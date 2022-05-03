PREP REPORT: Columbus boys track take home meet

The Columbus Wildcats scored meet-best 146 team points against a four-team field on its home turf.

Wilton came in second with 95 points, Wapello (79) third and Durant (62) fourth.

Columbus' Kaden Amigon won three events. He took the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.61, the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 6 inches and 400 (53.33). Teammate Isaac Acosta won two — the 800 (2:13.31) and the 1,600 (5:03.98) — while Freddy Vergara scored the win in the 3,200 (10:55.62).

The Wildcats also were tops in two relays. The 4x800 relay of Tyler Humiston, Tim Hills-Carrier, Javier Panchillo and Vergara ended with a time of 9:19.08. Columbus' distance medley relay of Dyson Juhl, Johnathan Miranda, Hills-Carrier and Acosta also won (3:59.26).

Girls track

Wildcats top four-team field in Columbus: The Durant Wildcats topped the girls competition at the Wildcat Relays, held at Columbus Community High School.

Wilton (101) was the runner-up with Wapello (98) third and Columbus (47) fourth.

Wapello's Serah Shafer bested her own school record in the 400 low hurdles with a time of 1:01.76. The 100 high hurdles went to Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco (17.14), who was also part of a winning Wildcat shuttle hurdle relay team (1:13.40).

Durant also won the 4x400 relay (4:50.47) and the 800 sprint medley (1:57.98).

L-M seventh at Highland Relays: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons' 37 team points put them seventh among eight team at the Highland Relays.

Tipton won with 151 points while Danville (103) was second and Mid-Prairie (87) third.

Girls tennis

Camanche sweeps Muskies: The Muscatine Muskies dropped to 0-8 in dual play by losing all nine matches against the Camanche Storm

In the No. 2 position, Muscatine’s Anna Storr pushed Hannah Dorsey to a 6-1, 6-3 outcome to score the most Muskie game wins.

Muscatine has a make-up match against Davenport North Tuesday evening before the Mississippi Athletic Conference Championships commence on Thursday.

Girls soccer

Valdez’s hat trick leads Columbus over Wapello: Juvixsa Valdez scored all three goals for the Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union Wildcats in a 3-2 road victory over the Wapello Arrows.

Lecet Quiroz and Sarah Campa had assists for the Wildcats (2-8). Wapello’s scores came from Jacie Hoeg and Rachel Hoeg. Tatum Wolford assisted on both of the Arrows’ goals.

Sarah McGowan and Claire Anderson combined to make 18 saves in the Wapello (1-5) loss.

Wapello plays at Central Lee on Tuesday before Mid-Prairie visits Wapello on Friday.

Columbus-WMU’s next game is home for Central Lee on the 13th.

Boys soccer

Columbus clobbers Wapello: The Columbus Wildcats scored seven first-half goals to defeat the Wapello Indians in Wapello, 7-2.

Dating back to 2013, Columbus (7-2) has beaten Wapello (2-9) 11 straight times in head-to-head play.

The Wildcats play Central Lee at home on Thursday while the Indians have home games against Central Lee (Tuesday) and West Branch (Friday) yet this week.

Girls golf

Beavers top Regina: Joann Martin led the Wilton Beavers to a 226-240 win for the Wilton Beavers over the Regina Regals in dual play at Pleasant Valley Golf Course in Iowa City.

Martin shot a 54 while teammate Abigail Hugunin had a 56. Regina's Josie Voss was meet medalist with a 50.

On Wednesday, Wilton has the River Valley Conference Tournament at Peosta-Timberline Golf Course.

Wapello takes care of Lone Tree: The Wapello Arrows bested the Lone Tree Lions, 211-360, at Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club.

Livia Fuller led Wapello in the 9-hole round with a 50. Dakota Griffin was right behind at 52 while Olyvia Malone went for a 54 and Liby Shafer a 55.

Wapello plays in a Highland triangular on Blue Top Ridge on Tuesday before hosting the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Tournament at Heritage Oaks next Monday.

Boys golf

Regals six better than Wilton: Iowa City Regina's Mikey Takacs shot a 40 over nine holes to guide the Regals to a defeat of the Wilton Beavers in dual play, 180-186.

Rylan Teel had Wilton's best score with a 44.

Next up for Wilton is the River Valley Conference Tournament on Wednesday at Muscatine Municipal Golf Course.

Columbus beaten by Highland: The Highland Huskies took care of the Columbus Wildcats at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course.

The Huskies took the dual, 189-220.

Highland's Chase Schultz had the best 9-hole round with a card of 41.

Columbus' best score came from Russell Coil and Cole Storm, both of whom shot a 54.

The Wildcats play in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Tournament on Wednesday at Sheaffer Memorial Golf Park in Fort Madison.

Lone Tree can't match Indians: The Wapello Indians found victory at Heritage Oaks and Country Club against the Lone Tree Lions, to the tune of a 191-229 final in dual play.

Cooper Garrison led the Indians with a 9-hole round of 42. Teammate Zach Harbison chipped in a 45 while Casey Short went for a 51.

Wapello has a triangular at Blue Top Ridge on Tuesday before the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Tournament starts on Wednesday at Sheaffer Memorial Golf Park in Fort Madison.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0