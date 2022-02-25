Prep report: Comets, Beavers lead all-district basketball nods; L-M bowlers recognized

Five area girls basketball players landed on the Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-district teams that were released on Thursday.

West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt and Finley Hall were named to the Class 3A Southeast district team while Wilton's duo of Kelsey Drake and Ella Caffery made the 2A Southeast team and were joined by Louisa-Muscatine's Kaylee Corbin.

Daufeldt posted an average of 18.8 points per game, which ranks among the best marks in 3A, to go with nearly nine rebounds per game. Hall, a junior, was second on the team in scoring at just over a dozen points per contest and almost six boards.

Drake and Corbin ranked among the most prolific scorers in 2A. Both seniors, Drake scored 24.1 points per game while Corbin came in at 22.7 for the top two spots in the category. Corbin also ranks in the top three for rebounders with an 11.1 clip.

At 14..2 points and nine rebounds, Caffery nearly averaged a double-double for her final basketball season.

Bowling

L-M well-represented on all-district teams: After winning its sixth consecutive Class 1A girls state bowling title, it's not surprising the Class 1A all-district bowling team was loaded with Falcons.

In the girls East region, four of the six spots on the first team were L-M bowlers. The team also had one on the second team in freshman Kamryn Taylor.

Junior Jersey Lessenger, senior Lily Fischer, sophomore Hannah Anderson and freshman Molly Bramble were first-teamers.

Lessenger finished the season with a team-high game average of over 216. Anderson was second on the team with a mark of 208 while Fischer's average was just short of 200. Bramble and Taylor's game averages were between 188 and 196.

And although the L-M boys came up just short in their effort to repeat as state champs, the 2021-22 runner-up team in 1A occupied five of the six first-team spots.

Louisa-Muscatine coach Al Jordan was all-district coach for both boys and girls' East region.

Senior Zach Robertson was joined by juniors Allen Stauffer, Dalton Cromer Keaten Bieri as well as sophomore Maison Gerdts on the first team.

Robertson and Stauffer finished the season with game averages of over 237. Cromer ended with a mark of 232 while Bieri and Gerdts were between 225 and 230.

Durant senior Ethan Schlapkohl was a second-team selection. He carried a season average of over 225 a game.

