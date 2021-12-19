Prep report: Columbus-WMU's Scopril stays unbeaten

FORT MADISON — Columbus-Winfield-Mount Union 120-pound wrestler Lane Scorpil captured a title at the Fort Madison Invitational on Saturday.
Muscatine's Evan Franke was the runner-up at 220, as was Jett Fridley at 170.
The area was well represented at Fort Madison High School, with Muscatine, Columbus-WMU and Louisa-Muscatine among the 21 schools in attendance.
Muscatine placed seventh with 203 points. Columbus-WMU was 11th (187.5) and L-M 15th (128.5).
Ottumwa's score of 393.5 was the best of the tournament. Cedar Rapids Kennedy was runner-up with 382 and Burlington-Notre Dame rounded out the top three at 365.5.
Scorpil, ranked second in Class 2A by IAwrestle.com, moved to 18-0 on the season beating Ottumwa's Corbin Grace via third-period pin fall. It was Grace's first defeat of the season in 19 matches. Scorpil's younger brother, Ty, took third at 113.
Franke (16-3) was pinned in the championship bout by Dubuque Hempstead's Joseph Lewis.
Fridley got his 15th win of the season against six losses, though he was on the wrong end of a 9-0 major decision in the championship match versus Ottumwa's Trevor Summers.
Michael Cawiezell took fourth at 195 for the Muskies while teammate Mason Crabtree was fifth at 145.
Columbus heavyweight Russell Coil also placed in the top five.
Wapello takes eight at North Linn Invite: The Wapello Indians scored 80.5 team points to place eighth out of 12 teams at North Linn High School.
Dyersville Beckman won with a total of 147. Cedar Rapids Washington took second with 137 and Woodbury Central third at 135.5.
Wapello's Caleb Ealey (17-3) was the runner-up at 195, losing the championship match to Beckman's Owen Huehnergarth by pin.
Dawson Tipps (13-3) placed third for Wapello at 106. At 120, Zach Harbison (14-7) did the same.
Garrett Dickey (126), Jacob Chamberlin (132) and Elijah Belzer (145) also turned in top-five finishes for the Indians.
Boys swimming
Muskies in top five at River King Invitational: In accumulating 157 team points, the Muscatine Muskies took fourth at the River King Invitational, hosted by Clinton High School.
Sterling High School (Ill.) won the event with 280 points. Second place went to Dubuque Hempstead with 266 and Davenport Central's 227 was good enough to place in the top three.
Muskie Dakota Dalhke took second in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 56.72 seconds) and runner-up in the 500-yard freestyle (5:17.88).
Dalhke was also part of a pair of Muscatine relay teams that placed in the top five. The 400 free was third with a time of 3:36.04. Jaeger McCarter, Colin Millage and Owen Booth made up the rest of that team.
Millage and McCarter put in top five performances as individuals, too. Millage was fourth in the 100 backstroke, finishing with a time of 58.34 and additionally was fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:13.73).
McCarter's time of 53.81 was good for fifth in the 100 free.
Dalhke and McCarter teamed with Carter Drake-Metzger and Nate Larsen to swim the 200 free relay in 1:40.79, good for fifth place as well.
Bowling
Durant, L-M take part in CR Prairie tournament: Lancer Lanes in Cedar Rapids played host to the CR Prairie Invitational on Saturday, which featured 22 boys teams.
Durant placed ninth while Louisa-Muscatine took 17th.
Marion won the competition with Isaac Newton Christian Academy second and CR Washington third.
Durant has a long break now as its next match isn't until Jan. 15 in Clinton while L-M is home at Muscatine's Rose Bowl against Washington (IA) on Jan. 8.
Muskie boys, girls drop matches against Sabers: The Central DeWitt boys and girls bowling teams got the better of the Muscatine Muskies during a Mississippi Athletic Conference head-to-head match at DeWitt Lanes on Friday evening.
Muscatine's boys team lost 3,296-2,571 while the girls dropped the dual by a 2,338-2,523 final.
The Muskies' next contest comes Monday at Muscatine's Rose Bowl against North Scott.