Muskies' 220-pounder runner-up at Bob Murphy Invitational: Ninth-ranked Evan Franke's second-place effort at 220 pounds led the Muskies at the Bob Murphy Invitational at West Delaware High School in Manchester.

Franke (6-2) received a first round by before collecting two decision wins en route the the championship bout, where he was pinned by Brady Davis (3-0) in the third.

At 113, Rex Buster (5-2) took fourth for Muscatine. The Muskies had a pair of sixth-place efforts in 126-pounder Gaven Wade (7-3) and 195-pounder Andy Franke (5-4). Lincoln Brookhart (5-3) placed seventh at 132.

The Muskies scored 53 team points to take 10th of 12 teams.

Comets place five in top 10 at Cliff Keen Invitational: Teams from five states entered wrestlers in the ultra-competitive, two-day Cliff Keen Invitational at Independence High School on Friday and Saturday.

A handful of West Liberty wrestlers placed in the fop five within their weight classes. That group was led by Class 2A fourth-ranked 170-pounder Drake Collins (5-1), who placed third.

Fifth-ranked Joshua Zeman (5-2) was fifth at 145 and second-ranked Colin Cassady (7-2) took seventh at 113. The Comets' 195-pounder, Joe Akers (2-2), placed 10th.

As a team, West Liberty scored 127.5 points, which placed 20th among 31 teams.

Columbus/WMU loses to Williamsburg in dual: The Wildcats took on home Raiders at the Williamsburg duals, but fell by a 52-17 final.

Kai Malone scored a pin for Columbus/WMU at 220, heaveyweight Rusell Coil and 120-pounder Ty Scorpil won major decisions and 113-pounder Ian Estudillo scored a 4-2 decision win.

Girls wrestling

Home Arrows get winners: The first girls version of the Willard Howell Invitational at Wapello High School saw the home Arrows produce two title winners in Kenadee Helscher and Tatum Wolford.

Helscher improved to 4-2 on the season en route to capturing the championship at 100 pounds with two pins and a major decision. Wolford (5-1) pinned West Liberty’s Nelllie Stagg (6-3) in under a minute for the title at 140.

Wilton’s Kiley Langley (6-2) was the champ at 130 pounds and West Liberty’s Dionni Garcia-Vasquez (11-3) won the 145-pound class. Garcia-Vasquez scored a third-period pin over Wilton’s Kaydence Boorn (6-3) in the championship round.

Among the other place-winners, Wapello’s Madi Lundvall (8-2) was runner-up at 105, Megan Reid (6-3) was second place for the Arrows at 155 and Durant’s Lainey Shelangoski (7-2) was second at 110.

Audrey Hoback (3-1) was Columbus/WMU/Lone Tree’s top finisher, she took third at 155, and Louisa-Muscatine had a pair of fourth-place finishers in Torie Hansen (2-4) at 125 and Breanna Skillin (1-3) at 170.

Lewis wins title for Muskies: The girls' version of the Bob Murphy Invitational divided the competing wrestlers into seven weight divisions, with 'G-1' the lightest, up to 'G-7.'

Elsie Lewis won the championship at G-6 by going 3-0 with three pin falls at West Delaware High School in Manchester.

Ella Schroeder took second place at G-4. Muscatine's Kily Castillo took third in the same division.

Kaylynn Huot was fourth place at G-5 for the Muskies.

Boys swimming

Muskie swimmers third: Muscatine's 67 team points were third among six teams at the 61st Davenport West Invitational on Saturday at West High School.

Bettendorf's score of 140 was tops at the meet. Davenport Central (78) was second.

Among the top Muskie finishes was the runner-up performance by the 400-yard freestyle team of Ben Lear, Owen Booth, Nate Larsen and Caleb Carlson. They completed the race in 4 minutes, 4.07 seconds.

Joe McCleary and Spencer Blair combined to swim to second in a two-person, 1000 freestyle event (13:27.50).

Nathan Sharar replaced Carlson on a third-place 200 medley relay (1:59.92).