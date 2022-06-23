PREP REPORT: Cantrell comes up a winner for Muskies

The Muscatine High School baseball team made clutch plays in a 5-4 comeback win over the Class 3A ninth-ranked Clear Creek-Amana Clippers at Tom Bruner Field on Wednesday.

Ethan Cantrell had the game-winning sacrifice RBI to score Grant Bode and got the win on the mound as the Muskies (5-20) pushed three runs across the plate in the bottom of the seventh to overcome the CCA (17-6) lead.

The Clippers left 14 baserunners stranded during the game. Gabe Perales started the game for Muscatine and turned it over to Cantrell in the sixth.

Durant holds off Tipton: The Durant Wildcats scored two in the third inning and two in the fifth to complete a 4-3 win in River Valley Conference South Division play against the Tipton Tigers.

Durant (12-6, 9-5 RVC) led the entire game, but Tipton (6-10, 5-8 RVC) made a spirited rally, scoring one in the sixth and two in the seventh, though it would come up short.

Wolves fall to Nikes: The Winfield-Mount Union/Columbus Wolves were blanked by the Burlington Notre Dame Nikes in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover game defeat.

The Nikes took the game, 11-0. WMU/Columbus (2-14) surrendered two runs in each of the first two innings, but a five-run fifth put distance between the sides in the Notre Dame (10-8) rout.

Wapello doubled up by Danville: The Wapello Indians were unable to come up a winner at home against the Danville Bears in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover match-up, falling 2-1.

Wapello (3-11 SEISC) scored its only run of the game in the fourth inning but gave up two in the sixth to Danville (3-10 SEISC).

Dawson Tipps had an RBI for Wapello, but Cooper Garrison took the loss. For Danville, Jaden Bauer received the win.

West Liberty takes one on chin against New London: The West Liberty Comets took a nonconference loss against the Class 1A third-ranked New London Tigers, 12-2.

West Liberty (8-11) scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning but did little else to stand in the way of undefeated New London (19-0).

The Tigers scored three in each of the second and fourth frames as Seth Bailey got the win.

Softball

Beavers complete comeback: The Class 2A fifth-ranked Wilton Beavers went into the bottom of the seventh inning at home against the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks down 7-5 but prevailed in producing a three-run frame for the River Valley Conference South Division win.

Wilton (20-5, 8-4 RVC) had 13 hits in the win. Kaylee Coss and Catie Hook had three hits apiece from the bottom two spots in the Beavers’ lineup. Hook and Payton Ganzer went for two RBIs each.

Charlotte Brown drove in one Wilton run and went seven innings in the circle against the Golden Hawks (12-10, 7-5 RVC) and struck out six. Coss, Hayley Madlock and Taylor Drayfahl each drove in runs as well.

Arrows 10-run the Bears: The Wapello Arrows posted a 10-run shutout win at home over the Danville Bears in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover.

Morgan Richenberger pitched five innings for the winning Wapello (13-9) side. She also had four RBIs at the plate and Ada Boysen chipped in three to put away the Bears (0-16) in six.

Wildcats can’t keep pace with Falcons: The Columbus Wildcats were downed by the West Burlington Falcons at home, 13-0, in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover game.

Columbus (12-10) only had two hits, those coming from Lily Coil and Jocelyn Fulton. Lauren Summers did the pitching for West Burlington (17-4, 10-0 SEISC) and got the win.

Coil took the loss, though she and Kennedy Woepking had only one earned run go against them because of 10 Wildcat errors.

L-M splits two against Davenport North: The Class 2A seventh-ranked Louisa-Muscatine Falcons played a nonconference doubleheader at home against the Davenport North Wildcats, with each side taking one win away from the twin bill.

The Falcons (18-6) dropped the opener, 8-7, but won the nightcap, 9-2.

Hannah Kissell and Madi Eichelberger had multiple hits in each. Eichelberger had four RBIs in Game 2 while Piper Brant went the distance in the circle for the win. Brant struck out nine and also was 2 for 3 at the plate. Jersey Lessenger and Hannah Kissell combined for five hits and three RBIs. Brynn Jeambey homered.

In the North (8-17) Game 1 win, the Falcons left seven base runner stranded. Cameryn Bergthold took the win.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0