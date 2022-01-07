Prep report: Blue Devils sink Muskie swimmers

The Davenport Central Blue Devils racked up the team points against the Muscatine High School boys swim team, beating the Muskies 111-46 at Carver Pool inside Muscatine High School on Thursday night.

Muscatine's only win came in the 500-yard freestyle, where sophomore Dakota Dahlke took down the competition with a winning time of 5 minutes and 21.55 seconds.

Dahlke also took second in the 200 freestyle, where his time of 1:54.74 was only beaten by Central's Carter Sullivan (1:52.15).

Muscatine took second in the 200 medley relay as well as the 200 freestyle relay.

Colin Millage went for a pair of second-place finishes, the first coming in the 200 individual medley (2:13.26) and the other in the 100 backstroke (1:02.73), a race in which teammate Owen Booth placed third (1:25.88).

The Muskies are back in the pool for competition on Tuesday at the Hoerner YMCA in Keokuk to take on the Chiefs and Williamsburg.

Spencer Blair also took third for the Muskies with a time of 1:25.88 in the 100 breaststroke, and Ben Lear also went for third for the Muskies in the 50 free (25.17).

