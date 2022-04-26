PREP REPORT: Comet boys soccer stays undefeated

The Class 1A fourth-ranked West Liberty Comets boys soccer team stayed unbeaten in six matches by beating Clear Creek Amana, 3-1, at CCA High School.

Jahsiah Galvan scored two of the Comets' goals and Joshua Zeman added a goal and a pair of assists in the win.

Comet goaltender Ruben Meraz preserved the West Liberty victory by making two saves and allowing CCA (2-8) to score just once.

West Liberty has a home match on Thursday against Iowa City Regina.

Mediapolis dismantles Wapello: The Mediapolis Bulldogs took the field at the Wapello Athletic Complex and amassed a three-goal lead by halftime en route to a 9-3 win over the home Indians.

Daniel Perez accounted for all the Wapello (1-7) scores and goalie Kainoa Seumanutafa made 21 saves, but it wasn't nearly enough to contend with the Bulldogs (7-4).

Wapello has two games left this week with a road game against Burlington Notre Dame on Tuesday and a home match against Sigourney-Keota on Friday.

Boys tennis

MHS picks up second straight MAC win: After beating Davenport Assumption, 5-4, last week, the Muscatine Muskies scored an 8-1 win in Mississippi Athletic Conference play over the Central DeWitt Sabers.

Muscatine improved to 2-3 in conference dual play while the Sabers dropped to 3-4.

Sam Emmert and Noah Zobel both scored straight-set wins from the No. 1 and No. 2 position in the Muskie lineup. Braden Hufford and Jared Lopez held the back end of the lineup by doing the same, each winning in two sets.

Muscatine swept the three doubles matches.

The Muskies' busy week continues with matches at Davenport Central and Davenport West on Tuesday and Wednesday plus a home Friday nonconference match against Fort Madison.

Girls tennis

River Queens sweep Muskies: The Clinton River Queens left Muscatine High School with a 9-0 Mississippi Athletic Conference win over the Muskies.

The loss drops Muscatine to 0-6 in dual action while Clinton improved to 12-5.

Clinton dominated the contest, winning all six singles and three doubles matches in straight sets.

Muscatine is back at home Tuesday against Davenport Central.

Girls soccer

Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union drops lopsided affair to Nikes: The Burlington Note Dame Nikes mounted 10 goals while keeping a clean sheet at home against the Columbus Wildcats.

Julianna Hill scored four of those for the Nikes (5-3). The loss drops the Wildcats to 1-8 on the season.

Columbus/WMU's next game is Monday at Wapello.

Boys golf

West Liberty bests Durant: Colin Cassady's 9-hole card of 42 led the West Liberty Comets to a 176-190 defeat of the Durant Wildcats at West Liberty Country Club.

The Comets' Ty Jones was just a single stroke behind Cassady as all Comet golfers shot 48 or below.

Beavers beat Golden Hawks: The Wilton Beavers picked up a River Valley Conference dual meet win with a 176-200 defeat of the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks at Wahkonsa Golf Course.

Nolan Townsend shot a 42 over nine holes to finish as the meet's medalist. Maxwell Yohe added a 43 and Rylan Teel a 44 for Wilton.

Indians out-shoot Wildcats: The Wapello Indians had the Columbus Wildcats' number at Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club.

Wapello beat Columbus, 199-231.

Cooper Garrison led the Indians' effort with a low score of 45. Matthew McGowan and Casey Short each shot 52 with teammate Zach Harbison just one stroke back.

Lone Tree shoots 211 in uncontested dual against L-M: Cedar Crest Country Club hosted the Lone Tree Lions against the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons in varsity play. L-M didn't field enough for a team score, leaving Lone Tree with the victory after shooting a 211.

Xander Bieri shot a 43 over nine holes for L-M.

Girls golf

Beavers fall to Mid-Prairie: Despite Ava Barrett tying for meet medalist, her Wilton Beavers fell to the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks, 209-218, at Kalona Golf Course.

Barrett and Mid-Prairie's Madi Davidson each went for a 49 over nine holes. Kailee Martin went for a 53, but otherwise Mid-Prairie's depth proved too much for the Beavers.

Hoon the low golfer for Wildcats: The Durant Wildcats and West Liberty Comets golfed at Waukonsa Golf Course in varsity play, although West Liberty's short-handed team did not register a team score.

Durant shot a 210, led by Karissa Hoon's 48.Teammate Rebecca Paustian carded a 9-hole 51 while West Liberty's Aly Harned scored a 53.

Falcons remain unbeaten in dual play: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons moved to 4-0 in dual action this season by beating Lone Tree, 210-300, in 9-hole play at Cedar Crest Country Club.

Madison Bieri paced L-M with a 44. Jersey Lessenger chipped in a 48 and Jadyn Snyder a 57.

Wapello dominates Columbus: The Wapello Arrows cruised to a 9-hole win at Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club over the Columbus Wildcats.

Wapello won by a final of 216-360.

The Arrows' low card came from Liby Shafer, who shot a 53. Teammates Dakota Griffin and Olyvia Malone were only one stroke behind and Livia Fuller just two.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0