PREP REPORT: Columbus upsets Class 1A No. 13 WMU

Softball
Columbus 2, Winfield-Mount Union 1: The Wildcats scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat Class 1A No. 13 Winfield-Mount Union 2-1.
The Wolves scored first in the second, but the Wildcats made away with the road victory.
Senior Lela Fort drove in both Wildcat runs to score Emma Milder and Sera Vela. Milder went 2-for-4 with a single and a triple.
The win improves Columbus to 10-14 overall on the season and to an even 7-7 in SEISC North play.
Lily Coil got the win for the Wildcats, allowing the lone earned run while allowing three hits and issuing three walks. Coil also went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles at the plate.
Wilton 7, Camanche 0: Mila Johnson pitched a complete game three-win shutout for the Beavers as Class 2A No. 2 Wilton moved to 18-3 on the season.
Wilton leadoff hitter Taylor Drayfahl went 3-for-4 with a double.
Hayley Madlock went 1-for-3, but made a significant impact with her hit as it went for a home run.
Of the Beavers' seven runs, six were earned. Wilton had six different players record RBIs.
Wilton plays in the Washington tournament this weekend, which starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Wapello 2, Highland 1: The Arrows' Quinn Veach and Aliyah Lolling each drove in runs in the 2-1 victory for the Arrows.
Lolling also pitched a complete game, allowing the one run and three hits while issuing four walks and striking out five.
Wapello (13-6, 8-3 SEISC North) plays in the North Linn tournament starting on Saturday.
Durant 13, Bellevue 3: The Wildcats 10-run ruled the Comets after five innings of play.
Durant scored four in the bottom of the fifth to earn the home win.
The Wildcats improve to 11-16 overall this season. They are 8-6 in River Valley Conference South play and will next see action Monday night for a road doubleheader against West Branch.
Baseball
Wapello 5, Highland 4: Wapello scored four in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
Highland put up two in the third and two in the sixth, but it wasn't enough to fend off the Indian comeback.
Wapello improves to 7-9 on the season.