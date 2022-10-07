PREP REPORT: Comets clinch RVC South title as Morales hits milestone

WEST LIBERTY — The Class 3A sixth-ranked West Liberty High School volleyball team clinched a River Valley Conference South Division championship Thursday night with a three-set win over the Durant Wildcats.

The Comets took to their home court and defeated Durant (25-9, 25-21, 25-9) to end the conference slate with a 6-0 record and move to 24-5 overall.

West Liberty senior Monica Morales went over 2,000 career digs in the win. The all-stater led the Comets with 19 against the Wildcats. Sophie Buysse added 14 and Rylee Goodale had nine.

Senior Maelyn Wainwright led West Liberty in kills with 10. Sophomore Sophie Buysse added eight and senior Brooklyn Buysse added six to go with a match-high 28 assists.

Seniors Rylee Goodale and McKinzie Akers combined for five aces for the RVC South champs.

Durant (6-18, 0-6 RVC South) junior Layla Streeter went for a team-high seven kills while Isabelle DeLong and Katelynn Toft combined for nine. Kennedy Jehle had 15 assists with an ace and Avery Paper chipped in 13 digs.

West Liberty will play in the Cedar Rapids Jefferson Invitational on Saturday before regional play starts next week on Monday, Oct. 17. The Comets are the top seed in Class 3A and will host PCM in the first round. Durant hosts a Saturday quad and will be the home team in Round 1 against Louisa-Muscatine.

Beavers bounced on the road: The road was not kind to the Class 2A No. 12 Wilton Beavers as the team suffered a loss at West Branch in River Valley Conference South Division play (25-23, 25-16, 25-22).

Junior setter Kaylee Coss had 22 assists for Wilton (18-6, 3-3 RVC South). Sophomore Kinsey Drake had a team-high eight kills and Jozalynn Zaiser added seven.

Drake also led the Beavers in digs with 18. Coss (17) and senior libero Taylor Drayfahl (14) also reached double figures in digs. Jessica Clark and Drake combined for five of Wilton’s seven ace serves.

Drayfahl went over 500 career digs in the match.

It was the first win over Wilton since 2016 for West Branch (14-11, 4-2 RVC South), a span that includes the last 11 matches in the series.

Wilton plays in the Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational on Saturday and is at Williamsburg on Tuesday. The Beavers will host the winner of Louisa-Muscatine at Durant in the second round of the 2A postseason on Oct. 19.

Vela, Wildcats downed by WACO: Columbus couldn’t match Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division adversary WACO at home, with the Wildcats losing in straight sets (25-8, 25-23, 25-15).

Senior Sara Vela had nine assists and five kills and five aces to lead Columbus (5-19, 3-4 SEISC North) in all three categories. Vela also shared the team lead in digs with Isabelle Lagunas as each went for four. Freshman Kennedy Woepking went for two kills and combined with Lagunas for three aces each.

WACO (21-4, 6-1 SEISC North) saw setter Grace Coble go for 26 assists and nine kills while teammate Ellah Kissell registered 12 kills.

Columbus has two regular season matches left, both at home. The Wildcats will host Pekin on Tuesday in conference play and Washington on Thursday. Columbus opens the postseason at Cascade on Oct. 17.

Wapello defeats Pekin in four sets: The Arrows traveled to Pekin and gave up a set to their Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division opponent, but the match ended in a four-set win for Wapello (25-19, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15).

Junior Jacie Hoeg had 31 assists in the win for the Arrows (15-18, 6-1 SEISC North). Senior Quinn Veach and junior Emily Hemphill shared the team lead in kills with 11 apiece. Tyra Lanz, Madelyn Lanz and Rachel Hoeg combined for another 11. Hemphill also led the team in aces with seven and in digs with nine while Veach went for six digs.

Kyli Fitzsimmons had 13 kills and Quinnlyn Baker went for 21 assists for Pekin (3-20, 2-5 SEISC North).

Wapello is home for conference-leading Winfield-Mount Union on Tuesday and will host Keota on Oct. 17 in the first round of the 1A postseason.

Falcons fall in straight sets to Huskies: Louisa-Muscatine failed to last longer than the minimum in dropping its Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division road match at Highland in three sets (25-11, 25-17, 25-14).

Louisa-Muscatine (2-20, 0-7 SEISC North) has now dropped two in a row to the Huskies after winning three straight in the series. Prior to the L-M winning streak between the sides, Highland (10-11, 5-2 SEISC North) won 12 in a row.

The Falcons close the regular season at home against Hillcrest Academy in SEISC North play. L-M will head to Durant on Oct. 17 for the first round of the 2A regionals.

Boys cross country

Columbus takes third at conference meet: The Class 1A No. 19 Columbus Wildcats finished in the top three at the Southeast Iowa Super Conference meet at Rockwell City’s Twin Lakes Golf Course.

Class 2A second-ranked Danville-New London won the meet with a score of 35. Mediapolis, ranked No. 17 in 2A, finished second with a score of 53 and the Wildcats tallied 104. Host Winfield-Mount Union was fourth (111).

Louisa-Muscatine was fifth (149) and Wapello 11th (274).

Mediapolis’ Solomon Zaugg was the top individual with a time of 16 minutes, 56.2 seconds, over a minute faster in the 5,000-meter race than runner-up A.J. Bonnesen of Danville, who ran a 17:05.9.

Columbus was led by junior Damian Vergara’s 11th-place finish in 18:20.6. Tim Hills-Carrier was 13th at 18:32.1 and Cael Phillips was 21st (19:16.8). Tyler Humiston was three spots in back of Phillips with a time of 19:27.8.

Louisa-Muscatine junior Gavin Mills was 18th (18:50.7) and Kellan Walsh was 20th (19:08.8). Ty Muniz took 25th (19:29.4) for L-M.

Wapello was led by senior Garrett Dickey, who was 41st (20:25.6).

Saturday’s Lynx Invitational hosted by North Linn includes Columbus while L-M and Wapello will run Tuesday at the Mediapolis Invitational. All three will be at state-qualifying meets the week after.

Girls cross Country

Helscher leads area runners at SEISC meet: Wapello freshman Kenadee Helscher was the area’s top finisher at the Southeast Iowa Super Conference meet, held at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Rockwell City, hosted by Winfield-Mount Union.

However, Wapello didn’t get a team score. Helscher finished in 19th and crossed the finish line of the 5,000-meter race in 24 minutes, 35.8 seconds. Tatum Wolford took 28th (25:27.3) and Claire Anderson 34th (26:06) for the Arrows.

Pekin’s Chloe Glosser was the fastest individual with a time of 20:12.4. Her Class 1A sixth-ranked Panthers posted the top team score with a low of 25 points. Danville was second with 56 and Burlington Notre Dame third (83).

Louisa-Muscatine took fifth with a score of 138. Columbus was sixth at 145.

L-M’s effort was led by sophomore Isabel Stout’s 21st-place finish that came with a time of 21:48..8.

Lexie Eaton was 27th (25:06.6) and Karlee Harris ended in 39th (26:39.8). L-M’s scoring was rounded out by Emilee Salek in 44th (27:01) and Jasmine Negron in 55th (28:33.3).

Columbus was paced by freshman Naveiah Garza, the 24th-place finisher with a time of 24:52.1. Kimberly Gonzalez was next for the Wildcats in 37th (26:28.7) and Isabel Rendon in 40th (26:45.7).

Columbus runs on Saturday at the Lynx Invitational hosted by North Linn while L-M and Wapello will run at the Mediapolis Invitational on Tuesday. All three will be at state-qualifying meets the following week.