Prep report: Blue Devils sink Muskie swimmers

The Davenport Central Blue Devils racked up the team points against the Muscatine High School boys swim team, beating the Muskies 111-46 at Carver Pool inside Muscatine High School on Thursday night.
Muscatine's only win came in the 500-yard freestyle, where sophomore Dakota Dahlke took down the competition with a winning time of 5 minutes and 21.55 seconds.
Dahlke also took second in the 200 freestyle, where his time of 1:54.74 was only beaten by Central's Carter Sullivan (1:52.15).
Muscatine took second in the 200 medley relay as well as the 200 freestyle relay.
Colin Millage went for a pair of second-place finishes, the first coming in the 200 individual medley (2:13.26) and the other in the 100 backstroke (1:02.73), a race in which teammate Owen Booth placed third (1:25.88).
The Muskies are back in the pool for competition on Tuesday at the Hoerner YMCA in Keokuk to take on the Chiefs and Williamsburg.
Spencer Blair also took third for the Muskies with a time of 1:25.88 in the 100 breaststroke, and Ben Lear also went for third for the Muskies in the 50 free (25.17).
Wrestling
Muscatine drop MAC dual to Sabers: Central DeWitt picked up a 42-26 victory in the Mississippi Athletic Conference dual against the Muscatine Muskies at Central DeWitt High School.
The Muskies recorded a handful of wins in contested matches and received a forfeit at 195.
Muscatine's 132-pounder Lincoln Brookhart and 170-pounder Jett Fridley each recorded 5-1 decisions over their opponents. Gavin McLeod notched a 17-0 tech fall of Colton Sullivan for Muscatine at 126 while 182-pounder Nathan Beatty was on the winning side of a 3-2 TB-1 decision and Evan Franke, ranked 12th in Class 3A, pinned Central DeWitt's Mitchell Howard in the third period at 220.
The Muskies hit the mat again on Saturday at Highland High School for the Gary Curtis Invitational.
West Liberty maintains perfect conference dual record: The West Liberty Comets improved their dual record in the River Valley Conference to 8-0 after taking down Monticello 54-30 and North Cedar 78-6, at North Cedar High School.
In the RVC South, Wilton is also perfect in conference duals thus far, though the Beavers have wrestled one fewer match.
Class 2A eighth-ranked 106-pounder Colin Cassady won his only contested match via second-period pin. Bryson Garcia also notched a Comet fall, he got Monticello's Urijah Etzel on his back late in the first at 132. Jahsiah Galvan (195) and Joe Akers (220) also had pins for West Liberty
At 145, the Comets' Joshua Zeman went for two pins with a first-period fall against North Cedar's Sabian Mesinas and another in the second against Monticello's Ty Jesenovec.
On Saturday, West Liberty will take part in the Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitational at Benton Community High School.
Wilton takes down more RVC competition: The Wilton Beavers moved to 7-0 against River Valley Conference opponents in beating Anamosa 56-21, Iowa City Regina 54-30 and West Branch 60-13 at Wilton High School.
Wilton lightweight Kale McQuillen went for a 20-4 tech fall win over Anamosa's Robert Scranton as well as a 13-3 major decision win over Timmy Hosier of West Branch and a pin of Regina's Holden Berg.
Wilton 170-pounder Kaden Shirk had a trio of pins while teammate Maxwell Yohe had two plus a forfeit at 160.
Class 1A second-ranked Brody Brisker went for two pins while getting a third victory via forfeit.
Gavin Schnepper (182), Lucas Dora (126), Aiden Hewitt (195) and eighth-ranked 120-pounder Jordan Dusenberry also recorded Beaver pins.
Ranked 12th at 138 for Wilton, Trae Hagen went for a pin and 11-2 major decision while teammate Owen Milder won a 10-6 decision and beat West Branch's Cale Seydel by 12-1 major decision while wrestling one match at 138 and the other at 145.
Wilton's season continues Saturday at Highland's Gary Curtis Invitational.
Wildcats beat Fort Madison, fall to two others: The Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union wrestlers went 1-2 against the competition, winning their dual against Washington 36-30, but the Wildcats were topped by Fort Madison, 51-21, as well as WACO, 37-33, at Washington High School.
Ranked second at 120 by IAwrestle.com in Class 2A, Columbus' Lane Scorpil went for three pins.
Preston Prior had two pins for the Wildcats at 120, as did 113-pounder Ty Scorpil. Heavyweight Russell Coil recorded a win and received a forfeit while 220-pounder Kai Malone notched two decision victories, a 4-2 decision in SV-1 over Washington's Colley Billingsly and a 5-1 win against Daniel Sokolik for Fort Madison.
Gerardo Orozco, Columbus’ wrestler at 170, had two decision wins as well, beating Summit Keith of Washington 9-2 and Cainan Lovan of WACO by a 6-0 score, though Orozco lost to Fort Madison's Teague Smith by pin fall.
Lane Genkinger and Markel Zapiensz won matches for Columbus, too.
Columbus will take part in the Highland girls tournament on Friday before heading to the Gary Curtis Invitational at Highland on Saturday.
Durant falls to two: The Durant Wildcats dropped a pair of duals, losing to Tipton 51-25 and Cascade 48-18, at Durant High School.
Ranked No. 3 at 132 in Class 1A, Durant's Ethan Gast recorded a pin and 9-1 major decision wrestling at 126. At 152, Kadyn Kraklio scored a pin for Durant to go with a 6-1 decision victory.
Wyatt Cole (132) and Kenny Salemi (138) also went for pins for the Wildcats.