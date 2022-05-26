PREP REPORT: Comets get back to state

REINBECK — Although the Class 1A 13th-ranked West Liberty Comets boys soccer team held a lead for most of their 1A Substate 6 final match, sixth-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck wasn’t an easy out.

However, the Comets (13-3) were able to secure a third consecutive trip to the state tournament by beating the Rebels, 4-3, at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School.

The state streak was interrupted by the cancellation of the 2020 season. In each of the previous pair of trips, the Comets made it past the quarterfinal round but lost in the semifinals.

Jahsiah Galvan scored the Comets’ first two goals, the first coming within the first three minutes of the game to put West Liberty up one early, a score that stood through halftime.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck (15-2) tied it at one early in the second half before Galvan scored again, this time off a penalty kick a little over 10 minutes into the final half.

Joshua Zeman and Juan Mateo added goals for the Comets. Following Zeman’s score, the Rebels added a goal to make it 3-2 with 10 minutes left in the game. Mateo gave the Comets a two-goal cushion minutes later. While the Rebels converted a penalty kick in the 75th minute, West Liberty hung onto the one-goal lead over the final five minutes.

Columbus ousted by Burlington Notre Dame: The Columbus Wildcats gave up four goals in the first half against the fifth-ranked Nikes in the Class 1A Substate 5 championship match at Notre Dame High School as Notre Dame proved too much, winning 5-0.

The Nikes (17-3) will advance to the 1A state tournament while the Wildcats’ season ends with a 12-6 record.

Columbus started the year 2-2 but ended the slate winning five of its last seven.

Postponements

The Durant Wildcats baseball and softball squads were both scheduled to be in action at home on Wednesday against Iowa City Regina, but both games were rained out.

The baseball game will be made up on June 3, while the softball contest will be played on June 17.

Wilton was slated to host Tipton in varsity baseball action. However, that game was called off as well. No make-up date for that game is given at this time.

