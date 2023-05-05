WAYLAND, Iowa — For the first time since 2002, the Columbus Community boys' track and field team can call itself SEISC North Division champions.

The Wildcats captured the crown Thursday night at WACO High School with 183 points, 71 more than runner-up Winfield-Mount Union. Louisa-Muscatine was fourth with 100 points and Wapello took seventh with 42.

Columbus prevailed in the 400 and 3,200 relays. Kaden Amigon won the 100 in 10.99 seconds and the 200 in 22.27. Triston Miller took first in the 110 hurdles in a meet-record 14.25 seconds and cleared 6-4 in winning the high jump.

Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel, coming off a pair of medals at the Drake Relays, established a meet record in winning the shot put (57-1.5). He also claimed the discus with a throw of 168-11. Chris Day took the top spot in the 400 in 51.52 for the Falcons.

On the girls side, Pekin was the champion with 185 points. Lone Tree finished second at 125, followed by Wapello (84), Highland (79) and Louisa-Muscatine (76).

Columbus Community's Lily Coil was runner-up in the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles. L-M's McKenzie Kissell and Morgan Stecher were second in the 800 and discus. Wapello's Montana Boline took second in the shot put.

Wapello was second in the 400 and sprint medley relays while L-M claimed runner-up honors in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.

MAC meet

Lane gets bronze in long jump: Brayden Lane and Daniel Adams recorded top-five finishes for the Muskies on Thursday night at the conference meet held at Muscatine Community Stadium.

Lane jumped 19-9 to place third in the long jump. Adams was fifth in the same event (19-0 3/4) along with a fifth-place finish in the 110 hurdles (15.83).

Muscatine collected a third-place finish in the 1,600 relay with Paul Henry, Jrakke Johnson, Espere Sewa and Talan Becker in 3:32.49.

Adams also anchored Muscatine to fourth place in the shuttle hurdle relay. James Deseh, Avian Watson and Henry joined Adams on the relay that finished in 1:05.26.

Muscatine's Jimelle Forkpa, Lane, Johnson and Becker were fourth in the 1,600 medley relay in 3:52.98.

On the girls side, Muscatine was eighth at the conference meet held at Assumption High School with 34 points.

Ella Schroeder had the highest finish of the night for the Muskies with a third-place showing in the 400 hurdles in 1:09.68.

The Muskies had a fourth-place finish in the shuttle hurdle relay with Schroeder, Ayla McGlaughlin, Haley Thomas and Fiona Glynn in 1:12.12. They also were fourth in the 1,600 relay with Ella and Avery Schroeder, Thomas and Benediction Sewa in 4:22.24.

Avery Schroeder was fifth in the 100 in 12.94 seconds.

RVC meet

Durant boys fourth: Led by victories from its 800 and 1,600 relays, the Durant boys track & field team placed fourth at Thursday's River Valley Conference meet in Tipton.

Anamosa edged Tipton for the top spot, 97-90. Northeast was third with 59 and Durant accumulated 55.5 points.

Garrett Hollenback, Colby Gast, Charlie Huesmann and Nolan DeLong teamed to win the 800 relay in 1 minute, 31.85 seconds. The same quartet ran 3:28.41 to prevail in the 1,600 relay.

West Liberty, which finished 13th with 30 points, was runner-up in the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:04.32.

Durant was the top area finisher in the girls division with 40 points and a ninth-place finish. Mid-Prairie was the champion with 128 points.

The Wildcats' Carlie Jo Fusco took first in the 100 hurdles (15.45) and 400 hurdles (1:06.00). Wilton's Catie Hook was the conference champion in the long jump with a leap of 16-8.

Boys soccer

Bettendorf 6, Muscatine 0: Bettendorf’s Landon Baffa scored a little more than six minutes into his first varsity start as the Bulldogs raced past the Muskies at TouVelle Stadium.

A Muscatine defender tried to clear the ball in the seventh minute, but it found its way right to Baffa, who booted it high into the net for his first varsity goal.

“It was definitely a rush. It was definitely nice,” Baffa said. “I haven’t even had a goal on JV, so it was my first goal of the season.”

Baffa, listed as a defender on Bettendorf’s roster, got the start in the midfield spot as senior captain Xavier Potts was unable to play after suffering a sprained ankle in the Bulldogs’ 1-0 win at Iowa City High last Saturday. Baffa took advantage of his opportunity.

"He’s very quick. He’s one of the fastest kids on the team,” Bettendorf head coach Ben Pennington said of Baffa.

Goalkeeper Payton Douglas came up with a pair of key stops to help the Bulldogs maintain the lead.

When the Bulldogs were whistled for a foul in the box in the 37th minute, Douglas made a diving stop on Nate Larsen’s penalty kick, and then stopped a rebound shot seconds later to keep the Muskies (7-4, 4-3 MAC) from tying the score.

Just seconds after Douglas made the two stops to preserve the lead, the Bulldogs added to it. A missed shot caromed off the left post to Chase Wakefield, who put it into the back of the net to give Bettendorf a 2-0 lead at halftime.

The Bulldogs poured in four more goals in the final 24 minutes of the match.