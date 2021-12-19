Prep report: Columbus-WMU's Scopril stays unbeaten

FORT MADISON — Columbus-Winfield-Mount Union 120-pound wrestler Lane Scorpil captured a title at the Fort Madison Invitational on Saturday.

Muscatine's Evan Franke was the runner-up at 220, as was Jett Fridley at 170.

The area was well represented at Fort Madison High School, with Muscatine, Columbus-WMU and Louisa-Muscatine among the 21 schools in attendance.

Muscatine placed seventh with 203 points. Columbus-WMU was 11th (187.5) and L-M 15th (128.5).

Ottumwa's score of 393.5 was the best of the tournament. Cedar Rapids Kennedy was runner-up with 382 and Burlington-Notre Dame rounded out the top three at 365.5.

Scorpil, ranked second in Class 2A by IAwrestle.com, moved to 18-0 on the season beating Ottumwa's Corbin Grace via third-period pin fall. It was Grace's first defeat of the season in 19 matches. Scorpil's younger brother, Ty, took third at 113.

Franke (16-3) was pinned in the championship bout by Dubuque Hempstead's Joseph Lewis.

Fridley got his 15th win of the season against six losses, though he was on the wrong end of a 9-0 major decision in the championship match versus Ottumwa's Trevor Summers.