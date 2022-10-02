PREP REPORT: Comets go 4-1; Muskies 1-4 in weekend tournament play

FARLEY — The Class 3A sixth-ranked West Liberty ended Saturday's Western Dubuque Invitational with a 4-1 mark, with its only loss coming 5A third-ranked Pleasant Valley.

West Liberty (23-5) registered two-set wins over Tipton (21-12, 21-18), Cascade (21-14, 21-17) and Dubuque Senior (21-15, 21-18) while adding a three-setter over 4A fourth-ranked Western Dubuque (30-28, 21-25, 15-7).

West Liberty setter Brooklyn Buysse went for 113 assists on the day to go with 25 digs, nine kills and seven aces.

Sophie Buysse tallied a total of 41 kills, 28 digs and two aces for the Comets as Monica Morales finished with a team-high 68 digs.

Ava Morrison added 34 West Liberty kills. Teammates Rylee Goodale and McKinzie Akers combined for 13 aces.

West Liberty's season continues at home against Durant on Thursday.

Muskies run into tough competition: The Class 5A No. 10 Muscatine Muskies had a tough day on Saturday in the Michelle Starcevich Invitational going 1-4 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School's six-team, round-robin style tournament.

Muscatine’s win came against Cedar Rapids Washington in three sets (14-21, 21-14, 15-6).

The Muskies (12-9) did take a set off of 4A No. 12 Clear Creek Amana (18-21, 21-12, 15-7), but the Clippers ended as the only undefeated team for the day. CCA improved to 24-8 overall on the season.

Cedar Rapids Prairie also prevailed in three sets over the Muskies (16-21, 21-13, 15-7). Class 5A No. 12 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (21-13, 21-18) and Benton Community (22-20, 23-21) beat MHS in two-set sweeps.

The Muskies are at Davenport West on Tuesday.

Boys cross country

Wildcats take 13th: The Colmbus Wilcats finished in 13th place among 27 teams at Wartburg College in the Steve Johnson Inviational, hosted by Osage.

Columbus saw a number of personal bests in finishing with a score of 394, which was third-best among Class 1A schools at the meet.

Bettendorf was the team title, winning a tie-breaker against Indianola after each side ended with a score of 111. The teams' sixth runner was used to break the deadlock.

South Tama's Tommy Tyynismaa finished with a time of 15:59.6 as the top individual, edging runner-up David Obst (16:00.56) of Kasson-Mantorville/Triton.

Damian Vergara was Columbus' top runner, taking 35th (17:54.36). Tim Hills-Carrier took 65th out of 217 with a time of 18:22.23.

Columbus' next meet is Saturday at North Linn.

Girls cross country

Garza leads Columbus' effort at Wartburg: The Columbus Wildcats finished in 19th place out of 21 teams at Wartburg College in Osage's Steve Johnson Inviational.

Holmen's score of 85 was the best of the 21 teams in attendance. Columbus a scored a 548. North Scott was runner-up to Holmen at 118 and Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR third (124).

Katelyn Johnson of Osage had the top individual time at 18 minutes, 38.37 seconds.

Naveiah Garza finished 112th for the Wildcats with a time of 24:38.81. Quinn Yotter was eight places behind (24:46.38) and Averi Sipes took 140th (25:48.89) out of 178 runners.

The Wildcats run again on Saturday at North Linn.