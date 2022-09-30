PREP REPORT: Comets prevail in ranked-RVC matchup

WEST LIBERTY — Sophomore Ava Morrison enjoyed one of the most productive matches of her career with 16 kills to lead Class 3A sixth-ranked West Liberty over 2A No. 12 Wilton.

The Comets took down the Beavers 25-16, 25-11, 25-22 at Wilton High School.

Senior Brooklyn Buysse dished out 35 assists in the win to keep West Liberty (19-4, 5-0 RVC South) unbeaten in conference play. Seniors Monica Morales and McKinzie Akers each logged 19 digs each for match-high honors.

Morrison had kills to end the first set as well as the match.

Wilton (18-5, 3-2 RVC South) had success serving but otherwise couldn't keep pace with the Comets. The Beavers had eight team aces, three from Emersyn Guyer. Setter Kaylee Coss registered 24 assists and Jozalynn Zaiser had 11 kills.

West Liberty will be at the Western Dubuque Invitational on Saturday while Wilton is at West Branch on Thursday.

Bears tame Wildcats: Durant couldn't get past 14 points in River Valley Conference South Division play at West Branch, where the Bears took down the Wildcats 25-13, 25-13, 25-14.

Layla Streeter had a team-high 10 kills for Durant (4-15, 0-6 RVC South). Kennedy Jehle had 16 assists and Avery Paper came up with eight digs. McKenna Rockow had the Wildcats' only ace.

West Branch (11-9, 4-2 RVC South) booked 10 aces as a team, including six by Kylie Pickett. Iva Senio smacked 15 kills and Ava Finley had 29 assists.

Durant will be a participant in the Northeast Invitational on Saturday.

Wapello deflated by Warriors: Wapello suffered a 25-16, 25-20, 25-18 Southeast Iowa Super Conference cross-over loss to WACO Thursday evening at Wapello High School.

Emily Hemphill and Quinn Veach each had eight kills to lead Wapello (14-18, 5-1 SEISC-North). The two also led the Arrows in digs. Hemphill, who also recorded five aces, had a match-high 21 while Veach tallied 16. Olyvia Malone (13) and Livia Fuller (12) combined for another 25 digs. Setter Jacie Hoeg handed out 21 assists.

Wapello hosts Winfield-Mount Union (17-7, 5-0 SEISC-North) on Oct. 11 to wrap up its conference slate. WACO (20-3, 5-0 SEISC-South) has two matches left in league play. The Warriors host WMU on Tuesday with major implications in the race for a conference title before heading to Columbus the following Thursday.

Howell, serving power Columbus by Lone Tree: After missing time with an injury, Victoria Howell returned to the court for the Columbus Wildcats and went for a team-high 12 kills in a 19-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-21 home victory over Lone Tree in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.

The Wildcats finished with 20 ace serves. Seven came from Miriam Ruvalcaba while Sara Vela and Jocelyn Hernandez had four each.

Vela also had 33 assists in the Columbus (4-18, 2-3 SEISC North) victory. Jessica Del Rio added 11 kills and Isabelle Lagunas finished with 29 digs as the Arrows gained a leg up in the standings on Lone Tree (4-16, 2-4 SEISC North).

Columbus is at Louisa-Muscatine on Tuesday.

Falcons denied against WMU: With two Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division matches left, Louisa-Muscatine is still searching for its first conference victory. The Falcons fell 25-15, 25-10, 25-12 on the road in their latest match against Winfield-Mount Union.

L-M (1-16, 0-5 SEISC North) has lost nine in a row since capturing its lone win, that coming against Columbus at the English Valleys Invitational.

WMU (17-7, 5-0 SEISC North) is still atop the conference with WACO remaining on its slate. WACO is also unbeaten in league play.

Louisa-Muscatine is lined up to play in the New London Tournament on Saturday and will return to conference play at home against Columbus on Tuesday.

Boys cross country

Columbus second, L-M fourth, Wapello eighth at Heritage Oaks: Columbus Community posted a score of 64 to take second in the boys' race at the Winfield-Mount Union Invitational at Heritage Oaks in Wapello.

Mediapolis won with a score of 36. L-M (108) placed fourth and Wapello (214) was eighth.

Mediapolis went 1-2-3 on the boys' side, led by Solomon Zaugg’s time of 16 minutes, 57 seconds. Owen Schmidgall followed at 17:44.5 and Jeff Campbell (18:04.4) was third.

Columbus had two in the top 10 with Damian Vergara in eighth place (18:54.7) and Tim Hills-Carrier in ninth (18:57.2). Bryan Tlatenchi (19:30.5) was 12th.

Three L-M runners finished in the top 15. Kellan Walsh (19:16.8) paced the Falcons in 10th, Gavin Mills (19:30.9) was 13th and Ty Muniz (19:42.3) was 15th.

Wapello’s best effort came from Garrett Dickey, who took 29th in a time of 20:52.1.

Wilton 10th, Durant 11th in Iowa City: The Wilton Beavers finished in 10th place and the Durant Wildcats 11th at the Bud Williams Invitational, hosted by Iowa City High and held at the University of Iowa Ashton Cross Country Course.

Wilton's team score was 302, Durant's 321.

Host City High won with a score of 31, with Pleasant Valley the runner-up at 48 and Cedar Rapids Prairie third (60).

City High's Ford Washburn posted the top time with a finish of 14 minutes, 50.58 seconds, almost 20 seconds faster than PV's Jacob Murray, who took second.

Wilton's Deacon Duffe took 66th at 18:40. The Beavers' Briggs Oien (20:44) was 95th, Trae Hagan (20:48) 96th and Liam Aldelfinger (21:11) 97th.

Durant's Race Starr ran a season-best time of 19:10 for 78th place. Nolan Willams had the Wildcats' second-best time at 22:59 to finish 102nd.

Girls cross country

Falcons second, Wildcats third at WMU: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons finished as the runner-up at the Winfield-Mount Union Invitational held at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Wapello.

Mediapolis scored a meet-best 47 points. Louisa-Muscatine followed with 62 and Columbus was third with 68.

The Falcons' Isabel Stout took sixth individually with a run of 24 minutes, 39.3 seconds. Lexie Eaton came in seventh for L-M at 24:41.9.

Columbus' Naveiah Garza took fourth to lead the Wildcats with a time of 24:30.7. Quinn Yotter followed Garza (25:50.8) with a 13th-place effort and Averi Sipers (26:40.7) took 19th.

Wapello also ran, but did not get a team score. The Arrows ran Kenadee Helscher (8th, 24:51.9), and Tatum Wolford (10th, 25:02.9).

Burlington Notre Dame's Hannah Fruehling was the top individual in 21:59.9. Lone Tree's Vivian Zarbua (23:02.4) was second.

Fusco runs season-best time for Durant: Carlie Jo Fusco was the only Durant runner to compete at the Bud Williams Invitational at the University of Iowa Ashton Cross Country Course and turned in her best time of the 2022 season.

Fusco finished 40th among 77 runners with a time of 21 minutes, 18 seconds.

Ankeny Centennial's Rondi Quass posted the top individual time at 18:20.91 and Dubuque Senior won the team competition with a score of 33.

Wilton had two individual entrants — Audra Coss (46th, 22:16) and Charlotte Brown (63rd, 23:37).