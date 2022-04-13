PREP REPORT: CR Prairie stops Muskies' momemtum

The Muscatine Muskie boys soccer team couldn't find a rhythm on Tuesday night.

After scoring a Mississippi Athletic Conference win over North Scott, the Muscatine Muskies couldn't follow up with a non-conference victory Tuesday night against Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Prairie scored once each half and kept Class 3A ninth-ranked Muscatine (4-2) scoreless throughout the 2-0 contest at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

Drew DeSmidt scored the 12th-ranked Hawks' first goal in the 27th minute and Tyler Fear added the second in the 62nd minute. Fear also assisted on the DeSmidt score.

The Muskies' best scoring opportunity came midway through the second half when Nate Larsen's shot scraped the glove Prairie (5-1) keeper Aiden Neumann and was pushed just enough to hit the far post. Jackson Othmer had an opportunity at a rebound, but Neumann was there as he made six saves in the win. Muscatine goaltender Logan Wolf saved nine shots.

West Liberty thrashes Prince of Peace/Northeast: The West Liberty Comets took a 3-0 lead into halftime and scored six more times in the second half to take a 9-1 outcome over the Prince of Peace/Northeast Irish.

The moves the Comets to 3-0 on the season and comes a year after West Liberty beat Prince of Peace 11-4 en route to making it to the Class 1A state tournament.

The Comets return to action Thursday at home against Monticello.

Girls soccer

Northeast upends West Liberty: Three second-half goals swung the outcome in favor of the Northeast Rebels over the West Liberty Comets.

The Comets (1-3) scored the game's first two goals, but it was all Northeast (1-2) from there.

The Rebels' Cenady Soenksen scored twice in what was Northeast's first win over the Comets since 2014.

Boys track

Washington takes Wapello meet: The Washington Demons tallied 149 teams points to take the Indian Relays in Wapello.

The home Indians took fifth (79) while Louisa-Muscatine (29.50) was eighth and West Liberty (22) last in the 10-team field.

L-M Spencer Kessel won the discus with a throw of 150 feet, 4 inches and was second in the shot put (50-0½).

West Liberty's Caleb Wulf took the 100 high hurdles with a time of 15.96 seconds.

Wapello's Jake Gustison was runner-up in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.07. Grant Boal of West Burlington won with a time of 10.92.

Girls golf

Bieri leads L-M: Madison Bieri shot a 48 for the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons as the team beat Winfield-Mount Union 222-232.

Bieri was medalist for the meet. L-M's Jersey Lessenger was second place at the meet with a 50.

Durant wins Davenport Central Invitational: The Durant Wildcats' team score of 198 beat the four-team field at Duck Creek Golf Course on Tuesday.

Burlington shot 212 for the runner-up spot while Central finished at 214 and Davenport Assumption fourth (222).

Kiley Stineman led the Wildcats with a 46 with Rebecca Paustian right behind at 47.

Boys golf

West Liberty third, Wilton fourth, Durant eighth at Kalona: The Durant Wildcats took eighth among 10 teams at the Mid-Prairie meet held at Kalona Golf Course.

Durant shot a team score of 394. West Branch won with a 323. Washington (372) and West Liberty (373) rounded out the top three.

Ty Jones had the West Liberty low score with an 85. Jaydon Nabb of North Cedar was medalist with a 75.

Nolan Townsend shot an 87 for Wilton.

WMU tops L-M: The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves bested the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons 207-310.

WMU's Jake Edwards was medalist with a 49. Teammate Carter Lloyd finished with a 50.

