PREP REPORT: Columbus upsets Class 1A No. 13 WMU

Softball

Columbus 2, Winfield-Mount Union 1: The Wildcats scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat Class 1A No. 13 Winfield-Mount Union 2-1.

The Wolves scored first in the second, but the Wildcats made away with the road victory.

Senior Lela Fort drove in both Wildcat runs to score Emma Milder and Sera Vela. Milder went 2-for-4 with a single and a triple.

The win improves Columbus to 10-14 overall on the season and to an even 7-7 in SEISC North play.

Lily Coil got the win for the Wildcats, allowing the lone earned run while allowing three hits and issuing three walks. Coil also went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles at the plate.

Wilton 7, Camanche 0: Mila Johnson pitched a complete game three-win shutout for the Beavers as Class 2A No. 2 Wilton moved to 18-3 on the season.

Wilton leadoff hitter Taylor Drayfahl went 3-for-4 with a double.

Hayley Madlock went 1-for-3, but made a significant impact with her hit as it went for a home run.

Of the Beavers' seven runs, six were earned. Wilton had six different players record RBIs.