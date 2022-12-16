PREP REPORT: Columbus goes 2-1 at home quad; Wapello 1-2

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The home Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union Wildcats finished its Southeast Iowa Super Conference wrestling quadrangular with a 2-1 mark, taking down Wapello 58-18 and New London 58-18.

Columbus/WMU led Burlington Notre Dame until the last match, but Notre Dame edged the Wildcats, 40-36, by winning the final match. Wapello was within striking distance of Notre Dame until the final few matches but fell 48-36.

Wapello went 1-2 in defeating New London, 42-29, at Columbus Community High School on Thursday evening. Notre Dame, ranked as the No. 2 dual team in Class 2A by IAwrestle.com, went unbeaten on the night, while New London finished 0-3.

Ranked ninth in Class 2A, Columbus/WMU heavyweight Russell Coil moved to 14-1 on the season by scoring a pin and two forfeit wins. The Wildcats’ 10th-ranked 220-pounder Kai Malone scored two pins, but also suffered a loss.

At 160, Columbus/WMU junior Cole Storm went 3-0 and Ethan Palmer, the Wildcats’ 182-pounder, went 3-0. Palmer handed Wapello’s Carter Ball a loss in what was Ball's only loss of the night in three matches.

The Wildcats' 126-pound junior Ty Scorpil moved to 13-2 on the season with two wins.

The Indians’ 138-pounder Zach Harbison scored a pin in his only contested match and Matthew Helscher went 2-1 with two pins. Senior Garret Dickey was also 2-1 on the night for Wapello at 132 with a forfeit win and a 9-2 decision over Columbus/WMU's Bowen Thompson.

Muscatine splits at MAC triangular: The Muskies went 1-1 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference quadrangular at Davenport Assumption High School.

Muscatine’s dual victory was a 46-12 decision over Davenport Central. The Muskies fell to Assumption, 61-3.

In the dual win over the Blue Devils, eighth-ranked 220-pounder Evan Franke scored a pin, as did Andy Franke at 182, Kam Evans at 195 and Seth Reiland at 138. Muscatine's Dayton Truesdale scored a 17-9 major decision over Tatum Roselle.

Evan Franke scored the Muskies’ three points against the Knights. He beat Rhett Schaefer 6-3.

Falcons drop three at SEISC quad: Louisa-Muscatine hosted a Southeast Iowa Super Conference quadrangular at Letts, but fell in all three of its duals.

Van Buren County ousted L-M by a 50-27 final. The Falcons’ other duals were much closer, as Mediapolis edged L-M, 36-33, and WACO topped the home side, 47-36.

Ranked 10th in Class 1A at heavyweight, Spencer Kessel took two forfeit wins and pinned Van Buren County’s Cameron Stoltz in under 50 seconds. Kendal Pugh experienced virtually the same night, taking two forfeits at 182 and pinning Braden Stafford of WACO in 44 seconds.

At 195, L-M’s Parker Stender won a 9-8 decision over Van Buren County’s Elijah Westercamp in his only contested match.

Chris Day posted two pins for the Falcons at 160, but was put on his back in his match in the Van Buren County dual.

L-M 120-pounder Sedric Lamb and 152-pounder Chris Day also went 2-1 on the night.

Boys basketball

Kirkman, Beavers take lopsided win: Class 2A fourth-ranked Wilton improved to 5-0 on the season with a dominating 88-52 non-conference victory at Iowa Valley High School.

Caden Kirkman scored 40 points, grabbed seven rebounds and handed out six assists for Wilton as his stellar season continues. For the season, Kirkman is averaging 32.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists per game while chipping in nearly two steals and two blocks per contest.

In the win, Landyn Putman turned in a game-high 14 rebounds to go with nine points, five assists and two steals and Aidan Walker hit 6 of 8 shots to add 16 points to the Beavers’ total against Iowa Valley (2-4).

Boys swimming

Muscatine, Central tie: The Muscatine Muskies and Davenport Central Blue Devils ended their Mississippi Athletic Conference dual at Davenport Central High School with matching point totals of 85.

Muscatine’s Dakota Dahlke won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.74 seconds and the 100 butterfly (57.22).

Colin Millage found victory in two events as the only other Muskie to win multiple individual events. He won the 200 free (1:53.75) and the 500 free (5:09.34).

Bowling

Durant boys, girls sweep Bellevue: The Durant Wildcats scored wins on both the boys and girls side in a road dual match against River Valley Conference adversary Bellevue at Horizon Lanes and Hall in Bellevue.

The boys team beat the Comets 2809-2464 and the girls took their dual by a 2149-1502 count.

Gavin Broussard led the Durant boys with a two-game series of 476 while Macy Huston’s 340 was the high score for the girls competition.