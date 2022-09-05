PREP REPORT: Comets take MHS volleyball invite, Muskie swimmers win

The Class 3A third-ranked West Liberty High School volleyball team stood atop the field at Saturday’s Muscatine Invitational by going 4-0, beating the host Muskies in the championship and needing just one set over the minimum to secure the title.

The title match went (21-17, 21-19) in favor of the Comets. Prior to that, West Liberty recorded straight-set wins over Burlington (21-13, 21-13) and New London (21-8, 21-13) and a three-setter over Williamsburg (21-13, 19-21, 15-3).

Prior to losing to the Comets, Muscatine beat Williamsburg (21-15, 21-19) and Durant (20-22, 21-17, 15-13) in pool play and New London (25-27, 24-22, 15-11).

Durant dropped its three matches, losing to the Muskies and Williamsburg (15-21, 21-17, 15-13) and New London (21-8, 21-8).

West Liberty (10-2) was led by sophomore Sophie Buysse, who had 28 kills. Senior setter Brooklyn Buysse recorded 71 assists on the day and chipped in 15 kills, 14 digs and two aces. Senior libero Monica Morales had 77 digs between the four matches.

Junior setter Avery Schroeder registered 72 assists for the 6-3 Muskies. Junior Brylee Seaman had 33 kills while classmate Hannah Jansen had 24.

Durant sophomore Isabelle DeLong led the Wildcats in kills with 16, junior Layla Streeter had 10 kills as junior Kennedy Jehle had 38 assists from the setter spot.

Muscatine plays at Davenport Assumption on Tuesday in Mississippi Athletic Conference play. West Liberty and Durant return to River Valley Conference action on Thursday.

Arrows drop three in Burlington: The Wapello Arrows lost three matches in tournament play at the Notre Dame Invitational in Burlington.

The host Nikes (21-12, 21-13), West Burlington (21-18, 21-13) and Danville (21-10, 22-20) all got the better of Wapello.

Junior setter had 27 assists in total for the Arrows. Senior outside hitter Quinn Veach led her team in kills with 14 and junior Emily Hemphill added 10.

Senior libero Olyvia Malone had 30 digs combined.

Girls swimming

Muskies win home invite: The Muscatine girls swimming and diving team won its home invitational on Saturday with 366 points.

Williamsburg was runner-up at 325 and Cedar Rapids Kennedy third (275).

Muscatine won seven events, three each by Kaelen Tjebkes and Hadley Hilbrant. Tjebkes, a junior, won the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 10.53 seconds, the 500 free (5:47.11) and the 400 free relay with Hilbrant, Ava Boyer and Anna Boyer (2:35.70).

Hilbrant was also a winner in the 100 backstroke (1:06.83) and a part of a winning 200 medley relay with Kamryn Tjebkes, Ava Boyer and Anna Boyer (2:05.84).

Kamryn Tjebkes took the 200 individual medley (2:25.70). Ava Boyer won the 100 butterfly (1:14.72).

Cross Country

Wilton’s Coss wins Corridor Clash: Wilton freshman Audra Coss was the top runner on the girls' side at the second annual Corridor Clash meet at Cedar Rapids’ Seminole Valley Park on Friday.

Coss’ winning time clocked in at 23 minutes, 51.3 seconds, an average mile time of just over seven minutes. Coss led a Wilton effort that placed four Beaver runners 21st or better, though no fifth runner meant no team score. Cedar Rapids Xaviers’ score of 25 was tops for the girls' meet. Clinton was second (34) and Columbus Community third (81).

For the boys, Wilton was fifth with a score of 130 and Columbus Community was sixth three points behind. Iowa City Liberty won with a perfect tally of 15, finishing in each of the top five spots, led by Nathan Kinzer’s time of 17:14.6. Clinton was second (67) and Cedar Rapids Xavier third (112).

Behind Coss, Wilton senior Charlotte Brown finished sixth (23:33.3), junior Hanna Rogers ninth (24:06.2) and SeAnn Houghton was 21st (27:01.7).

Columbus sophomore Ariana Vergara took 15th (25:34.5). She was followed in the Wildcat lineup by freshman Naveiah Garza (26:25.5) and junior Averi Sipes (26:43.9) in 18th and 19th, respectively. Junior Kimberly Gonzalez and freshman Isabel Redon also scored for Columbus. Gonzalez finished 30th (29:29.0) and Rendon was 39th (32:08.98).

Junior Damian Vergara finished just outside the top 10 for the Columbus boys at 19:34.5. Wilton junior Deacon Duffe was a spot behind in 12th (19:44.6) and Columbus senior Tim Hills-Carrier was 13th (19:46.5).

The Beavers had two more places inside the top 25 in freshman Briggs Oien (20:28.9, 22nd) and junior Brody Brisker (20:29.6, 23rd).

The Columbus teams run again on Tuesday at Sigourney Golf Club while Wilton goes to Tipton City Park.

Muscatine girls 12th at PV, boys 14th: Both Muscatine boys and girls teams competed at the Pleasant Valley-hosted Spartan Invitational at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf on Saturday.

The Muskie girls posted a team score of 339. Naperville North (Ill.) had the meet low to win with a score of 43. Johnston (69) was second and PV (87) third. The Spartans also produced the individual champion in Grace Boleyn, who ran a winning time of 19 minutes flat.

Muscatine’s boys team scored 381 points. Johnston’s team was first at 66. Iowa City High was runner-up three points behind and Wheaton North (Ill.) rounded out the top three at 73.

The MHS girls were pretty clustered at the finish line. Senior Taya Melendez led the Muskie effort with a 56th place performance by running a time of 22:58. Sophomore Olivia Kopf was 14 seconds behind in 60th. Three Muskies then finished between 72nd and 76th. Sophomore Amelia Luna was the first of those at 25:50, junior Grace Miller (26:15) and junior Katherine Schlawin (26:28) ran a time that scored.

On the boys side, juniors Dylan Maresca (19:07) and Caden Brown (19:45) took 63rd and 70th. A trio of seniors rounded out the Muskie scoring, starting with Austin Foor’s time of 20:08 (77th) and followed by Reece Eberhard at 20:58 (84th) and Jared Lopez at 22:12 (87th).

City High’s Ford Washburn was the individual winner at 15:48.

Both MHS teams run on Thursday at Seminole Valley Cross Country Course in Cedar Rapids.