Prep report: Central staves off Muskies' second-half surge

The Muscatine High School girls basketball team charged back from down 12 to the Davenport Central Blue Devils on Monday night, event taking the lead in the third quarter.
The Muskies couldn't keep the momentum going, however.
The Blue Devils recovered to get a 66-56 win in the Mississippi Athletic Conference contest at MHS.
Central took back control of the game late by winning the fourth quarter 17-9. That came after the Muskies (4-11, 3-9 MAC) led by as many as seven after going on a 15-4 run to start the third period.
Muscatine's Jazmeriah Jones finished with a game-high 22 points on 8 of 11 shooting from the field, but Central (9-6, 7-5) countered with three players in double figures with Aniah Smith going for the Blue Devil team-high 16 points, followed by Adriauna Mayfield’s 15 and Addisen Ford’s 12. Ford also had a game-high 12 rebounds.
The Muskies host Davenport West on Tuesday night and Assumption at MHS on Friday.
Beavers cruise past Camanche: Opposite sides of the River Valley Conference clashed at Wilton High School, with the hosting Beavers taking a 64-37 final over the visiting Camanche Storm.
Wilton (11-4) seized control to lead 52-21 by the end of the third quarters. Camanche (4-9) won the fourth by a four-point margin, but that wasn't nearly enough.
The Beavers are back at it Tuesday night in Durant and will have two more games this week as the team is at West Branch Friday before a return to Wilton High School on Saturday against Cascade.
Arrows on right side of blowout against Ravens: The Wapello Arrows held Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division opponent Hillcrest Academy to just three points in the first half to take a 43-23 outcome over the Ravens at Wapello High School.
Quinn Veach's 12 led the Arrows and Serah Shafer added 10. With the stout defensive effort, Wapello took a 22-3 lead into the halftime locker room.
Wapello has a quick turnaround, traveling to Lone Tree for a game Tuesday night before hosting Winfield-Mount Union on Friday.
Comets stumble against Mid-Prairie: The Class 3A eighth-ranked West Liberty Comets were edged by River Valley Conference South Division opponent Mid-Prairie, as the Golden Hawks had just enough for a 40-38 win over the Comets at Mid-Prairie High School.
The loss put a halt to a five-game win streak for West Liberty (13-3, 11-3 RVC), which narrowly trailed at the end of each quarter, only to fall just short after out-scoring the Golden Hawks 14-13 over the final eight minutes.
Mid-Prairie (11-5, 11-4) was led by Maddie Nonnenmann’s 23 points, as the team won its first game against the Comets in its last eight tries.
West Liberty is at Tipton on Friday.
Boys basketball
Central’s early run dooms Muskies: The Davenport Central Blue Devils needed just eight minutes of play to take a 12-point lead on the Muscatine Muskies in the Mississippi Athletic Conference game at Central High School.
The Blue Devils didn’t slow down, either, claiming a 74-36 victory over the Muskies.
Luke Wieskamp led Muscatine (1-11, 1-9 MAC) with 10 points, but Central’s Kaden Johnson tallied the game’s high mark with 16 points as one of three players in double figures for Central (2-11, 2-8).
Donovan Wakefield had a dozen off of the Blue Devil bench and Tracy Hayslett chipped in 10.
Muscatine’s Dante Lee had eight points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
The Muskies have two more games this week, both on the road. Muscatine is at Davenport West on Tuesday night and at Assumption on Friday.
Wilton drops first of four games this week: Caden Kirkman and Aiden Walker each scored 17 points for the Wilton Beavers against nonconference opponent Iowa City Liberty, but the Lightning closed the game on a 19-8 run to get a 67-56 road win at Wilton High School.
Liberty's Da'Shon Fisher had a game-high 27 points as the big late run was the difference for the Lightning (5-7) after the sides were tied at 48 entering the fourth quarter.
The Beavers (11-4) have a busy week, with the game against IC Liberty marking the first of four games in five days. Wilton is at Durant on Tuesday, at Lisbon Thursday and at West Branch Friday before getting a home game against Cascade on Saturday.
Wapello nipped by Hillcrest Academy: The Hillcrest Academy Ravens used three players scoring in double figures to slide past the Wapello Indians 48-44 in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play at Wapello High School.
The Ravens out-scored the Indians 22-14 over the middle two quarters, which proved the difference as Wapello's one-point advantage over the final eight minutes wasn't enough to close the gap.
Jackson Lanz had 16 points for the Indians (8-8, 7-5 SEISC), Maddox Griffin added 12 and Casey Short 10. However, Hillcrest's Luke Schrock led the game with 18, and the Ravens (11-3, 9-3) saw Grant Bender add 12 and Aiden Kerbil 10.
The Indians have two games left this week with a road game on Tuesday night against Lone Tree before returning home for Winfield-Mount Union on Friday.
West Liberty upended by Golden Hawks: Class 2A third-ranked Mid-Prairie had little trouble getting by its most recent River Valley Conference South Division opponent — the West Liberty Comets — to stay unbeaten on the season.
The Golden Hawks (15-0, 13-0 RVC) took to their home court at Mid-Prairie High School and beat the Comets, 59-27. Mid-Prairie’s Carter Harmsen led the game with 27 points as the Golden Hawks won the eighth straight meeting between the teams.
The Comets (3-13, 1-12) return to action on Friday with a game at Tipton.
Bowling
Muscatine girls come up with win, boys defeated by Clinton: While the Muscatine Muskie boys bowling team came up on the short end of a 3187-3051 outcome in a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual meet at Plaza Bowl in Clinton, the Muskie girls manged a 2617-2589 victory over the host.
Both Muskie teams will participate in the North Scott Invitational this Saturday at Big River Bowling in Eldridge.