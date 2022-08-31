PREP REPORT: Columbus tops at L-M cross country invite

LETTS — The Columbus High School boys and girls cross country teams were both victorious at Louisa-Muscatine High School on Tuesday.

The Columbus boys team won with a score of 38 while girls won with a team score of 39. Louisa-Muscatine was runner-up on both sides as the boys ended with a score of 42 and the girls 64.

Columbus' Tim Hills-Carrier won the boys race with a time of 19:04. Central Lee's Grant Anderson was runner-up (19:23) and Louisa-Muscatine's Kellan Walsh third (19:55).

Damian Vergara took fifth for the Wildcats (20:01) while Bryan Tlatenchi was eighth (20:37), Cael Phillips 11th (21:01) and Oscar Alcala 13th (22:24).

On the girls side, Wilton had four of the top five runners but failed to produce a team score with no fifth runner.

Audra Coss won with a time of 22:37 for the Beavers. Teammates Charlotte Brown took second (23:16), Hannah Rogers third (23:50) and SeAnn Houghton fifth (25:50).

Columbus' Ariana Vergara was fourth (25:18) to lead the winning team.

Quinn Yotter was sixth (26:04), Naveiah Garza seventh (26:08) and Averi Sipes 10th (27:18) and Kim Gonzalez 12th (29:16).

Wilton, West Liberty, Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union at Louisa-Muscatine Invitational, Langwood Education Center, 4:30 p.m.;

Durant takes part in Clinton School House Open: Neither the Durant boys nor the girls had enough runners for the Wildcats to record a team score, but the Wildcats had some noteworthy performances, nonetheless.

North Scott's score of 49 beat Davenport Central's 55 for the boys team win. Central DeWitt (60) came in third.

North Scott also took the girls competition, scoring 37 points. Davenport Central was runner-up at 73 and Davenport Assumption third (79).

Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco finished 16th with a time of 22 minutes, 59 seconds and Grace Euson ended in 38th (26:57).

For the Durant boys, Race Starr finished 38th with a time of 20:32. Nolan Williams came in 52nd (22:54), William Richardson 59th (25:31) and Royce Richman 60th (26:59).

North Scott's Nik Davis won the boys' race with a time of 17:06 while Davenport Central's Dylan Moeller won the girls side with a time of 19:41.

Wapello boys fourth at Hillcrest Academy: The Wapello boys and girls cross country teams ran in the Hillcrest Academy Early Bird Invitational on Tuesday.

The Wapello boys team finished fourth with a score of 93 while the girls did not have five runners compete to receive a team score.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson won the boys side with a score of 30 with Winfield-Mount Union in second (42) and WACO third (54).

Iowa City High's girls team won with a score of 15 after taking the top five spots. CR Jefferson was second (50) and Winfield-Mount Union third (82).

Garrett Dickey finished in 13th for the Wapello boys with a time of 22:00.94. Ashton Slaton was the next Indian to cross the finish line, he ended up in 20th (23:39.07) while Will Parsons took 21st (23:39.96).

English Valleys Gage Heyne won the boys race with a time of 18:37.95.

The girls' top runner was Ani Wedemeyer (20:58.27) of City High. She beat teammates Iris Wedemeyer (21:25.00) and Nina Kuhlmann (22:07.018) for the top spot.

Wapello's top runner for the girls was Kenadee Helscher. She took 11th (26:08.68). Tatum Wolford finished 13th for Wapello (26:43.34) and Claire Anderson was 16th (28:12.89).

Volleyball

Wapello hosts Columbus and Wilton, others: The Wapello Invitational saw the Wilton Beavers move to 7-1 on the season.

Though Wilton suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Holy Trinity in three sets (25-27, 21-19, 12-5). The Beavers' trio of wins all came in two sets. Wilton was able to beat Central Lee (21-10, 21-14), Columbus (21-5, 21-13) and host Wapello (21-17, 21-14).

Wapello lost to Wilton and Burlington Notre Dame (16-21, 21-14, 15-13), but beat Keota (21-9, 21-13) and English Valleys (21-9, 21-10).

The Arrows are 4-5 on the season.

Columbus also lost to Central Lee (21-13, 21-19), but no other match scores were reported for the Wildcats.

West Liberty splits pair at CCA quad: The Class 3A third-ranked West Liberty Comets were able to beat Solon in three sets at the Clear Creek-Amana quadragular, but lost to the host Clippers in three sets.

In the win against Solon, West Liberty dropped the middle set but rebounded in the third (25-19, 18-25, 15-8).

CCA beat the Comets (25-18, 22-25, 15-10) for the second time this season as the sides have already met three times.

West Liberty's only two losses have come against CCA. The Comets have five wins thus far and pick up the season on Thursday at Tipton and Saturday at the Muscatine Invitational.

Muskies drop MAC match at PV: The Muscatine Muskies fell to 0-2 (2-2 overall) in the Mississippi Athletic Conference after dropping three sets to Class 5A third-ranked Pleasant Valley (25-15, 25-19, 25-11).

Brylee Seaman led the Muskies in kills with six. Annie Zillig had five and Hannah Jansen four, which were part of an 18-assist effort by setter Avery Schroeder.

Jansen and Ella Schroeder shared the MHS team-high in digs with 11 each and Avery Schroeder chipped in eight.

Avery Schroeder and Jansen also tallied the Muskies' two ace serves and Marissa Swift recorded a block.

PV's Chloe Cline and Halle Vice each reached double digits in kills, combing for 22 in the Spartan win. Setter Giena Roethler had 32 assists and Abbie Staats led the Spartans (10-1, 2-0 MAC) in digs with 14.

Girls swimming

Muskies throttle Clinton: The Muscatine girls swimming and diving team won 11 of 12 events en route to beating the River Queens at Clinton High School, 135-46.

Kaelen Tjebkes won three events, including the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.52 seconds (Muscatine's Ava Boyer and Sarah Butzen were second and third with times of 28.23 and 29.40, respecitvely) the 100 breaststroke (1:20.42) and the 200 medley relay with teammates Maya Simpson, Ava Boyer and Butzen. The team swam a winning time of 2:13.43.

Butzen also took the 100 free (1:05.30) with Anna Boyer runner-up (1:08.64) and won the 400 free relay with Ava Boyer, Vanessa Calderon and Isabel Simpson (4:25.63). The Muskies also took second in that race with Kaelen Tjebkes, Kamryn Tjebkes, Madison Young and Maya Simpson swimming a time of 4:32.67.

The Muskies went 1-2-3 in the 200 free with Isabel Simpson winning (2:21.51), Kamryn Tjebkes runner-up (2:21.70) and Calderon third (2:21.90).

Muscatine also had the top three in diving. Brynn Castle was the winner with a score of 134.10, Zara Stoltzfus was second (132.45) and Kacie Riess third (124.80).

Hadley Hilbrant took the 200 IM with a finish of 2:34.92 for Muscatine while Kanrym Tjebkes won the 500 free (6:23.10).

Isabel Simpson also anchored a winning 200 free relay that finished with a time of 1:58.61. Ella Boyer, Calderon and Hilbrant swam the first three legs.

Ava Boyer added another MHS win in the 100 backstroke (1:18.78).