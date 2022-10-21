PREP REPORT: Comets lead All-RVC volleyball

The Class 3A fifth-ranked West Liberty High School volleyball team had heavy representation on the all-River Valley Conference teams released this week.

The Comets had three players selected to the first team in senior setter Brooklyn Buysse, sophomore Sophie Buysse and senior libero Monica Morales.

Morales leads the state (all classes) in digs with 622 for the season. With 857 assists, Brooklyn Buysse is tied for 13th most among all classes in the category. Sophie Buysse paces the team in kills with 290 and also has compiled over 300 digs, 37 aces and 10 blocks this season.

Wilton senior libero Taylor Drayfahl also was named to the first team while teammates Jozalynn Zaiser (a senior middle hitter) and Kaylee Coss (junior setter) earned second-team nods.

Drayfahl leads the 23-10 Beavers in digs and is four short of 400 for the season. Coss has over 620 assists on the year while Zaiser has nearly 200 kills for the season. Wilton takes on Dyersville Beckman at home on Monday in the Class 2A regional semifinals.

Durant sophomore middle hitter Katelynn Toft (121 kills, 49 blocks) made the second team as well.

Sophomore outside Ava Morrison (218 kills) was West Liberty's second-team selection.

Area honorable mentions included Durant's Isabelle DeLong, Wilton's Kinsey Drake and West Liberty's Rylee Goodale.

The co-coaches of the year went to Ruben Galvan of West Liberty and Sherry Evans of Mid-Prairie.

West Liberty won the RVC South regular season and tournament titles this season and will host Solon on Tuesday in a Class 3A regional final.

Boys cross country

Vergara joins group of Wildcats' best: Columbus Community junior Damain Vergara became the seventh runner in program history to become a three-time state qualifier.

Vergara extended his season with a sixth-place finish at Thursday's Class 1A state-qualifying meet at the Iowa Kickers Soccer Complex in Iowa City. He covered the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 59 seconds.

Bellevue's Payton Griebel ran the top time at 16:49. Runner-up Aiden O'Neil of Iowa City Regina was a little over four seconds behind.

Columbus finished fourth in the team competition with 104 points.

Tyler Humiston was 14th overall for Columbus at 18:59.2, but scored in the top 12 and Bryan Tlatenchi (19:46.8) also scored inside the top 25.

Durant took eighth with a score of 223 and Wapello was ninth (261).

Race Starr of Durant just missed out on a state berth. The sophomore took 12th with a time of 18:46.8 (top 10 qualify). Wapello's top finisher was senior Garrett Dicket, who placed 45th (20:57.6).

Area boys miss out at Monticello: Of the area's three boys teams represented at the Monticello Class 2A state qualifier, none advanced runners to state.

Those spots went to Tipton (50), Waukon (58) and Mediapolis (71).

Louisa-Muscatine posted a score of 236 for ninth while Wilton recorded a score of 259 for 10th out of 12 scoring teams. West Liberty was among the assigned teams to the district, but did not receive a team score.

Mediapolis' Solomon Zaugg was the top individual with a time of 16 minutes, 9 seconds, almost 20 seconds better than runner-up Clay Bohlmann of Tipton.

Wilton's top three runners were all juniors. That group was led by Deacon Duff's 21st-place effort with a time of 17:58. He was followed by Brody Brisker's 19:18 that placed him 48th and Trae Hagen in 58th (20:00).

Louisa-Muscatine was led by senior Kellan Walsh's 29th-place effort (18:20).