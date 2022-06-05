PREP REPORT: Comets take down Beavers in RVC play

WILTON — The Class 3A seventh-ranked West Liberty High School softball team sprinted out to an early lead and didn’t look back against River Valley Conference South adversary Wilton, ranked sixth in 2A, on Friday night.

The Comets scored three runs in the first, one in the second and four in the third to earn a 9-3 road conference win against the Beavers at Wilton High School.

Pearson Hall led off the West Liberty (4-3, 3-0 RVC) lineup by getting four hits in five at-bats to finish a double shy of the cycle. Her efforts drove in a pair of Comet runs while five more West Liberty hitters added one RBI each, all from the lower half of the lineup.

In all, the Comets went for 17 hits, all singles except for Hall's triple and homer from the leadoff spot.

Sailor Hall got the pitching win for the Comets, throwing seven innings, allowing six hits and striking out seven and seeing all three Wilton (7-3, 2-2 RVC) runs go unearned.

Muscatine unbeaten at IC West Invite, Durant 1-3: The Class 5A fourth-ranked Muscatine Muskies and Durant Wildcats both took part in the Iowa City-hosted softball tournament at the University of Iowa Softball Complex on Friday and Saturday.

Both teams played two games each day. Muscatine finished the weekend 4-0 and improved its season record to 9-1 while Durant finished the tournament 1-3 to move its season record to 4-7.

Muscatine beat Solon (11-1) and Des Moines East (11-4) on Friday and returned Saturday to take down Iowa City High (6-5) and 2A fourth-ranked Iowa City Regina (2-0).

Durant lost to North Scott (4-2) and Davenport West (7-3) on the first day of the tournament before coming up short against Western Dubuque (7-5) and closing out with a 6-5 victory over Center Point-Urbana on Saturday.

Across the four Muskie games, Mia Molina went 6 for 13 with six runs scored, four stolen bases, a double, triple and three RBIs from the leadoff spot in the lineup.

Brylee Seaman and Ysabel Lerma each hit home runs for Muscatine. Lerma had six hits in 12 at-bats with four driven in, three runs scored and a pair of stolen bases. Brylee Seaman scored seven runs and drove in five.

In the pitching circle, Bree Seaman and Maura Chalupa both won two games.

In the Wildcats' win, Shannon Head had two hits in three at-bats and drove in one. Durant’s Isabelle DeLong, Bailey Kraklio, Savannah Meinert and Kennedy Jehle chipped in RBIs. DeLong went for a double, the only Wildcat extra-base hit in the contest.

Kylie Schult pitched all six innings in the Durant win. She struck out four while allowing nine hits.

Wapello picks up conference win: The Wapello Arrows beat Southeast Iowa Super Conference North opponent Highland at home, winning 9-2.

Wapello (5-3, 2-2 SEISC) scored two runs in each of the first, third, fourth and fifth innings before tacking on an insurance run in the sixth.

The Arrows’ Ada Boysen hit her first career home run as she finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs at the plate and tossed seven innings in the circle and struck out a dozen Highland (4-3-1, 4-2) hitters while allowing eight hits for the win.

Serah Shafer and Quinn Veach each tripled for Wapello. Livia Fuller drove in four while Morgan Richenberger and Alexis Brown each chipped in an RBI.

Columbus can’t complete comeback bid at WMU: The Columbus Wildcats’ three-game win streak met its demise at Winfield-Mount Union High School as the Wolves took an 8-6 final in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North play.

Both teams plated a run in the first, but seven runs across the third and fourth innings for WMU proved too much for Columbus (6-4, 5-2 SEISC). The Wildcats tried to mount a late comeback by scoring one in the fifth, three in the sixth and one more in the seventh, but the Wolves (3-3, 3-3 SEISC) hung on.

Columbus managed seven hits and four walks against WMU pitcher Makiah Lower, but she held off the Wildcats and got the win while going the distance in the circle.

Baseball

Muscatine hangs with top-ranked Johnston: The Muscatine Muskies took an early lead on Class 4A No. 1 Johnston, but the Dragons ultimately held on, winning 10-6 at home in non-conference play.

After taking the 1-0 lead after one inning of play, the Muskies (2-7) gave up four Johnston (13-1) runs in the second and five more across the third and fourth frames.

Muscatine rallied with five runs in the top of the seventh, but the comeback stalled short of the victory.

The first five hitters in the Muskie lineup all had hits and the first three ended with at least one RBI. Leadoff batter Jaime Martinez was 2 for 4 with a triple and RBI while Doug Custis drove in two from the No. 2 spot in the order. Xavier Lerma hit third and drove in one.

Pitcher Ethan Silva took the loss for Muscatine. He lasted four innings and gave up two runs on seven hits as only three Johnston runs were earned.

Regals recover to defeat Durant: The Durant Wildcats held a two-run lead at the end of the fourth inning at home against the Iowa City Regina Regals but fell in the River Valley Conference South contest, 8-6.

Durant (5-4, 3-3 RVC) managed a dozen hits, three each by Ethan Gast and Ben Orr.

Orr finished with three RBIs. Bryce Czarnetzki added two and Gast one.

Czarnetzki took the pitching loss, throwing five innings for the Wildcats and allowing three earned runs and four hits while striking out four Regina (5-3, 5-0) hitters.

Indians unable to keep pace with Huskies: The Wapello Indians saw the Highland Huskies run away with a 7-3 Southeast Iowa Super Conference contest in Wapello.

Wapello (1-3, 1-1 SEISC) had eight hits and received RBIs from Ryan McDonough and Cooper Garrison.

Connor Grinstead got the win for Highland (7-1, 5-1 SEISC). Although he allowed the three Wapelo runs, he struck out seven over six innings of work.

Boys soccer

West Liberty represented on 1A all-tournament team: Jahsiah Galvan and Diego Hernandez were named to the Class 1A state tournament team in Des Moines as Davenport Assumption captured the 1A title by beating Western Christian 2-1 in a contest that went to penalty kicks and saw the Knights win 3-1 in the PK round.

Galvan finished the season with 30 goals and had two in West Liberty's 3-2 state quarterfinal win over Nevada.

Hernandez assisted on two of the Comets' goals in the victory as the team made the semifinal round for the third straight season.

West Liberty lost 3-0 to Western Christian in the semifinals.

