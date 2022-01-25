Prep report: Central staves off Muskies' second-half surge

The Muscatine High School girls basketball team charged back from down 12 to the Davenport Central Blue Devils on Monday night, event taking the lead in the third quarter.

The Muskies couldn't keep the momentum going, however.

The Blue Devils recovered to get a 66-56 win in the Mississippi Athletic Conference contest at MHS.

Central took back control of the game late by winning the fourth quarter 17-9. That came after the Muskies (4-11, 3-9 MAC) led by as many as seven after going on a 15-4 run to start the third period.

Muscatine's Jazmeriah Jones finished with a game-high 22 points on 8 of 11 shooting from the field, but Central (9-6, 7-5) countered with three players in double figures with Aniah Smith going for the Blue Devil team-high 16 points, followed by Adriauna Mayfield’s 15 and Addisen Ford’s 12. Ford also had a game-high 12 rebounds.

The Muskies host Davenport West on Tuesday night and Assumption at MHS on Friday.

Beavers cruise past Camanche: Opposite sides of the River Valley Conference clashed at Wilton High School, with the hosting Beavers taking a 64-37 final over the visiting Camanche Storm.