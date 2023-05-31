Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BETTENDORF — The Bulldogs swept the Muscatine Muskies Tuesday, picking up 7-0 and 8-5 wins. Bulldogs' pitcher TJ Eikenberry tossed a complete game in his team's shutout win at Bettendorf High School. Eikenberry threw 90 pitches, struck out five batters, let up just five hits and issued three walks.

Three Bettendorf pitchers got the ball in the Bulldogs' 8-5 win. Hayden Bargmann saw the most action, surrendering two hits and three walks in 4.3 innings pitched. Gabe Franzman and Keegan Lerschen relieved Bargmann. Franzman relinquished four hits, five earned runs and two walks. Lerschen issued two walks and did not allow a hit in less than an inning of work.

The Bulldogs racked up 20 hits during their doubleheader against the Muskies. Jack Reilly was Bettendorf's top batter, amassing six hits and four RBIs.

Baseball

Highland 5, Wapello 0: Huskies' pitcher Ethan Paisley shut down the Arrows, allowing three hits in seven complete innings of work. Paisley struck out 14 batters and tossed just 82 total pitches.

Wapello starter Matthew Helscher struggled against Highland, surrendering six hits and five runs. Senior Casey Short relieved Helscher, allowing just one walk in an inning of action.

Louisa-Muscatine 13, Lone Tree 5: The Falcons saved their best effort for the end of their matchup with the Lions. Louisa-Muscatine scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to blow Lone Tree's doors off.

The Falcons finished the game with 17 hits — three of which were doubles. Three different Falcons recorded three hits or more on the game.

Senior Xander Bieri was the only player Louisa-Muscatine used on the bump. He relinquished six hits and four walks on 109 pitches. Bieri also struck out nine Lions.

Softball

Muscatine 8-8, Bettendorf 5-11: The Muskies and Bulldogs split their doubleheader at Muscatine Kent-Stein Park. Neither team, however, struggled to generate offense.

Muscatine and Bettendorf put up 24 and 20 hits, respectively. Both teams utilized four different pitchers during the doubleheader.

Louisa-Muscatine 14, Lone Tree 4: The Falcons were dominant in their road win over the Lions. Louisa-Muscatine registered 14 hits — counting three triples. The Falcons' advantage ultimately brought the game to an end after five innings.

Four different players recorded two hits or more for Louisa-Muscatine. Freshman Hannah Kissell was the Falcons' top hitter, booking four hits and two RBIs.

Kissell also took the mound for the Falcons, allowing eight hits and four runs on 86 pitches. Kissell issued one walk and struck out two batters during her stint on the mound.

Columbus 12, Winfield-Mt. Union 0: The Wildcats quickly extinguished the Wolves at home. Columbus put eight runs on the board in the eighth inning and racked up nine hits on the game. Five of Columbus' batters were walked.

The Wildcats are now 3-3 overall this season and 2-1 in Southeast Iowa Super Conference play.

Wapello 4, Highland 1: Pitcher Ada Boysen helped push the Arrows to victory on the road. The junior tossed a complete game, striking out 15 Highland batters in 118 pitches. Boysen let up just three hits and one run.

On offense, Wapello produced nine hits, including four doubles. Boysen was the only Arrow to record more than one hit. She racked up three hits and scored two runs on the contest.