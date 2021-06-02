 Skip to main content
Prep report: Bettendorf, PV lead all-MAC teams
Prep report: Bettendorf, PV lead all-MAC teams

Boys soccer

Bettendorf, PV lead all-MAC teams: The top two teams in the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys soccer standings had the most representatives on the recently released all-conference teams.

League runner-up Bettendorf had three first-team selections in freshman midfielder Chase Wakefield, defender Reilly Tabares and goalkeeper JJ Gonzalez-Hayes.

PV, the conference champion and playing in Thursday's Class 3A state semifinals, had two on the first team in midfielder Rhys Ward and defender Dylan Ollendieck. The Spartans had three on the second team in midfielder Bryce Rubel, defender Jack Roemer and keeper Gabe Johnson. 

Davenport Central's Nate Hummel and Davenport North's Chase Green, the conference's top two goal scorers, were the first-team forwards along with North Scott's Oliver Hughes and Clinton's Juan Anguiano. Muscatine's Miles Melendez and Central's Enrique Diaz joined Wakefield and Ward as the midfielders.

Davenport North's Jaydon Fox and Assumption's Luke Klostermann were also first-team defenders.

North Scott's Troy Bendickson and Central's Franco Munoz were co-coaches of the year in the conference.

Girls state golf

Durant places ninth: In Class 1A state girls golf, Durant improved by 12 strokes from its Day 1 total to finish ninth in the 10-team field at Ames Golf & Country Club. The Wildcats had a 402 in the final round and 816 total for the two days.

Belle Rockow was Durant's low finisher, with rounds of 93 and 97. She tied for 26th place.

