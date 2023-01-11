PREP REPORT: Central bests Muskies; Kirkman's triple-double paces Beavers to win

The Muscatine High School girls basketball team allowed Davenport Central to score 25 points in the fourth quarter as the Blue Devils registered a 62-56 win at Muscatine High School in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.

Muscatine’s Brylee Seaman had 19 points. Ella Schroeder also reached double figures with 13 points for the Muskies (3-10, 3-7 MAC), who were without starters Avery Schroeder and Ysabel Lerma.

Addisen Ford led the Blue Devils (3-8, 3-7 MAC) with 25 points and 14 rebounds, both game highs. Asia Pegues-Jarrett ended with 12, Emma Henshott had 11 and Anayshia Mitchell added 10 in the win.

Comets get RVC win over Wildcats: West Liberty held Durant to nine points in each of the first two quarters of play while scoring 20 or more en route to a 70-58 victory at Durant High School in River Valley Conference South Division play.

West Liberty (7-4, 5-2 RVC South) stormed out to a 42-18 halftime lead to put pressure on Durant (2-8, 1-6). The Wildcats made up some of the difference late by winning the fourth quarter by a 25-12 margin, but it was too little, too late.

Coil’s return spoiled by Lone Tree: Columbus’ Lily Coil returned to the court for the first time since suffering a knee injury during volleyball season, but the comeback of the Wildcats’ leading scorer from last winter wasn’t enough to stop the home Lone Tree Lions from taking the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division, 52-33.

Last season, Coil scored 8.5 points per game. She went for six points, five rebounds and two steals off the bench in the loss for Columbus (6-8, 5-5 SEISC North). Reserve Kennedy Woepking led the Wildcats with seven points. Finley Jacque scored a game-high 23 points for Lone Tree (8-6, 4-4).

Arrows taken down by Panthers: Wapello suffered its third straight loss after being defeated at Pekin by the Panthers in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play, 67-39.

Wapello (6-6, 5-4 SEISC North) was led by Tatum Wolford, who had 21 points and six assists. Jacie Hoeg and Quinn Veach also reached double figures for the Arrows. Hoeg finished with 14 points and Veach chipped in 11.

Pekin (6-6, 5-3) fell behind 11-2 by the end of the first quarter.

Beavers uneven in defeat: Wilton doubled up West Branch 16-8 in the first quarter of its River Valley Conference South Division game at Wilton High School, but the visiting Bears ended up taking the outcome, 52-42.

Charlotte Brown posted a double-double for the Beavers (5-6, 3-3 RVC South) in the loss as she went for 20 points and 10 rebounds. Hayley Madlock added 12 points and nine boards. West Branch (3-8, 3-5) has won eight of the last nine meetings.

L-M can’t stand in way of WMU’s unbeaten run: Louisa-Muscatine couldn’t do much in the way of trying to stop Winfield-Mount Union’s undefeated season thus far as the Class 2A No. 11 Wolves took the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division game at L-M High School, 5-14.

The Falcons (5-9, 2-6 SEISC North) went scoreless in the first quarter and trailed 37-4 at the halftime break. The victory improves WMU to 14-0 overall and 11-0 in the conference.

Boys basketball

Hodges' career best not enough for Muskies: Kayvion Hodges scored a career-best 26 points for Muscatine, but the Muskies still fell on the road in a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest to Davenport Central, 59-50.

Muscatine (3-6, 3-5 MAC) also had Sam Emmert go for 13 points, though the Muskies were missing Luke Wieskamp, who entered as the team's leading scorer.

Central (7-4, 5-3) took a 19-9 lead after one quarter of play, but the Muskies stormed back to take the second frame, 15-9.

Wilton gets back to winning ways behind Kirkman's triple-double: After suffering their second loss of the season last weekend to Maquoketa, the Beavers romped West Branch at home in a River Valley Conference South Division matchup, 84-69.

Caden Kirkman went for a triple-double with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for Wilton (8-2, 5-0 RVC South). Landyn Putman added 18 while Aidan Walker and Casen Reid had 14 each in the win.

West Branch (4-8, 2-3 RVC South) got 36 points from Holden Arnaman. He and Reese Trepanier combined for 58 points for the Bears.

West Liberty survives Durant: The Comets were able to net a 55-51 road win over the Wildcats in River Valley Conference South Division action.

West Liberty (4-7, 2-4) turned a two-point first quarter deficit into a one-point lead by halftime en route to the win.

Durant (3-8, 1-5 RVC South) was led by Nolan DeLong's 18 points. Lane Felske added 14.

Wildcats can’t match past performance versus Lions: Columbus couldn’t keep pace with Lone Tree on the Lions’ home court, as the Wildcats lost the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division contest, 82-38.

Columbus (2-11, 1-7 SEISC North) beat Lone Tree 56-55 back in late November. The victory gives Lone Tree (5-9, 2-7) its second two-game win streak of the season.

Early struggles plague Falcons: Louisa-Muscatine fell in its Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division game to Winfield-Mount Union, 62-50, after a 20-9 first quarter paced the Wolves’ win at L-M High School.

Ty Northrup had 16 points and 12 rebounds for L-M (6-7, 4-4 SEISC North) while Dawson Downing added 17 points in the loss. Cam Buffington led WMU (10-2, 9-1) with 33 points.

Second quarter dooms Indians: After trailing by just one point at the end of the first quarter, Wapello fell behind Pekin 31-16 as the teams headed into the halftime locker rooms at Pekin High School in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division game.

Pekin went on to win, 67-39.

Carson Belzer’s 15 points led Wapello (3-8, 3-6 SEISC North). Jackson Lanz added 14. Ben Ehreg scored 18, Jaedaa Wolves had 16 and Luke Long added 15 for Pekin (6-6, 5-3).

Wrestling

Wildcats drop three duals: Durant went 0-3 in Dyersville at Beckman Catholic against River Valley Conference opponents.

The home Trail Blazers beat Durant 36-30, Northeast found victory against the Wildcats, 39-24, and Durant was dropped by Iowa City Regina 51-18.

The Wildcats had three winners against Beckman in contested matches: 132-pounder Gus Thoma, 145-Rylan Perry and 152-pounder Kadyn Kraklio. All three won via pin fall. Nicholas Poston had a Durant pin at 195 against Northeast.

Kraklio and Wildcat lightweight Aiden Alderman had pin falls against Regina.

Boys swimming

Muskies take Keokuk triangular: Muscatine scored 188 team points at the Keokuk YMCA to beat Williamsburg and the home Chiefs.

Williamsburg was runner-up with 165 points and Keokuk scored 68 team points.

Muscatine’s Colin Millage and Owen Booth went 1-2 in the 200-yard freestyle. Millage won with a time of 1 minute, 58.15 seconds while Booth checked in next at 2:09.68.

Dakota Dahlke’s time of 2:14.77 in the 200 IM was tops in the event. He also won the 100 breaststroke (1:09.65).

Booth and Dahlke joined forces with Caleb Carlson and Nate Larsen to win the 200 free relay (1:42.96). Booth and Millage were also part of a winning 400 free relay (3:47.97). He swam with Ben Lear and Joe McCleary.

Bowling

L-M boys, girls take triangular: The Louisa-Mucatine boys and girls bowling teams both won home triangulars at Muscatine’s Rose Bowl against Durant and Monticello.

The boys’ winning score was 3259 and the girls’ victory saw the team post a total pin count of 2727. Durant’s boys team scored a 2927 and the girls went for a 2086.

On the boys side, Allen Stauffer posted the best two-game series with a score of 528. The top score for the girls’ competition was a 436 series recorded by L-M’s Kamryn Taylor.