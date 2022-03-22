Prep report: Columbus boys win outdoor track opener, girls take fourth

Track and field

Columbus fares well at home: The Columbus Wildcats took home the team prize on the boys side as the team opened the outdoor track and field season on its home grounds at Columbus Community High School on Monday at the Early Bird Invite.

The boys scored 224 team points to out-pace the the five-team field. Winfield-Mount Union was second with a score of 127 and Highland third (108).

Van Buren County took the girls competition with a score of 121. English Valleys (100) was runner-up and Highland third (76.50) with the Wildcats posting a score of 72.

Columbus boys' Kaden Amigon swept the sprints, taking the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.59 seconds and the 200 (24.04).

Amigon also took the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 1½ inches and was a part of a winning 4x100 meter relay (46.75) along with teammates Jeff Hoback, Andy Gonzales and Jon Miranda.

Isaac Acosta gave the boys team a win in the 400 with a time of 55.38 as well as the 1600 (5:01.95) and Freddy Vergara added Wildcat victories in the 800 (2:13.00) and 3200 (10:59.22).

Dante Zuniga's time of 19.69 in the 110 hurdles also was tops at the event.

Lily Coil and Ariana Vergara led the girls' effort. Coil won the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:16.34 and was second in the 110 hurdles (18.65 seconds) while Vergara posted a third-place effort in the 800 (3.01.72).

Averi Spies also gave the Wildcat girls a win in the 3000 (14.25.56).

Girls basketball

Wilton's Drake takes part in Iowa-Illinois Senior All-Star game: The Carver Center on the campus of Augustana College in Rock Island.

Drake scored two points as the Illinois All-Star team took the game by a 63-61 final.

It's the first of four senior all-star games Drake was selected to.

