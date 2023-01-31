Prep report: Beckman races past Wilton boys

WILTON — Padraig Gallagher had a night he won't soon forget. The Wilton High School boys basketball team had a night it would like to forget.

Gallagher tossed in eight 3-pointers and scored a school-record 45 points as Dyersville Beckman rolled past Wilton 78-52 Monday night in a River Valley Conference crossover game at Wilton High School.

Beckman (13-5) seized control of the game with 28 points in the opening quarter. The Trail Blazers led 39-23 at intermission and didn't let off the gas in the second half.

The loss snapped a six-game win streak for the Beavers, who still remain unbeaten in RVC South Division games.

Senior Caden Kirkman led Wilton (13-3) with 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Junior Landyn Putman chipped in 14 points and grabbed nine boards. Wilton was a meager 3-for-15 from beyond the arc.

Bowling

Muskies defeat River Kings: Propelled by a 513 two-game series from Zach Stoltzfus, the Muscatine boys bowling team took down Clinton on Monday night at the Rose Bowl, 3209-3042.

Stoltzfus had games of 267 and 246 for the Muskies, who improved to 6-1 in duals. Alex Recker posted a 264 game en route to a 440 two-game set and Erick Ford turned in a 232 on his way to a 413.

The Muscatine girls also recorded a dual win over Clinton, but no other information was available.

Muscatine was scheduled to host Central DeWitt in a dual Tuesday night.